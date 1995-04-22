Nova Turtle Soup Gold Edge State

NOVA TURTLESOUP GOLD EDGE STATE

Overview

Nova TurtleSoup Gold Edge State is an Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the H4 timeframe. It evaluates completed candles and combines TurtleSoup sweep-and-reversal entries with an adaptive BUY Edge-State engine.

The Edge-State engine separates BUY signals into a Defensive Core and an Expansion Sleeve. Defensive BUY signals remain available. Expansion BUY signals are permitted only when the rolling results of completed causal shadow trades indicate positive expectancy. SELL signals use the base strategy and are not controlled by the BUY Edge-State gate.

Main functions

- Closed-bar TurtleSoup sweep and reversal logic
- BUY Defensive Core and Expansion Sleeve classification
- Rolling causal shadow-trade ledger
- Optional fixed-lot or percent-risk position sizing
- Broker volume normalization and available-margin checks
- One open EA position at a time
- Signal cooldown and post-exit fresh-signal control
- Regime filter using ADX, efficiency and Bollinger Band width relative to ATR
- Breakeven protection and R-based profit trailing
- Proof-Stall exit for trades that show initial progress and then return to entry
- Optional CSV research export
- Strategy Tester timer suppression for faster long tests

Recommended setup

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol
Timeframe: H1 or H4
Algo Trading: enabled
One chart instance per symbol and Magic Number

Lot sizing

The EA provides fixed-lot and percent-risk modes. Lot size, account size, leverage, contract specification and stop distance determine monetary exposure. The included presets are examples, not recommendations. Check the symbol specification and test the selected settings with the broker's data before live use.

Edge-State startup

The EA first attempts to reconstruct prior Edge-State information from available historical bars. If a mature historical window is not available, normal operation continues with progressive causal shadow learning. During this period, the Expansion Sleeve remains locked until the configured rolling window is complete and positive, while Defensive BUY signals and the SELL engine can continue to operate.

Historical backtest example

The supplied screenshots show a Strategy Tester simulation, not a live or real-account result.

Test period: 2020-2026
Symbol and timeframe: XAUUSD H4
Initial deposit: 3,000
Fixed lot: 0.10
History quality shown by the tester: 99%
Total trades: 749
Net profit: 16,939.68
Profit factor: 1.29
Sharpe ratio: 1.26
Maximum equity drawdown shown by the tester: 5,063.50 (29.84%)
Maximum relative equity drawdown shown by the tester: 68.17%

The 0.10 fixed-lot configuration is aggressive relative to the initial deposit used in that simulation. Historical results depend on broker data, spread, commission, swaps, execution, contract size and selected inputs. They do not predict future performance.

Important notes

- Use the EA on H4 or H1 only. The tested configuration uses H4.
- Broker symbol names and contract specifications differ.
- The default release lot is 0.01. A separate 0.10 preset is included for reproducing the published aggressive test.
- The optional actual-risk cap is disabled by default.
- The EA does not use DLL files, WebRequest or external indicators.
- No trading system can guarantee profit or prevent loss. Test in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

Support

For support, provide the EA version, symbol, timeframe, broker specification, relevant input set and the complete Experts/Journal messages needed to reproduce the issue.

