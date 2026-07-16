New Era Gold

5

EARLY LAUNCH - VERSION 1.1 is out - $100 for the first 10 copies only. (3 left)

This is the first release of New Era Gold, available now at an introductory launch price of $100.

New Era Gold is an evolving system. Early buyers lock in the launch price now and receive every future update at no additional cost.

If you want New Era Gold, this is the time. The price only goes up from here.



NEW ERA GOLD

New Era Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M3 timeframe. It is designed for the volatility regime gold entered in 2024 - an era of sharp, two-way movement driven by shifting US policy, geopolitical tension, and strong structural demand. These conditions show every sign of continuing, and New Era Gold is built to trade them.

No martingale. No grid. Scale-in optional (set to TRUE by default in settings). Every trade carries a fixed, defined Stop Loss.

The live signal was launched in the second half of July 2026 when many Gold EAs had severe drawdowns. New Era Gold handled that period well with a small drawdown (4.6%) and has already recoveredLIVE SIGNAL



BUILT FOR THE NEW GOLD REGIME

Gold's character changed decisively in the second half of 2024. Having traded the markets for over 20 years, since 2004, I have watched gold move through many different regimes - and this one stands apart. This is not simply about gold moving; gold has always moved. It is about a step-change in volatility: sharper reversals, wider daily ranges, and sustained two-way swings on a scale we did not see in the quieter years before. This is a genuinely different market, driven by shifting US policy, escalating geopolitical tension, and strong structural demand for gold - forces that show every sign of keeping volatility elevated.

New Era Gold was designed and tested specifically for this high-volatility environment. It is not a strategy retrofitted from calmer years - it is built around how gold behaves in this new era, where the size and speed of the moves are exactly what the system is engineered to capture.



BUILT FOR LOW DRAWDOWN AND MAXIMUM GAIN - NOT A VANITY WIN RATE

Most EAs are marketed on a high win rate. It looks impressive, but a high win rate often hides the real danger: no stop loss, oversized recovery trades, or huge risk on every position to squeeze out small, frequent wins. One bad run wipes out months of progress.

New Era Gold was built the opposite way. The entire design goal was minimum drawdown with maximum gain. 

At 66% winners (with the Scale-In Feature switched off), with a fixed stop on every trade, New Era Gold keeps your account safe. This is a system for people who care about the equity curve, not the win-rate headline.


2026 OUT-OF-SAMPLE PERFORMANCE: PROVEN THROUGH THE CHAOS

2026 has been a year of extreme market turbulence for Gold, providing a rigorous out-of-sample test for any trading system. Despite the chaos and high-impact volatility defining the year so far, New Era Gold has delivered robust, consistent performance. While many systems have struggled to adapt to the unpredictable price swings of the past months, New Era Gold has successfully navigated these conditions, validating its design for high-volatility regimes. It continued to operate with the same disciplined, stop-loss-protected approach, demonstrating that its edge is not just theoretical, but battle-tested in current, real-world market conditions.



HOW IT WORKS

New Era Gold identifies high-momentum conditions on XAUUSD M3 and enters with a clearly defined structure. Each trade uses an ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit — creating a dynamic foundation that automatically adapts to current gold volatility.

Once a trade moves 30% in your favor, a trailing system activates. From that point, if the market begins turning against the position, the EA acts to protect the move rather than passively waiting for the full target. This lets New Era Gold lock in profits on trades that have proven themselves, while leaving room for the large directional moves that define today's gold market.

All open positions are automatically closed at 23:00 (server time), ensuring the EA never holds a trade through the daily rollover. This protects you from overnight and weekend gaps — a common way traders get caught with unexpected losses.



TRADES BOTH DIRECTIONS - NOT JUST LONG

Many gold EAs are quietly long-biased. They look strong while gold rises and struggle the moment it turns. New Era Gold is different: it trades long and short with real conviction.

Even through 2025's powerful gold uptrend, the short side remained a core profit driver, not an afterthought. Short trades ran at a 72% win rate and a 1.63 profit factor, and in 2025 shorts made up 36% of all trades while gold trended higher. This two-way capability means New Era Gold is not dependent on a rising market - it finds opportunity in gold's sharp moves in either direction, which is exactly what today's volatility regime delivers.


