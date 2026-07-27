ONNYX AI Ver. 3.33

A multicurrency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. It maps supply and demand zones, evaluates entries when price touches a valid zone, and manages trades through a unified portfolio dashboard.

The system combines rule-based market structure, zone quality scoring, trend and higher-timeframe confirmation, economic-news protection, and an optional external AI validation layer. External AI can be bypassed at any time. No API credential is required for the local decision engine.

The local decision engine includes an embedded ONNX Neural Network with a 12-24-12-1 architecture. It runs directly inside MetaTrader 5 using automatically prepared market features and does not require an external neural-network service.

WHAT'S NEW IN VERSION 3.33

- Corrected martingale lot progression for small multipliers such as 1.20 when the initial lot is 0.01. Each level is now calculated geometrically from the unrounded initial lot before normalization to the broker volume step.

- Changed the default Maximum Basket Positions value to 100. Martingale remains disabled by default and users must set suitable basket, drawdown and lot limits for their account.

- Improved basket consistency across chart-symbol and multicurrency execution paths.

- Retains the version 3.29 per-symbol online-learning system, embedded ONNX inference, news protection and portfolio dashboard.

- Removed early tester termination when simulated margin is exhausted, allowing the full Strategy Tester interval and MQL5 Market validation to complete.

- Recompiled and verified in MetaTrader 5 with zero errors and zero warnings.

PER-SYMBOL ONLINE LEARNING (INTRODUCED IN VERSION 3.29)

Version 3.29 introduced a persistent adaptive learning layer for each broker symbol. The EA can build its own symbol-specific dataset from trading observations, update separate model weights incrementally, and reuse the learned state in later sessions. Dataset and weight files are created automatically when needed and loaded again after the EA or MetaTrader 5 restarts. Learning is isolated per symbol so that instruments with different price behavior do not share the same adaptive state. This adaptive layer supports the local decision process and does not guarantee profitable outcomes.

CORE FEATURES

- Embedded ONNX Neural Network inference (12-24-12-1) with automatic feature preparation

- Persistent online learning maintained separately for every broker symbol

- Automatic creation and updating of per-symbol datasets and model weights

- Automatic reload of saved learning state after EA or terminal restart

- Supply and demand zone detection with configurable quality score and touch limit

- On-tick entry evaluation while price is inside an active zone

- Multicurrency scanner with automatic broker symbol-prefix and suffix handling

- The same technical entry logic for the chart symbol and scanner symbols

- Local entry score with candle, structure and higher-timeframe confirmations

- MT5 Economic Calendar filter evaluated for each symbol's own currencies

- Upcoming-news display using broker server time

- Optional external AI validation with decision score and reason history

- Fixed-tick or ATR-based stop loss, take profit and trailing management

- Optional basket martingale with portfolio-level profit and loss controls

- Drawdown pause for new symbols while existing basket management remains active

- Optional profitable exit at the next opposite zone

- Persistent decision history, closed-trade history and transaction archive

- Dashboard statistics: win rate, net profit, profit factor and maximum drawdown

HOW IT WORKS

1. The EA builds fresh supply and demand zones from historical price action.

2. It scans the chart symbol and, when enabled, other available broker symbols.

3. A candidate must be inside a valid zone and pass the configured local filters.

4. The news filter checks the currencies belonging to that candidate symbol.

5. Optional AI validation can allow or block the candidate and records its reason.

6. The order is normalized to the symbol's tick size, volume step and trading limits.

7. The EA manages the position with the selected exit, trailing or basket rules.

INPUT PARAMETERS AT EA LOAD

MetaTrader 5 reads these inputs when the EA is attached, reloaded, recompiled, or when an input is changed. An input change reinitializes the EA. Values are normalized to each symbol's tick size, volume step and broker trading limits. Existing EA-managed positions are reconciled with the active basket and protection settings after reload.

01. LOT, TAKE PROFIT & STOP LOSS

- Trade All Broker Symbols: False trades only the chart symbol. True enables the multicurrency scanner for available broker symbols and automatically handles prefixes and suffixes.

- Follow Trend Direction: Allows first entries only in the direction accepted by the EA trend engine.

- Initial Lot Size: Base volume for a first entry, normalized to the symbol minimum, maximum and volume step.

- Take Profit Method: Selects fixed broker ticks, ATR-based distance or neural-based take profit.

- Take Profit (broker ticks): Fixed TP distance when the fixed-tick TP method is selected.