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Smart Gold Hunter 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD / Gold 交易 Expert Advisor。它适合希望使用无网格、无马丁格尔、真实 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 逻辑，并且重视风险控制的黄金交易者。 您可以在购买前查看实时信号： Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Gold Hunter 不是网格 EA，也不是马丁格尔 EA。它不依赖无限加仓、恢复单或亏损后加倍手数。EA 的主要思路是用受控逻辑、保护设置和真实交易管理来交易黄金，而不是使用高风险的平均加仓方式。 该 EA 主要为 XAUUSD / Gold 设计。您可以将其用于 XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的黄金品种，例如 XAUU
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.15 (41)
专家
LIZARD 是什么？ Lizard 是一款全自动智能交易系统（EA），专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）开发。它采用多策略摆动突破系统，识别图表上的关键结构位，并在精确计算的入场点放置挂单止损单。无马丁格尔。无网格。不加仓摊平。 每笔交易都设有明确的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit，并由多层退出系统全天候自动管理。 实盘信号 - 购买前追踪真实表现： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372821 工作原理 Lizard 在 H1 时间框架上持续扫描 XAUUSD 图表，寻找重要的摆动高点和摆动低点。当识别到有效结构时，它会在距离该价位经校准的位置放置 Buy Stop 或 Sell Stop 挂单。需要真正的突破才能触发，而非价格的简单触碰。 这种方法可过滤掉弱势行情，仅在动能确认时入场。 6 个独立策略在 H1 时间框架上同时运行，每个都拥有各自的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit、追踪系统、magic number 和风险权重。 主要功能 多策略架构： 六个单独优化的策略覆盖不同的市场状况，从
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (7)
专家
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金自动交易开发的智能交易系统。 该 EA 适用于 M15 周期的 XAUUSD 和 GOLD。系统通过专有的多因素决策引擎识别符合条件的交易机会，并自动管理交易仓位。 系统综合分析市场结构、趋势方向、K线质量、成交量、动量以及交易执行条件。它会耐心等待合适的市场环境，而不是持续频繁开仓。 Live Signal — TMGM 主要功能 专为 XAUUSD 和 GOLD 开发 推荐周期：M15 全自动交易 不使用网格策略 自动 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 动态移动止损 按风险比例或固定手数计算仓位 趋势和动量过滤器 K线质量和成交量过滤器 高影响力新闻过滤器 节假日和市场关闭保护 滑点调整系统 每日交易次数限制和冷却机制 信息交易面板 针对 Exness 的自动点数调整 推荐交易条件 ThunderGold Scalper 对点差、滑点、流动性和执行速度较为敏感，因此经纪商的交易条件可能会显著影响结果。 该 EA 已在以下经纪商环境中进行测试： TM
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.52 (25)
专家
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
专家
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
2.55 (11)
专家
重要信息: 支持和问题解答仅在这里提供:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: 台湾 ); Zoomini 是 GoGoPips 项目 2026 年 7 月最新研究中的一小组机器学习模型。 这些模型仅适用于 XAUUSD H1 / Gold 。 信号: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 需要了解的重要事项: 这些模型只使用 一个订单 进行交易，并采用相同的 SL/TP。 支持: Netting 账户 和任何杠杆。 支持大额入金，因为交易类型为中期交易。  100% 交易活跃度 。 这意味着模型不会回避入场，并且始终处于交易状态。 这些模型经过专门训练，不是寻找方便的入场点，而是每分钟预测价格方向。 购买前完全透明 。   目前，暂时，或如果该 EA 的所有者不反对则永久，该 EA 的模型正在我们公开的 Live 排行榜上交易: 所有统计数据、所有交易，无延迟、无过滤。 购买此 EA 时，您将有机会获得新研究中的模型，该研究计划在今年 8 月完成。 这些模型背后的研究是
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.44 (133)
专家
更少交易。更好交易。稳定性高于一切。 • 实时信号 模式 1 实时信号 模式 2 Twister Pro EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD（黄金）M15 时间框架开发的高精度剥头皮智能交易系统。交易次数少——但每次交易都有目的。 每笔入场在开仓前须通过 5 个独立验证层，默认配置下胜率极高。 两种模式： • 模式 1（推荐）— 极高胜率，每周交易次数少。专为资金保护和纪律性交易而设计。 • 模式 2（短止损）— 止损幅度显著缩短，交易次数多于模式1。每笔亏损极小。适合希望在受控风险下增加市场曝光的交易者。 规格参数： 交易品种：XAUUSD | 时间框架：M15 最低入金：$100 | 推荐：$250 RAW SPREAD 账户必须使用 强烈推荐 VPS 无网格！每笔交易均设有止盈和止损！ 推荐券商： Exness Raw | Vantage | Fusion Markets 购买后发送消息即可获得： 完整用户指南 专属奖励 过往业绩不代表未来结果。请理性交易。
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
专家
更智能的控制，更精准的操控。 欢迎来到 Quantum Athena X——新一代专注于黄金交易的系统，它在 Quantum Athena 的精准性、效率和纪律性执行的基础上更进一步。 Quantum Athena X 基于与 Quantum Athena 相同的精简核心引擎和精心挑选的 6 种策略构建而成。每项策略都针对当前的黄金市场状况进行了单独优化和改进，而全新的强大自定义模式则允许交易者精确选择启用或禁用哪些策略。 对于喜欢即插即用体验的交易者，原有的优化配置仍然可用；而对于想要创建自己个性化策略组合的交易者，自定义模式则提供了更大的灵活性。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Markets：       点击这里 Quantum A
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
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专家
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
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Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
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NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
