Automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

Buzzer Gold EA for MT4

Buzzer Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed primarily for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe using a rule-based trading methodology combined with configurable money management and risk control features.

The EA continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades automatically when its predefined trading criteria are satisfied. It is intended for traders who prefer systematic trading and wish to automate trade execution while maintaining control over account risk.

Trading Methodology

Buzzer Gold EA evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. The trading logic combines several technical filters to improve trade selection without relying on a single indicator.

The analysis includes:

Trend evaluation

Momentum confirmation

Price movement analysis

Trading session filtering

Spread verification

Market condition filters

Trades are executed only when the programmed trading conditions are satisfied.

Main Features

Automated Trading

The EA automatically monitors the market, opens positions, manages active trades and closes trades according to its internal trading logic and the user-defined settings.

It is designed for continuous operation while MetaTrader 4 remains connected to the broker's trading server.

Money Management

Buzzer Gold EA provides flexible position sizing options suitable for different trading styles and account sizes.

Available options include:

Fixed lot size

Automatic lot calculation

Adjustable risk percentage

Configurable trading volume

Trade Management

The EA includes configurable trade management functions that can be adjusted to match individual trading preferences.

Available features include:

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Break-even

Maximum simultaneous trades

Risk Management

Several risk control functions are available to help manage account exposure.

These include:

Maximum daily loss limit

Maximum drawdown limit

Equity protection

Trading session filter

Spread filter

Slippage control

News filter

All parameters can be configured by the user.

News Filter

The optional news filter can suspend new trade entries around selected high-impact economic events. This feature is intended to help users avoid opening new positions during periods of increased market volatility.

Supported Instrument

Recommended trading instrument:

XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframe

Recommended chart period:

M5

Platform

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Broker Compatibility

The EA is compatible with brokers offering:

Market Execution

ECN Accounts

Standard Accounts

Low-spread trading conditions

A VPS may be used for uninterrupted operation.

Adjustable Parameters

Money Management

Fixed Lot Size

Automatic Lot

Risk Percentage

Trade Management

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Break-even

Maximum Open Trades

Trading Filters

Trading Hours

Maximum Spread

Slippage

News Filter

Magic Number

Recommended Trading Environment

For stable operation, the following conditions are recommended:

Reliable internet connection

Updated MetaTrader 4 platform

Low-spread broker

VPS for continuous operation

Installation

Copy the EA file into the Experts folder of MetaTrader 4. Restart MetaTrader 4. Open an XAUUSD M5 chart. Attach Buzzer Gold EA to the chart. Enable Auto Trading. Configure the desired input parameters.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which instrument is recommended?

Buzzer Gold EA is designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold).

Which timeframe should I use?

The recommended timeframe is M5.

Can I adjust the lot size?

Yes. The EA supports both fixed lot sizing and automatic lot calculation.

Does the EA include risk management?

Yes. Multiple configurable risk management functions are available, including maximum drawdown, daily loss limits, equity protection and position management.

Does the EA require external DLL files?

No. The EA operates without external DLL dependencies.

Recommendations

Before using the EA on a live account, it is recommended to:

Test the EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Perform forward testing on a demo account.

Select risk settings appropriate for your account size.

Monitor performance regularly after changing parameters.

Important Information

Trading conditions differ between brokers and may influence execution, spreads, slippage and overall trading performance. Users should evaluate the EA under their own trading conditions before using it on a live account.

Disclaimer

Trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Buzzer Gold EA is an automated trading tool that executes trades according to its programmed logic and user-defined settings. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate parameters, managing risk and determining whether the product is suitable for their individual trading objectives.