- ATR Multiplier for TP: Multiplies ATR to calculate TP when ATR TP is selected.

- Stop Loss Method: Selects fixed broker ticks, ATR-based distance or neural-based stop loss for non-martingale entries.

- Stop Loss (broker ticks): Fixed SL distance when the fixed-tick SL method is selected.

- ATR Multiplier for SL: Multiplies ATR to calculate SL when ATR SL is selected.

- Close Profit at Next Opposite Zone: Closes a profitable position if price reaches the next opposite supply or demand zone before TP.

02. TRAILING STOP - SINGLE ENTRY

- Trailing Stop Method: Disables trailing or selects fixed-tick, ATR, break-even or neural trailing for managed single entries.

- Start Trailing After Profit (broker ticks): Profit distance required before fixed-tick trailing starts.

- Trailing Distance (broker ticks): Distance maintained behind price by fixed-tick trailing.

- ATR Trailing Start Multiplier: ATR multiple required before ATR trailing starts.

- ATR Trailing Distance Multiplier: ATR multiple used as the ATR trailing distance.

- Break-Even Trigger (broker ticks): Profit distance that activates break-even mode.

- Break-Even Locked Profit (broker ticks): Profit distance secured beyond the entry price after break-even activates.

03. POST-LOSS RECOVERY - SINGLE ENTRY

- Enable Recovery After Loss: Increases the next eligible single-entry lot after a closed loss.

- Recovery Lot Multiplier: Multiplier applied at each single-entry recovery level.

- Maximum Recovery Level: Maximum number of consecutive recovery increases.

- Reset Lot After Profit: Returns the next single-entry lot to the initial lot after a profitable close.

04. MARTINGALE BASKET

- Enable Martingale Basket: Enables multi-level basket recovery. While enabled, automatic per-position SL is not applied and the basket is managed by basket rules.

- Martingale Lot Multiplier: Multiplies the previous basket level volume for the next level.

- Martingale Entry Trigger: Selects a fixed-tick step, the next valid supply/demand zone, or a neural/ATR step.

- Fixed Martingale Step (broker ticks): Adverse distance required for the next level in fixed-step mode.

- Minimum Neural Step (ATR): Minimum ATR distance allowed for a neural martingale step.

- Maximum Neural Step (ATR): Maximum ATR distance allowed for a neural martingale step.

- Maximum Basket Positions: Maximum number of positions permitted in one symbol basket, including higher recovery levels. The version 3.32 default is 100; reduce it according to account size and risk limits.

- Minimum Bars Between Martingale Entries: Minimum completed bars required between added basket levels.

- Basket Profit Target (account currency): Closes the complete symbol basket when its combined profit reaches this amount.

- Basket Loss Limit (0=disabled): Closes the complete symbol basket at the configured combined loss; zero disables this limit.

- Block Martingale During News: Prevents new recovery levels during the configured news window while existing positions remain managed.

05. DRAWDOWN PAUSE FOR NEW PAIRS

- Enable New-Pair Drawdown Pause: Temporarily blocks first entries on new symbols when account drawdown reaches the pause threshold. Existing baskets continue to be managed.

- Pause New Pairs at Account DD (%): Account drawdown percentage that starts the new-symbol pause.

- Resume New Pairs Below Account DD (%): Lower drawdown percentage that allows new-symbol entries again.

06. FIRST-ENTRY ACCURACY FILTER

- Use First-Entry Score: Requires a local technical entry score before the first order of a basket can open.

- Minimum First-Entry Score (0-100): Minimum local score required when the first-entry score filter is enabled.

- Require Candle Confirmation: Requires the configured candle confirmation component to pass.

- Open Immediately on Live Zone Touch: True permits on-tick entry while price is inside a valid zone. False uses the delayed confirmation path.

- Require Structure Break: Requires the market-structure break component before a first entry.

- Use Higher-Timeframe Confirmation: Requires direction agreement from the higher-timeframe confirmation engine.

- Minimum Neural Zone Score (0-1): Minimum neural quality score for a supply or demand zone.

- Maximum Zones per Direction: Maximum active supply zones and maximum active demand zones retained for each symbol.

- Maximum Allowed Zone Touches: Maximum number of prior touches allowed before a zone is no longer considered fresh enough for entry.

07. PER-SYMBOL ONLINE LEARNING

- Enable Per-Symbol Online Learning: Enables persistent adaptive learning with a separate dataset and model state for every broker symbol.

- Learning Dataset Capacity per Symbol: Maximum number of learning samples retained for each symbol.