NovaTrend Adaptive Trend Strength ELITE A professional MT5 indicator that identifies trend direction, measures trend strength and highlights high-quality market activation points. Key features Clear 0–100 trend-strength display Bullish, bearish and neutral market states Adaptive market-regime detection Closed-bar, non-repainting signals Bullish and bearish activation markers Intelligent control of repeated signals Historical signals for chart evaluation Customizable calculation settings Compact
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NovaTac Volition Exit Commander
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
NovaTac Volition Exit Commander is a position-aware MT5 exit indicator with separate BUY and SELL scores, closed-bar confirmation, trailing references and confluence-qualified management states. NovaTac Volition Exit Commander is a position-aware exit analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It evaluates conditions relevant to managing BUY and SELL positions and displays separate Close BUY and Close SELL scores.  The indicator combines momentum, trend strength, volatility, candle behaviour, marke
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Kito Session Range Projection
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito Session Range Projection is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for traders who organize intraday analysis around the Asia, London and New York trading sessions. The indicator draws each configured session as a broker-time range, tracks the high, low and midpoint, and extends symmetric projection levels above and below the range. It also compares the session range with the average daily range calculated from 20 completed daily candles. The indicator is designed for chart analysis. It does not open,
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Kito MTF Pivot Matrix
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito MTF Pivot Matrix is a clean multi-timeframe pivot indicator for MetaTrader 5. It calculates important support, resistance and central pivot levels from completed price periods and projects them onto the current chart. The indicator supports several established pivot approaches, allowing traders to compare levels without loading separate tools. MAIN FEATURES - Standard floor pivots - Fibonacci pivots - Camarilla pivots, including optional R4 and S4 - DeMark pivots - Woodie pivots - Close-
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Kito Horizon Forecast
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito Horizon Forecast is a closed-bar analytical indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines current-chart conditions with confirmation and macro-timeframe context to present a directional forecast and a fixed planning roadmap. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is designed to support discretionary analysis and EA integration. Main features Long and short confidence The panel displays separate directional confidence scores and classifies the current state as LONG, SHORT or W
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
实用工具
KChrono Timer is a four-mode timing utility for MetaTrader 5. It keeps candle, countdown and trading-session time information visible directly on the chart. Timer modes 1. Candle Close Timer Displays the remaining time and progress of the active candle. The current chart timeframe or another candle timeframe can be selected. 2. Custom Countdown Runs a user-defined countdown with optional automatic restart or reset when a new candle begins. Pause, Resume and Reset controls are available dire
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Nova Multi Timeframe Ema Scanner Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 4 市场扫描与交易规划指标，旨在减少频繁切换图表，并将多时间周期趋势分析集中到一个清晰的仪表盘中。 该指标可扫描 Market Watch 中符合条件的交易品种，并基于三个时间周期上的可配置快速、中速和慢速 EMA 结构进行分析。符合条件的交易机会会经过筛选、排序，并显示信号强度、质量评分、高时间周期一致性、风险回报比、计划评分以及信号年龄等信息。 内置的高时间周期目标引擎可寻找实用的波段目标区域，并构建结构化的 T1、T2 和 T3 目标规划，同时显示入场参考、失效水平以及目标区域。 主要功能： 多时间周期 EMA 共振扫描 扫描 Market Watch 中的多个交易品种 可配置 Fast、Mid 和 Slow EMA 周期 Scalp、Day、Swing、Position 和 Custom 交易风格预设 Strength 强度评分 Quality 质量评分 高时间周期一致性分析 高时间周期目标引擎 T1、T2 和 T3 多级目标规划 风险回报比计算 目标计划内部评分 失效
