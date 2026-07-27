Onnyx AI

ONNYX AI Ver. 3.33

A multicurrency Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. It maps supply and demand zones, evaluates entries when price touches a valid zone, and manages trades through a unified portfolio dashboard.

The system combines rule-based market structure, zone quality scoring, trend and higher-timeframe confirmation, economic-news protection, and an optional external AI validation layer. External AI can be bypassed at any time. No API credential is required for the local decision engine.

The local decision engine includes an embedded ONNX Neural Network with a 12-24-12-1 architecture. It runs directly inside MetaTrader 5 using automatically prepared market features and does not require an external neural-network service.

WHAT'S NEW IN VERSION 3.33

- Corrected martingale lot progression for small multipliers such as 1.20 when the initial lot is 0.01. Each level is now calculated geometrically from the unrounded initial lot before normalization to the broker volume step.
- Changed the default Maximum Basket Positions value to 100. Martingale remains disabled by default and users must set suitable basket, drawdown and lot limits for their account.
- Improved basket consistency across chart-symbol and multicurrency execution paths.
- Retains the version 3.29 per-symbol online-learning system, embedded ONNX inference, news protection and portfolio dashboard.
- Removed early tester termination when simulated margin is exhausted, allowing the full Strategy Tester interval and MQL5 Market validation to complete.
- Recompiled and verified in MetaTrader 5 with zero errors and zero warnings.

PER-SYMBOL ONLINE LEARNING (INTRODUCED IN VERSION 3.29)

Version 3.29 introduced a persistent adaptive learning layer for each broker symbol. The EA can build its own symbol-specific dataset from trading observations, update separate model weights incrementally, and reuse the learned state in later sessions. Dataset and weight files are created automatically when needed and loaded again after the EA or MetaTrader 5 restarts. Learning is isolated per symbol so that instruments with different price behavior do not share the same adaptive state. This adaptive layer supports the local decision process and does not guarantee profitable outcomes.

CORE FEATURES

- Embedded ONNX Neural Network inference (12-24-12-1) with automatic feature preparation
- Persistent online learning maintained separately for every broker symbol
- Automatic creation and updating of per-symbol datasets and model weights
- Automatic reload of saved learning state after EA or terminal restart
- Supply and demand zone detection with configurable quality score and touch limit
- On-tick entry evaluation while price is inside an active zone
- Multicurrency scanner with automatic broker symbol-prefix and suffix handling
- The same technical entry logic for the chart symbol and scanner symbols
- Local entry score with candle, structure and higher-timeframe confirmations
- MT5 Economic Calendar filter evaluated for each symbol's own currencies
- Upcoming-news display using broker server time
- Optional external AI validation with decision score and reason history
- Fixed-tick or ATR-based stop loss, take profit and trailing management
- Optional basket martingale with portfolio-level profit and loss controls
- Drawdown pause for new symbols while existing basket management remains active
- Optional profitable exit at the next opposite zone
- Persistent decision history, closed-trade history and transaction archive
- Dashboard statistics: win rate, net profit, profit factor and maximum drawdown

HOW IT WORKS

1. The EA builds fresh supply and demand zones from historical price action.
2. It scans the chart symbol and, when enabled, other available broker symbols.
3. A candidate must be inside a valid zone and pass the configured local filters.
4. The news filter checks the currencies belonging to that candidate symbol.
5. Optional AI validation can allow or block the candidate and records its reason.
6. The order is normalized to the symbol's tick size, volume step and trading limits.
7. The EA manages the position with the selected exit, trailing or basket rules.

INPUT PARAMETERS AT EA LOAD

MetaTrader 5 reads these inputs when the EA is attached, reloaded, recompiled, or when an input is changed. An input change reinitializes the EA. Values are normalized to each symbol's tick size, volume step and broker trading limits. Existing EA-managed positions are reconciled with the active basket and protection settings after reload.

01. LOT, TAKE PROFIT & STOP LOSS

- Trade All Broker Symbols: False trades only the chart symbol. True enables the multicurrency scanner for available broker symbols and automatically handles prefixes and suffixes.
- Follow Trend Direction: Allows first entries only in the direction accepted by the EA trend engine.
- Initial Lot Size: Base volume for a first entry, normalized to the symbol minimum, maximum and volume step.
- Take Profit Method: Selects fixed broker ticks, ATR-based distance or neural-based take profit.
- Take Profit (broker ticks): Fixed TP distance when the fixed-tick TP method is selected.
- ATR Multiplier for TP: Multiplies ATR to calculate TP when ATR TP is selected.
- Stop Loss Method: Selects fixed broker ticks, ATR-based distance or neural-based stop loss for non-martingale entries.
- Stop Loss (broker ticks): Fixed SL distance when the fixed-tick SL method is selected.
- ATR Multiplier for SL: Multiplies ATR to calculate SL when ATR SL is selected.
- Close Profit at Next Opposite Zone: Closes a profitable position if price reaches the next opposite supply or demand zone before TP.