- Minimum Samples Before Model Promotion: Minimum sample count required before a trained candidate model can replace the active symbol model.

- Validation Window Samples: Number of recent samples used to compare candidate and active model quality.

- Online Learning Rate: Step size used when updating adaptive model weights.

- Minimum Validation Loss Improvement: Minimum validation improvement required before candidate weights are promoted.

- Maximum Weight Change per Training: Safety cap on the size of a weight update during one training operation.

08. OPENAI VALIDATION

- Bypass OpenAI Validation: True uses only the local EA/ONNX decision. False requests external OpenAI validation when a valid key and WebRequest permission are available.

- OpenAI API Key (empty=disabled): User-provided API credential. An empty value disables external validation and does not affect the local engine.

09. FUNDAMENTAL AND NEWS FILTER

- Enable Fundamental Filter: Enables news-window and volatility-shock protection.

- News Data Source: Selects automatic sourcing, live MT5 Economic Calendar, or historical CSV for testing.

- Historical News File Name: CSV file used as historical news input and by supported cache workflows.

- Cache MT5 Calendar to CSV in Live Mode: Stores live MT5 Calendar events in CSV for reuse and continuity.

- Calendar History Start Date: Earliest date requested when building or refreshing calendar history.

- News CSV Refresh Interval (minutes): Frequency used to refresh cached and upcoming news data.

- Upcoming News Lookahead (days): Number of future days loaded and displayed in the Upcoming News panel.

- Minimum News Impact (1-3): Lowest impact level included by the news filter; 1 low, 2 medium, 3 high.

- Block First Entry During News: Blocks new first entries for symbols whose own currencies are affected by qualifying news.

- Close Positions Before News: Closes applicable managed positions before a qualifying event instead of only blocking new entries.

- Block Before News (minutes): Protection window before the broker-server event time.

- Block After News (minutes): Protection window after the broker-server event time.

- Enable Volatility Shock Filter: Enables a fallback/companion filter for unusually large candles.

- Shock Candle Threshold (ATR): Candle range in ATR multiples that is classified as a volatility shock.

10. TRANSACTION LOG ARCHIVE

- Archive Open/Close Transactions: Writes EA-managed opening and closing transaction records to CSV.

- Transaction Log File Name: File name used for the transaction archive.

- Persist Decision Panel History: Saves decision history so the latest panel records return after EA or terminal restart.

- Decision History File Name: File name used for persistent decision-history storage.

WEBREQUEST SETUP FOR OPENAI

External OpenAI validation uses the OpenAI Responses API. Add the following base address to the MetaTrader 5 WebRequest allowlist:

https://api.openai.com

Setup:

1. Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors in MetaTrader 5.

2. Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".

3. Add https://api.openai.com as a new allowed URL.

4. Click OK, reload the EA, set Bypass OpenAI Validation to false, and enter your own API key in OpenAI API Key.

The EA sends requests to https://api.openai.com/v1/responses. Add only the base address https://api.openai.com to the MT5 allowlist. Do not place the API key in the URL list.

External validation is not called when Bypass OpenAI Validation is true, the API key is empty, or the EA runs in the Strategy Tester. In those cases, the local rule engine, embedded ONNX model and per-symbol online learning remain available.

Troubleshooting:

- WebRequest error or code -1: check the MT5 URL allowlist, internet access and terminal permissions.

- HTTP 401: the API key is invalid, expired or incorrectly entered.

- HTTP 403: the API account or project does not permit the request.

- HTTP 429: the API rate limit or account quota has been reached.

SETUP NOTES

- Designed for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.

- Attach one instance to a chart and keep algorithmic trading enabled.

- The active chart timeframe is used by the chart engine and scanner logic.

- Multicurrency mode requires the relevant broker symbols and price history.

- Economic Calendar availability depends on the terminal and broker environment.

- Online-learning files are created and maintained automatically in the terminal file environment; no manual dataset installation is required.

- Optional external AI validation requires the user's own API credential and terminal WebRequest permission. Leave the key empty or enable bypass to use only the local engine.

- Test all parameters in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

FORWARD TEST UPDATE

Forward-test results will be added to this product page after a representative live observation period has been completed. The update will include the tested period, account conditions, major settings and performance statistics.

RISK NOTICE

Trading involves substantial risk. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, symbol specifications and user settings. Historical tests do not guarantee future performance. Martingale and recovery modes can increase exposure quickly. Use conservative limits and sufficient risk controls.