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Indicator Short description Four-speed stochastic momentum rotation indicator with closed-bar signals, divergence confirmation, quality scoring, an embedded FDI regime filter and configurable alerts. Kito Quad Momentum Rotation combines four stochastic speeds—9-3, 14-3, 40-4 and 60-10—to identify coordinated momentum turns from overbought and oversold conditions. The indicator follows a structured sequence: Momentum enters an extreme zone and arms a setup. The first
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner Short description Multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for Kito Quad Momentum Rotation setups, with staged status tracking, closed-bar alerts and clickable chart rows. Full product description Kito Quad Momentum Rotation Scanner monitors selected Market Watch or custom symbols across multiple timeframes. It applies the embedded four-speed momentum engine independently to every symbol and timeframe—no iCustom dependency is required. The dashboard identifie
BigMove Anticipator Market Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
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NovaTac Fixed Volume Profile
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
NovaTac Fixed Volume Profile displays configurable volume-at-price profiles with POC, value area, nodes and closed-bar context alerts. Overview NovaTac Precision Volume Profile is an analytical chart indicator for MetaTrader 5. It organizes available volume across price rows and displays the areas where trading activity was concentrated within a selected range. The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. It is intended to support chart analysis and discretionary decision-making. Pr
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Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito Volume Pulse Momentum Overview Kito Volume Pulse Momentum is a MetaTrader 5 volume-analysis indicator designed to show when market activity is expanding, weakening or reaching an unusual climax. It combines relative volume, volume momentum and directional candle pressure in one separate-window display. The indicator can also place confirmed markers on the main chart and expose stable data buffers for integration with Expert Advisors, scanners and other analytical tools. It does not open
Kito Level Reactor
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
一款双轴结构性价位指标，用于识别当前市场控制、区间记忆以及开放价格路径。 你从未意识到自己真正需要的交易优势。 Kito Level Reactor 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的结构性价格水平指标。 它专为希望了解重要价位的交易者设计，不仅帮助判断关键价位在哪里，还帮助分析该价位目前正在如何影响价格。 该指标将市场控制划分为两种独立形式。 Active Control Spine 这是当前市场控制权最频繁发生转换的附近价位。 它主要用于提供以下市场背景： 当前方向偏向； 价格重新收复关键位； 向下跌破； 假突破； 首次回测。 Range-Memory Axis 这是一个具有重要历史意义的分界价位，过去曾多次区分主要的多头阶段和空头阶段。 它主要用于提供以下市场背景： 更大级别的反转； 区间转换； 假突破； 高时间周期目标。 当两个轴指向同一方向时，控制面板会显示 Dual Control 。 当两个轴的方向不一致时，指标会显示 Control Conflict ，提醒交易者降低方向判断的信心，并等待更清晰的市场结构。 主要功能 默认使用 H1、H4 和 D1 进行多时间
Kito Candle Range Reversal
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito Candle Range Reversal Kito Candle Range Reversal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish reversals after price sweeps a recent candle range. The indicator first defines a reference range from previous completed candles. It then watches for price to trade beyond the range high or low and evaluates whether the move shows rejection, recovery back inside the range and sufficient confirmation. When the conditions are satisfied, the indicator displays: A gre
Kito Candle Range Reversal Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch. The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe , processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader
Kito Auto Trendline Pro
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
指标
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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