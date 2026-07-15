PulseSignal Pro Trend Signals
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 4.11
- Активации: 5
PulseSignal Pro
Trend and momentum confluence indicator for MetaTrader 5, built for Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) trading.
The indicator combines a trend filter, a momentum trigger, a trend-strength filter and an optional higher-timeframe confirmation to reduce false signals in ranging markets. It shows entry, stop loss, take profit and historical accuracy directly on the chart.
How it works
A signal is generated only when all active filters agree:
- Trend filter: a fast EMA is compared to a slow EMA, and price must sit in a defined uptrend or downtrend.
- Momentum trigger: the RSI must cross above the buy threshold (default 55) or below the sell threshold (default 45), in the direction of the trend.
- Trend-strength filter: the ADX must clear a minimum level (default 20), so the indicator does not signal in a flat market.
- Optional higher-timeframe confirmation (default H4).
- A minimum bar distance between signals, to avoid clustering.
On the chart, buy and sell arrows are color-graded by signal strength, and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit lines are drawn with pip distance shown in the label. Every past signal is tagged with its strength score and, once resolved, whether it reached Take Profit or Stop Loss first. A panel in the corner shows the current trend, RSI, ADX, historical win rate, the live progress of the open signal in R-multiples, and a 4-timeframe confluence table.
Each new signal also triggers a popup or push alert in this format:
Input parameters
Signal: fast/slow EMA period, RSI period, RSI buy/sell trigger levels, minimum bars between signals.
Trend strength filter: enable ADX filter, ADX period, minimum ADX level.
Multi-timeframe confirmation: enable higher-timeframe confirmation, higher timeframe.
SL / TP: ATR period, ATR multiplier for Stop Loss, risk:reward ratio for Take Profit.
Visual: show/hide Entry-SL-TP lines, info panel, historical tags, confluence table; history lookback and lookahead range.
Confluence table timeframes: 4 independently configurable timeframes.
Alerts: popup alert, push notification.