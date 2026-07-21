Fortress MT5

5

Real Trading Account LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166

Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level. Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

No Grid/Martingale | Verified Live Results | Fixed Take Profit & Stop Loss | User-Defined Risk | Proprietary Breakout Algo 

!LAUNCH PROMO!

For a limited time, every Fortress EA purchase includes access to 1 additional Expert Advisors (Worth $999+) at no extra cost

This gives buyers access to 2 Expert Advisors for the price of 1 during the launch period. Contact me to find out more!

Current Price: $99 | Final Price: $799

Price will gradually increase as more copies are sold! Please grab it ASAP!

Developer Introduction

I specialize in developing automated trading systems with a focus on consistency, disciplined risk management, and long-term stability.
I don't believe in "holy grail" strategies. Every trading system goes through winning and losing periods—the key is controlling risk and allowing the statistical edge to play out over time.
Through SmiteFX, I build Expert Advisors and trading tools designed to help traders achieve sustainable results rather than chase unrealistic returns.


Product Overview

Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor developed primarily for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4 & 5.

The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's account balance and maximum drawdown settings, although user can also set a preferred trade frequency level.

Every trade is protected by a stop-loss and take-profit, enhanced by trailing features to secure profits and minimize exposure.

Fortress places greater emphasis on:

  • Identifying clean breakout and breakdown zones
  • Entering only when the setup conditions are met

  • Managing each trade according to the user’s defined risk tolerance

  • Maintaining a clean single-entry approach for each confirmation algorithms


Dynamic Risk Management, Not Fixed Rules

Fortress does not use high-risk recovery methods:

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • No averaging down
  • No recovery stacking

Each trade is treated as an independent setup and is managed with predefined risk control.

Users can let the EA adjust the position sizing and trade frequency automatically. This makes Fortress suitable for both conservative and more active trading styles, depending on the user’s chosen settings.


Why Fortress Does Not Pursue High-Frequency Trading

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously throughout the day.

The EA waits for specific breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market. This means there may be periods where no trades are opened, especially when the market is ranging, unclear, or lacking strong momentum.

Fortress prioritizes setup quality over trade frequency. This disciplined approach is intended to reduce unnecessary entries and maintain a more structured trading process.


About Backtesting and Live Trading Results

Fortress can be tested in the MetaTrader 4 & 5 Strategy Tester using XAUUSD historical data.

Backtesting is useful for understanding the EA’s logic, trade behavior, and risk profile. However, live trading conditions may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, and market volatility.

For this reason, backtest results should not be viewed as a guarantee of future performance. Live signal monitoring and forward performance provide additional reference for how the EA performs under real market conditions.

Users should always test the EA on demo first and select risk settings that match their own account size and tolerance.


Recommended Timeframe

It is recommended to attach Fortress to the 15-minute (M15) chart.

Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD, and the M15 timeframe provides a balanced structure for identifying breakout and breakdown zones without reacting to excessive short-term noise.

The timeframe itself does not guarantee performance, but using the recommended M15 chart helps the EA evaluate recent market structure more clearly and execute its breakout logic more consistently.


System Positioning

Fortress is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured breakout trading
  • Clear Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
  • User-defined percentage risk per trade
  • A clean single-entry approach
  • No grid, no martingale, and no recovery stacking
  • Lower trade frequency with more selective entries

Fortress is not designed to open trades continuously or chase every market movement. The EA waits for suitable breakout or breakdown conditions before entering the market.

It is not a “guaranteed profit” tool, but an automated trading system built around disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent trade management.


Project Philosophy and Transparency

The goal of Fortress is to pursue structured, risk-controlled XAUUSD trading without relying on dangerous recovery methods.

There are no promises of quick profits, account doubling, or overnight wealth. Fortress is built around a long-term approach that values:

  • Risk control
  • Clear trade logic
  • Realistic expectations
  • Transparent backtesting and live signal monitoring
  • Continuous improvement based on forward performance

Live performance and backtest results are shown as reference material only. They are not guarantees of future results.


Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. No automated trading system can guarantee profits, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

Gold is a volatile instrument, and trading results may be affected by spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, VPS latency, leverage, and the user’s selected risk settings.

Please test Fortress thoroughly on a demo account and make sure you understand the EA’s logic, risk settings, and trade behavior before using it on a live account.


Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which symbol is Fortress designed for?
Fortress is developed primarily for XAUUSD / Gold.

2. What timeframe should I use?
The recommended timeframe is M15.

3. Does Fortress use grid or martingale?
No. Fortress does not use grid, martingale, averaging down, or recovery stacking.

4. What is the minimum deposit required to start?
The minimum deposit is $500. 

5. How does Fortress manage risk?
The risk is managed based on the Max Drawdown and Trade Frequency set by the user.

6. Does Fortress trade 24/5 automatically?
Yes. Once properly configured, the EA can trade automatically. A VPS is recommended for stable execution.

7. Are updates free?
Yes. Updates are available through the MQL5 Market after purchase.

8. Does Fortress guarantee profits?
No. Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo before using a live account.


Final Note

Fortress MT5 is designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading, controlled risk, and automated execution on XAUUSD.

For setup questions or support after purchase, please contact me through MQL5.


评分 9
Roberto Liguoro
1543
Roberto Liguoro 2026.08.11 16:44 
 

Nice ea, and the dev is top!

coolmin123
46
coolmin123 2026.08.06 13:51 
 

I'm giving a 5-star rating right away — the author is incredibly friendly, conscientious, quick to respond, and truly trustworthy

Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.08.05 11:41 
 

The backtests went well. The logic behind it is clear. The author is very responsive. EAs is running live!

