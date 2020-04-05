R-Aurum is an automated trading system for XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. It opens long positions only, during three configurable time windows of the trading day.

How it works

The system evaluates entry conditions at the opening of each M15 candle. An order is placed only when several conditions are met at the same time: the price is in the upper part of its 24-hour range, the 6-hour momentum is positive and exceeds a volatility threshold, the price is above a trend filter, the last candle shows a pullback, and the price is not too close to the historical high.

Once a cycle is open, the system manages it as a basket. If the price moves down, additional orders of the same size are placed at fixed intervals, which lowers the average entry price. All orders in a cycle have the same volume. The system does not use martingale or lot multiplication. The basket is closed when the price reaches a target above the weighted average price. A single-order basket can also be closed earlier if the entry conditions are no longer valid.

Three time windows can be enabled independently, each with its own risk level. This allows a higher allocation on the main window and a lighter one on the secondary windows.

Backtest information

The strategy was tested in the Strategy Tester on XAUUSD M15 with 100% real tick data over the period January 2023 to July 2026. Results depend on the risk level selected, the broker, the spread and the deposit size. These are backtest results on historical data and not real trading results. They do not indicate future performance.

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD. Timeframe: M15. Account type: hedging. Leverage: 1:200 or higher. Suggested minimum deposit: 1000 USD at the default risk level. A VPS is recommended for continuous operation. When backtesting, use real tick data on a single broker server for consistent results.

Parameters: general

Pause suspends the opening of new positions without removing the robot from the chart. Magic number sets the unique identifier of the orders. Trade comment sets the comment attached to the orders. Show logo on chart shows or hides the logo.

Parameters: money management

Risk level - window A sets the position sizing for the main window, from Risk 1 to Risk 5, or a fixed lot. Risk level - windows B and C sets the position sizing for the secondary windows. Fixed lot size is used only when the fixed lot mode is selected. Enable window B and Enable window C turn the secondary windows on or off.

Parameters: execution

Max spread limits the spread accepted when opening an order. A value of 0 disables the check. Max slippage sets the maximum accepted deviation. Time adjustment aligns the internal clock with the broker server. Leave it at 0 for a GMT+3 server in summer. Otherwise the value is 3 minus the broker summer GMT offset. For a GMT+2 broker, set 1.

Parameters: settings

Timeframe sets the evaluation timeframe. The parameters P1 to P7 control the entry conditions: entry zone calibration, momentum depth, trigger sensitivity, candle confirmation, directional filter period and its switch, distance from historical highs, and the history depth used for that distance. The default values are the recommended ones.

Parameters: timing

Delay A sets the minimum delay between two cycles. Delay B sets the delay applied after a losing cycle. Delay B applies to window A only limits that delay to the main window.

Parameters: orders

Distance between orders sets the spacing within a cycle. Max simultaneous orders limits the number of orders per cycle. Target sets the take profit of the basket. Parameter X, with its switch and its maximum cycle size, controls the early exit module.

Parameters: calendar

Skip 1st Friday of the month disables new cycles on the first Friday of each month. Friday evening stop and Friday stop hour disable new cycles from a given hour on Friday. Monday to Friday enable or disable trading day by day.

Risk note

This system averages into pullbacks and holds open positions during adverse moves. Floating drawdown is part of its normal operation. Respect the recommended risk level and deposit size. Trading leveraged products involves a substantial risk of loss.