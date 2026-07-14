Zone Extender MT5

ZONE EXTENDER PRO MT5 v1.00
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PURPOSE
Automatically extends rectangle objects drawn on an MT5 chart. It is suitable for supply and demand zones, support and resistance areas, session boxes, order blocks, consolidation ranges, and general chart analysis.

INSTALLATION
1. Attach Zone Extender Pro MT5 to any chart.
2. Draw a standard MT5 rectangle. Its right edge will extend automatically.

MAIN MODES
- Current bar: right edge follows the opening time of the live candle.
- Current time: right edge follows broker server time continuously.
- Future bars: projects the rectangle beyond the current candle.

 RECTANGLE FILTERS
-All rectangles: manages every visible rectangle.
- Prefix only: manages only rectangles whose object names begin with the chosen prefix.
- Selected only: manages only rectangles selected on the chart.


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