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4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
作者的更多信息
Fortune MT5
Shane Lee
4.94 (16)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
Fortress MT4
Shane Lee
5 (1)
专家
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378166 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortress is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA utilizes multiple confirmation algorithms and internal strategies to identify optimal breakout points at key support and resistance levels. Position sizing and trade frequency automatically adjust to the user's
Trading Calendar MT5
Shane Lee
5 (2)
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
Trading Calendar
Shane Lee
指标
Trading Calendar MT5 is a professional account analytics indicator designed to help traders visually track their daily trading performance directly inside MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically reads your MT5 account history and transforms it into a clean monthly trading calendar with detailed profit/loss statistics for each trading day. Perfect for: Day traders Scalpers Prop firms Journal-focused traders Performance tracking & discipline improvement Key Features Daily profit & loss visual
FREE
RiskLock MT5
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT5 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT5 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
RiskLock
Shane Lee
实用工具
RiskLock MT4 — Professional Drawdown Protection & Emergency Account Lock System RiskLock MT4 is a professional risk management utility designed to protect trading accounts from excessive drawdown and catastrophic loss events. Main Features Drawdown Percentage Protection Fixed Monetary Loss Protection Emergency Account Lockdown Automatic Position Liquidation Pending Order Deletion Optional Close-All-Charts Protection Real-Time Color Dashboard Emergency Global Variable Lock Mult
FREE
筛选:
Roberto Liguoro
1543
Roberto Liguoro 2026.08.11 16:44 
 

Nice ea, and the dev is top!

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.08.11 16:47
Thank you so much for the support and kind words! We're looking forward to our continued partnership! 🏰⚔️
coolmin123
46
coolmin123 2026.08.06 13:51 
 

I'm giving a 5-star rating right away — the author is incredibly friendly, conscientious, quick to respond, and truly trustworthy

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.08.06 15:47
Thank you so much for the support and kind words! We're looking forward to our continued partnership! 🏰⚔️
Yppen
62
Yppen 2026.08.05 11:41 
 

The backtests went well. The logic behind it is clear. The author is very responsive. EAs is running live!

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.08.05 11:55
Thank you so much for the wonderful feedback! 🙏 It's excellent to hear that your backtests showed a solid profit factor and that the EA is already performing well for you live. I really appreciate your shoutout regarding our customer support—I’m always here to help our users navigate the system smoothly. Welcome aboard, and here's to many profitable trades ahead! 🚀⚔️
Alesamo
1593
Alesamo 2026.07.22 19:43 
 

For now I can give 5*, what are the reasons? First - my backtests with real tick data match more or less the vendor's results. Second - there is a live signal with a reputable broker. Third - this EA is not using grid/martingale. These are good signs, but only forward testing will see if I am right with my judgment. As it's a breakout EA I assume that a VPS with low latency to one's broker will be essential. Will update in a few weeks with real results, for now thanks for the support to the developer!

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.23 00:52
Thank you very much for the thoughtful and balanced review! 🙏 We’re glad that your real-tick backtests closely match our results and that the live signal, transparent track record, and no-grid/no-martingale approach have given you confidence so far. We completely agree that forward testing is the true test, and a stable low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal breakout execution. We truly appreciate your support and look forward to hearing about your live results in the coming weeks. Welcome to Fortress! 🏰⚔️
ankurloading
20
ankurloading 2026.07.22 13:46 
 

Fortress EA — Dynamic Lot Preset (XAUUSD 15MIN) Backtest results were impressive — solid profit factor, good win rate, drawdown well controlled. Already running it live and it's off to a promising start. Beyond the EA itself, big shoutout to Lee See Hao. Super responsive — quick replies to every question, no communication issues at all, and clearly knows the product inside out. Great support experience alongside a great EA. Highly recommended.

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.22 14:47
Thank you so much for the detailed review and recommendation! 🙏 We’re delighted to hear that the Dynamic Lot Preset delivered encouraging backtest results and that your live trading experience is off to a promising start. It also means a lot to know that our support and communication have been helpful. Wishing you a smooth journey and long-term success with Fortress EA—welcome to the SmiteFX community! 🏰⚔️
theojunior199
19
theojunior199 2026.07.22 11:50 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.22 11:53
Thank you so much for your continued support! It means a lot to know that you have been following and copying the Fortress live signal since the very beginning. We’re delighted that you can finally run Fortress directly on your own account. Wishing you a smooth experience and long-term success with the EA. Welcome officially to Fortress! 🏰⚔️
deor
142
deor 2026.07.21 14:58 
 

Very impressed with the service. The developer is very responsive and helpful. They were generous enough to include extra EAs alongside the main purchase. 5 stars for the great communication and support!

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.21 16:07
Thank you very much for the kind words and five-star review! We’re delighted that you had a positive experience with our communication and support. Providing responsive assistance and extra value to our users is very important to us. We hope you enjoy using Fortress and the additional EAs, and we’ll continue to be here whenever you need help. Welcome to the SmiteFX community! 🏰⚔️
kartikkk_sharmaaa
126
kartikkk_sharmaaa 2026.07.21 11:50 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.21 12:15
Thank you for the support! We’re just as excited to finally have Fortress live. It means a lot that you’ve been waiting for another SmiteFX EA after your experience with Fortune. We hope Fortress becomes another valuable addition to your trading portfolio. Wishing you a smooth setup and great long-term results! 🏰⚔️
Sachin Giri
45
Sachin Giri 2026.07.21 11:33 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Shane Lee
1702
来自开发人员的回复 Shane Lee 2026.07.21 11:38
Thank you so much for your continued support! It means a lot to know that you have been following and copying the Fortress live signal since the very beginning. We’re delighted that you can finally run Fortress directly on your own account. Wishing you a smooth experience and long-term success with the EA. Welcome officially to Fortress! 🏰⚔️
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