WHAT TO HONESTLY EXPECT

I would rather set honest expectations than oversell. Here is exactly how New Era Gold behaves - the strengths and the things you should be prepared for:

The strengths:

  • Very low drawdown.
  • Never more than two losses in a row - even in its worst run, the EA never lost more than two trades consecutively.
  • Strong, steady return - low drawdown, every year profitable.
  • Fixed stop loss on every single trade - your risk is always defined and always capped.

What you should be prepared for:

  • Low trade frequency - around 15 trades per 20 trading days. New Era Gold is selective and waits for quality setups. It will not trade constantly, and that is by design.
  • Quiet periods - during unfavorable conditions, the EA may go several days without opening a trade. Inactivity is normal, not a malfunction - it is the EA staying out of poor conditions.
  • Flat stretches (consolidation periods) near the highs. These are periods where the equity curve chops sideways, taking a mix of small wins and losses rather than moving in a straight line up. Even during these periods, it never fell more than about 3.8% from its high. The system is patient: it consolidates, then advances.

If you want constant action and dozens of trades a day, this is not that EA. New Era Gold is built for steady, low-stress, long-term account growth.



FOR PROP FIRM USERS

To use this on a prop firm like 5ers, make sure you switch the "Scale-In" feature off. 



KEY FEATURES

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit - adapts to live volatility
  • Trailing stop
  • Automatic 23:00 hard close - no overnight exposure
  • Trades both long and short with genuine two-way performance
  • Fixed Stop Loss on every trade, always
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • Fully automated, hands-off operation
  • Optional Scale-In Feature (switched on by default)


TRADE MANAGEMENT

  • Martingale: NEVER
  • Grid: NEVER
  • Stop Loss on every trade: ALWAYS
  • Trailing Stop: ACTIVE 30% in profit
  • Daily hard close: 23:00 server time
  • Scale-In: OPTIONAL


REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (I use IC Markets)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M3

RECOMMENDED SETUP 

  • Fixed Lot: from $800, leverage 1:500, fixed lot of 0.01 
  • Risk Percentage: Minimum $5k balance to risk 1% per trade.


BROKER

IC Markets


Note: Higher-risk settings increase both returns and drawdown.

    VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation.



    SETTING FILE

    No setting file required. Use default settings.

     

      BACKTESTING INSTRUCTIONS

      The published results were produced at 100.00% modelling quality. To reproduce comparable results in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester:

      • Date range: January 2024 to today
      • Symbol: XAUUSD
      • Timeframe: M3
      • Settings: default (do not change the inputs other than selecting between fixed lot size or risk percentage)
      • Modelling: Every tick based on real ticks
      • The Scale-In feature has been set to TRUE by default in the EA. This will open a maximum of two trades per setup instead of just one. You can switch it off during backtesting or leave it on.

      This EA has been specifically designed for the new gold era. Backtests run prior to 2024 will not work. 



      RISK WARNING

      Trading gold carries significant risk. Backtests and past performance do not guarantee future results. The EA may experience losing trades, including consecutive stop-losses. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


      评分 2
      trufflepig
      19
      trufflepig 2026.08.07 18:12 
       

      I've been running this New Era Gold EA for two weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the backtest. This is what real trading and real expectations look like. I am very happy with this EA and the results so far. I will update this review if anything changes.

      RhinoMan
      19
      RhinoMan 2026.07.23 19:47 
       

      I just recently bought this system, but it all looks very promising at this point to form an important part of my trading folder. From what I have seen so far, this is a system that is not merely hype, like so many others, but one that has solid potential to generate solid profits.