02. TRAILING STOP - SINGLE ENTRY

- Trailing Stop Method: Disables trailing or selects fixed-tick, ATR, break-even or neural trailing for managed single entries.
- Start Trailing After Profit (broker ticks): Profit distance required before fixed-tick trailing starts.
- Trailing Distance (broker ticks): Distance maintained behind price by fixed-tick trailing.
- ATR Trailing Start Multiplier: ATR multiple required before ATR trailing starts.
- ATR Trailing Distance Multiplier: ATR multiple used as the ATR trailing distance.
- Break-Even Trigger (broker ticks): Profit distance that activates break-even mode.
- Break-Even Locked Profit (broker ticks): Profit distance secured beyond the entry price after break-even activates.

03. POST-LOSS RECOVERY - SINGLE ENTRY

- Enable Recovery After Loss: Increases the next eligible single-entry lot after a closed loss.
- Recovery Lot Multiplier: Multiplier applied at each single-entry recovery level.
- Maximum Recovery Level: Maximum number of consecutive recovery increases.
- Reset Lot After Profit: Returns the next single-entry lot to the initial lot after a profitable close.

04. MARTINGALE BASKET

- Enable Martingale Basket: Enables multi-level basket recovery. While enabled, automatic per-position SL is not applied and the basket is managed by basket rules.
- Martingale Lot Multiplier: Multiplies the previous basket level volume for the next level.
- Martingale Entry Trigger: Selects a fixed-tick step, the next valid supply/demand zone, or a neural/ATR step.
- Fixed Martingale Step (broker ticks): Adverse distance required for the next level in fixed-step mode.
- Minimum Neural Step (ATR): Minimum ATR distance allowed for a neural martingale step.
- Maximum Neural Step (ATR): Maximum ATR distance allowed for a neural martingale step.
- Maximum Basket Positions: Maximum number of positions permitted in one symbol basket, including higher recovery levels. The version 3.32 default is 100; reduce it according to account size and risk limits.
- Minimum Bars Between Martingale Entries: Minimum completed bars required between added basket levels.
- Basket Profit Target (account currency): Closes the complete symbol basket when its combined profit reaches this amount.
- Basket Loss Limit (0=disabled): Closes the complete symbol basket at the configured combined loss; zero disables this limit.
- Block Martingale During News: Prevents new recovery levels during the configured news window while existing positions remain managed.

05. DRAWDOWN PAUSE FOR NEW PAIRS

- Enable New-Pair Drawdown Pause: Temporarily blocks first entries on new symbols when account drawdown reaches the pause threshold. Existing baskets continue to be managed.
- Pause New Pairs at Account DD (%): Account drawdown percentage that starts the new-symbol pause.
- Resume New Pairs Below Account DD (%): Lower drawdown percentage that allows new-symbol entries again.

06. FIRST-ENTRY ACCURACY FILTER

- Use First-Entry Score: Requires a local technical entry score before the first order of a basket can open.
- Minimum First-Entry Score (0-100): Minimum local score required when the first-entry score filter is enabled.
- Require Candle Confirmation: Requires the configured candle confirmation component to pass.
- Open Immediately on Live Zone Touch: True permits on-tick entry while price is inside a valid zone. False uses the delayed confirmation path.
- Require Structure Break: Requires the market-structure break component before a first entry.
- Use Higher-Timeframe Confirmation: Requires direction agreement from the higher-timeframe confirmation engine.
- Minimum Neural Zone Score (0-1): Minimum neural quality score for a supply or demand zone.
- Maximum Zones per Direction: Maximum active supply zones and maximum active demand zones retained for each symbol.
- Maximum Allowed Zone Touches: Maximum number of prior touches allowed before a zone is no longer considered fresh enough for entry.

