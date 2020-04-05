Kernvio Revert Mean Grid

Kernvio Revert Mean Grid is a mean-reversion Expert Advisor with a controlled grid module, designed for range-bound FX pairs (recommended: AUDCAD, H1). It waits until price is stretched at least 2.5 ATR away from the EMA(200) anchor with RSI confirmation (25/75), then trades back toward the mean. If price stretches further, it adds a limited number of grid positions (lot multiplier 1 / 1.5 / 2) and exits the basket on RSI recovery. A hard ATR stop (6 ATR beyond the anchor) and a total-risk circuit breaker cap the downside.

Verified backtest results (MT5 Strategy Tester, AUDCAD H1, Jan 2017 - Jun 2026, 9.4 years)

  • Recommended config, 1% risk: profit factor 1.45, net gain about +60%, max drawdown 6.1%, 383 trades, win rate 68.7%, Sharpe 1.67.
  • Aggressive variant, 2% risk: profit factor 1.47, about +149%, max drawdown 11.9%.

Honest limitations - read before buying: this EA uses grid-style position adding with a lot multiplier. Like every grid system, it carries tail risk in extreme one-way trends. The built-in circuit breaker (max total risk, default 20%) and the hard ATR stop are mandatory protections - do not disable them. Use it only on mean-reverting pairs such as AUDCAD; it is not designed for trending symbols. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

How to use

  1. Attach to AUDCAD H1 on a hedging account (defaults = the tested configuration).
  2. Start with 1% risk per level on a demo account first.
  3. Optional: multi-symbol mode via the symbol list input.

Key inputs: entry stretch (ATR multiple), EMA and RSI settings, grid step and lot multipliers, max trades per symbol/EA, TP method (RSI return / ATR / weighted-average-price), SL anchor, max total risk circuit breaker, margin-level guard, optional time exit and trailing.

Risk disclaimer: trading involves substantial risk of loss. This software is a tool, not financial advice. Always test on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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