SmaRt FX

SmaRT FX v1 - Simple Moving Average Robo Trading for Forex

After the purchase, contact me for the full manual and support.

SmaRT FX combines moving averages with price action, looking for an entry pattern.

It works on all major forex pairs and on several minors. It use stop loss, and take profit, no betting (no grid, no martingale).

Plus it is possible to restrict the working time, adding breakevn and manage a trailing stop.

To use it with multiple cross, you need to attach an instance to a graph for each symbol, but the EA is compatible with others expert advisors.

It works well on M15 timeframe especially on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD. But you can explore a world of possibilities with tester.


My advice is to use a minimal deposit of 500$ and use the minimal size (at least at the beginning).


New updated and features periodically.


If you have any inquiries or feedback about SmaRt FX, please feel free to send me a private message


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4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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