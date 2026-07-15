Aurum Break
- 指标
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Jeremiah Anthony BaldacchinoMQL5 developer working mainly on XAUUSD and gold automation. I build EAs from written specifications, repair and optimise existing ones, and connect external signal sources to MT5. Every job ships with commented source, an input parameter guide, and a Strategy Tester report on real tick data. I work
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 16 七月 2026
Aurum Break — Non-Repainting XAUUSD Breakout Indicator (Free)
A clean, non-repainting breakout indicator built for gold, works on any timeframe.
Aurum Break marks BUY and SELL signals when price breaks out of its recent trading range with a volatility filter, combining a rolling N-bar high/low with an ATR-based range check to filter out weak, low-momentum breakouts. A built-in cooldown prevents signal clustering during choppy conditions.
Core feature: every signal is confirmed on a fully closed candle. Nothing is drawn on the live, forming bar, so what you see never disappears or shifts after the fact.
Inputs:
- Breakout Lookback (bars)
- ATR Period and Multiplier (volatility filter)
- Cooldown Bars Between Signals
- Popup Alerts and Push Notifications
Free release for community testing and feedback. Signal tool only, no automatic trade execution, no guarantee of profitability. Backtest and forward-test on demo before using with real capital. Feedback on parameter tuning and performance across timeframes is welcome in the comments.