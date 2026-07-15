PulseSignal Pro Trend Signals

PulseSignal Pro

Trend and momentum confluence indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) trading.

A signal fires only when trend, momentum and trend strength all agree, filtering out low-quality entries before they reach the chart.

The indicator combines a trend filter, a momentum trigger, a trend-strength filter and an optional higher-timeframe confirmation to reduce false signals in ranging markets. It shows entry, stop loss, take profit and historical accuracy directly on the chart.

How it works

A signal is generated only when all active filters agree:

  • Trend filter: a fast EMA is compared to a slow EMA, and price must sit in a defined uptrend or downtrend.
  • Momentum trigger: the RSI must cross above the buy threshold (default 55) or below the sell threshold (default 45), in the direction of the trend.
  • Trend-strength filter: the ADX must clear a minimum level (default 20), so the indicator does not signal in a flat market.
  • Optional higher-timeframe confirmation (default H4).
  • A minimum bar distance between signals, to avoid clustering.

On the chart, buy and sell arrows are color-graded by signal strength, and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are drawn with pip distance shown in the label. Every past signal is tagged with its strength score and, once resolved, whether it reached Take Profit or Stop Loss first. A panel in the corner shows the current trend, RSI, ADX, historical win rate, the live progress of the open signal in R-multiples, and a 4-timeframe confluence table.

Each new signal also triggers a popup or push alert in this format:

XAUUSD PulseSignal BUY | Entry ~2412.30 | SL ~2405.10 (-72p) | TP ~2426.70 (+144p)

Input parameters

Signal: fast/slow EMA period, RSI period, RSI buy/sell trigger levels, minimum bars between signals.

Trend strength filter: enable ADX filter, ADX period, minimum ADX level.

Multi-timeframe confirmation: enable higher-timeframe confirmation, higher timeframe.

SL / TP: ATR period, ATR multiplier for Stop Loss, risk:reward ratio for Take Profit.

Visual: show/hide Entry-SL-TP lines, info panel, historical tags, confluence table; history lookback and lookahead range.

Confluence table timeframes: 4 independently configurable timeframes.

Alerts: popup alert, push notification.

Notes

The historical win rate and strength/outcome tags are calculated by the indicator itself, scanning past bars with the same rules used for live signals. They do not account for spread, commission or slippage. Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester with tick data to validate performance on your broker and symbol before trading live.
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Индикаторы
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Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Утилиты
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Эксперты
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