07. PER-SYMBOL ONLINE LEARNING

- Enable Per-Symbol Online Learning: Enables persistent adaptive learning with a separate dataset and model state for every broker symbol.
- Learning Dataset Capacity per Symbol: Maximum number of learning samples retained for each symbol.
- Minimum Samples Before Model Promotion: Minimum sample count required before a trained candidate model can replace the active symbol model.
- Validation Window Samples: Number of recent samples used to compare candidate and active model quality.
- Online Learning Rate: Step size used when updating adaptive model weights.
- Minimum Validation Loss Improvement: Minimum validation improvement required before candidate weights are promoted.
- Maximum Weight Change per Training: Safety cap on the size of a weight update during one training operation.

08. OPENAI VALIDATION

- Bypass OpenAI Validation: True uses only the local EA/ONNX decision. False requests external OpenAI validation when a valid key and WebRequest permission are available.
- OpenAI API Key (empty=disabled): User-provided API credential. An empty value disables external validation and does not affect the local engine.

09. FUNDAMENTAL AND NEWS FILTER

- Enable Fundamental Filter: Enables news-window and volatility-shock protection.
- News Data Source: Selects automatic sourcing, live MT5 Economic Calendar, or historical CSV for testing.
- Historical News File Name: CSV file used as historical news input and by supported cache workflows.
- Cache MT5 Calendar to CSV in Live Mode: Stores live MT5 Calendar events in CSV for reuse and continuity.
- Calendar History Start Date: Earliest date requested when building or refreshing calendar history.
- News CSV Refresh Interval (minutes): Frequency used to refresh cached and upcoming news data.
- Upcoming News Lookahead (days): Number of future days loaded and displayed in the Upcoming News panel.
- Minimum News Impact (1-3): Lowest impact level included by the news filter; 1 low, 2 medium, 3 high.
- Block First Entry During News: Blocks new first entries for symbols whose own currencies are affected by qualifying news.
- Close Positions Before News: Closes applicable managed positions before a qualifying event instead of only blocking new entries.
- Block Before News (minutes): Protection window before the broker-server event time.
- Block After News (minutes): Protection window after the broker-server event time.
- Enable Volatility Shock Filter: Enables a fallback/companion filter for unusually large candles.
- Shock Candle Threshold (ATR): Candle range in ATR multiples that is classified as a volatility shock.

10. TRANSACTION LOG ARCHIVE

- Archive Open/Close Transactions: Writes EA-managed opening and closing transaction records to CSV.
- Transaction Log File Name: File name used for the transaction archive.
- Persist Decision Panel History: Saves decision history so the latest panel records return after EA or terminal restart.
- Decision History File Name: File name used for persistent decision-history storage.

WEBREQUEST SETUP FOR OPENAI

External OpenAI validation uses the OpenAI Responses API. Add the following base address to the MetaTrader 5 WebRequest allowlist:

https://api.openai.com

Setup:
1. Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors in MetaTrader 5.
2. Enable "Allow WebRequest for listed URL".
3. Add https://api.openai.com as a new allowed URL.
4. Click OK, reload the EA, set Bypass OpenAI Validation to false, and enter your own API key in OpenAI API Key.

The EA sends requests to https://api.openai.com/v1/responses. Add only the base address https://api.openai.com to the MT5 allowlist. Do not place the API key in the URL list.

External validation is not called when Bypass OpenAI Validation is true, the API key is empty, or the EA runs in the Strategy Tester. In those cases, the local rule engine, embedded ONNX model and per-symbol online learning remain available.

Troubleshooting:
- WebRequest error or code -1: check the MT5 URL allowlist, internet access and terminal permissions.
- HTTP 401: the API key is invalid, expired or incorrectly entered.
- HTTP 403: the API account or project does not permit the request.
- HTTP 429: the API rate limit or account quota has been reached.

SETUP NOTES

- Designed for MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts.
- Attach one instance to a chart and keep algorithmic trading enabled.
- The active chart timeframe is used by the chart engine and scanner logic.
- Multicurrency mode requires the relevant broker symbols and price history.
- Economic Calendar availability depends on the terminal and broker environment.
- Online-learning files are created and maintained automatically in the terminal file environment; no manual dataset installation is required.
- Optional external AI validation requires the user's own API credential and terminal WebRequest permission. Leave the key empty or enable bypass to use only the local engine.
- Test all parameters in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

FORWARD TEST UPDATE

Forward-test results will be added to this product page after a representative live observation period has been completed. The update will include the tested period, account conditions, major settings and performance statistics.

RISK NOTICE

Trading involves substantial risk. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution, symbol specifications and user settings. Historical tests do not guarantee future performance. Martingale and recovery modes can increase exposure quickly. Use conservative limits and sufficient risk controls.

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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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