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      Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
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      Vladimir Mametov
      专家
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      Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
      4.11 (19)
      专家
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      Chen Jia Qi
      4.47 (17)
      专家
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      Gold Neural Core
      TICK STACK LTD
      5 (8)
      专家
      Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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      Vladimir Lekhovitser
      3.43 (28)
      专家
      实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.86 (506)
      专家
      介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
      Pulse Engine
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.06 (36)
      专家
      最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
      Nexorion Initium Novum EA
      Valentina Zhuchkova
      4.23 (26)
      专家
      NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
      Wave Rider EA MT5
      Adam Hrncir
      4.83 (46)
      专家
      Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
      XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      专家
      XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.33 (112)
      专家
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      Chiroptera
      Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
      4.64 (47)
      专家
      Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
      SomaOil
      Andrii Soma
      5 (2)
      专家
      SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
      The Gold Space
      Ayush V Jain
      5 (3)
      专家
      Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
      Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      4.52 (21)
      专家
      更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
      Fantastic 4 MT5
      Fan Yang
      3 (2)
      专家
      Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
      作者的更多信息
      Dominion Levels
      Jannie Barwise
      指标
      Dominion Levels: The "Market Structure" Architect Perfect for XAUUSD (Gold) The definitive tool for identifying "Hard" Support and Resistance levels that actually hold. Most traders draw support and resistance lines based on feelings or vague zones. The result? Messy charts, subjective decisions, and getting stopped out by "noise." Dominion Levels   solves this by removing the subjectivity. It is not just another line drawer; it is a   Stepped Structure Engine.   It identifies significant pric
      Trending or Ranging Dashboard
      Jannie Barwise
      指标
      Trending or Ranging Dashboard See Every Timeframe's Market Condition at a Glance Stop guessing whether you should be trading breakouts or reversals. The Trending or Ranging Dashboard instantly shows you the market state across all major timeframes - from M1 to Monthly - in one compact, color-coded panel. What Makes This Different Most traders struggle because they use trending strategies in ranging markets, or range-bound strategies when the market is trending. This indicator solves that proble
      Dominion Levels MT4
      Jannie Barwise
      指标
      Dominion Levels: The "Market Structure" Architect Perfect for Gold (XAUUSD) The definitive tool for identifying "Hard" Support and Resistance levels that actually hold. Most traders draw support and resistance lines based on feelings or vague zones. The result? Messy charts, subjective decisions, and getting stopped out by "noise." Dominion Levels   solves this by removing the subjectivity. It is not just another line drawer; it is a   Stepped Structure Engine.   It identifies significant pric
      Easy Lot Size Calculator
      Jannie Barwise
      实用工具
      Easy Lot Size Calculator  Stop calculating lot sizes manually and start trading visually. Automatic position lot size calculator for MT4 (MT5 also available) The Easy Lot Size Calculator is the ultimate trade management dashboard. It is designed for traders who need speed, precision, and strict risk management. Whether you are a scalper needing split-second execution or a swing trader demanding exact risk percentages, this EA handles the math so you can focus on the chart. Why Use This Calcu
      Trending or Ranging Dashboard MT4
      Jannie Barwise
      指标
      Trending or Ranging Dashboard See Every Timeframe's Market Condition at a Glance Stop guessing whether you should be trading breakouts or reversals. The Trending or Ranging Dashboard instantly shows you the market state across all major timeframes - from M1 to Monthly - in one compact, color-coded panel. What Makes This Different Most traders struggle because they use trending strategies in ranging markets, or range-bound strategies when the market is trending. This indicator solves that prob
      Easy Lot Size Calculator MT5
      Jannie Barwise
      实用工具
      Easy Lot Size Calculator  Stop calculating lot sizes manually and start trading visually. Automatic position lot size calculator for MT5 (MT4 also available) The   Easy Lot Size Calculator   is the ultimate trade management dashboard. It is designed for traders who need speed, precision, and strict risk management. Whether you are a scalper needing split-second execution or a swing trader demanding exact risk percentages, this EA handles the math so you can focus on the chart. Why Use This Ca
      筛选:
      trufflepig
      19
      trufflepig 2026.08.07 18:12 
       

      I've been running this New Era Gold EA for two weeks now and I can confirm that the results match the backtest. This is what real trading and real expectations look like. I am very happy with this EA and the results so far. I will update this review if anything changes.

      Jannie Barwise
      2157
      来自开发人员的回复 Jannie Barwise 2026.08.07 19:06
      Thank you for your honest review! It is much appreciated.
      RhinoMan
      19
      RhinoMan 2026.07.23 19:47 
       

      I just recently bought this system, but it all looks very promising at this point to form an important part of my trading folder. From what I have seen so far, this is a system that is not merely hype, like so many others, but one that has solid potential to generate solid profits.

      Jannie Barwise
      2157
      来自开发人员的回复 Jannie Barwise 2026.08.07 16:47
      Thank you kindly for the review!
      回复评论