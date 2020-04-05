AK Gold Raider MT5

AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Default Setting

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100

The Default setting is a more optimized strategy for the Gold Raider V1.53 EA. Focusing on steady profit collection. It combines a trend-following, fast-scalping strategy using Stop Pending Order entries. A Trailing Stop logic has also been added, providing multiple exit strategy options for greater flexibility.



AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 1 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE
Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100

Strategy 1 uses the same trading logic as the Default Setting. The main difference is the addition of a Daily Profit Target. As a result, a highly profitable day can sometimes end with little profit—or even a loss. To reduce this risk, Strategy 1 automatically stops trading once it reaches a 5% daily profit target and resumes trading on the next trading day. If a Stop Loss is triggered before the daily target is reached, the EA will continue opening new trades until the 5% profit target is achieved.



AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 2 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100


Strategy 2 focuses on a less aggressive trading approach using Pending Limit Order entries. A mini Grid system is activated when the price moves away from the initial entry, with a maximum of 3 grid layers added based on the configured pip step distance. Each grid layer has its own Stop Loss, so if the price continues to move further against the position, the affected trade will be automatically closed to help limit potential losses.




AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 3 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on M15 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100

Strategy 3 is based on the Strategy 2 preset, but with further tuning and optimization. While Strategy 2 is designed for the H1 timeframe, Strategy 3 is intended to run on the M15 timeframe. The trade signals are more aggressive, but not every signal will be filled because the EA uses Pending Limit Orders. A Pending Order Expiry Timer automatically removes any unfilled pending orders after a specified period, ensuring that only fresh entry opportunities are taken. This strategy is designed to capture Limit Order entries mainly during periods of high market volatility.



AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 4 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on M1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $10,000 (Cent Account Only)

Strategy 4 is the highest-risk preset because it uses a Martingale/Grid strategy designed to achieve fast scalping profits. Unlike a typical Martingale system, this strategy uses a combination of Pending Stop Orders and Pending Limit Orders to trigger trades. Untriggered pending orders automatically trail the current market price and are deleted after a specified time if they remain unfilled. If the market moves against the open positions, the strategy includes an exit mechanism that automatically triggers a Auto Cut Loss of 20% floating based on the account balance. Once all positions have been closed, the EA will resume trading when a new valid trading signal is detected. This strategy is intended for traders who understand the higher risks associated with Martingale/Grid trading and should be used with proper risk management.

AK Gold Raider V1.53 Expert Advisor

Structured Gold Trading with Configurable Entry and Risk Management

Gold Raider is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed primarily for Gold trading on the H1 timeframe. It combines Parabolic SAR signal processing, market and pending-order execution, position management, optional grid recovery, and account-level trading controls in one system.

The EA is designed for traders who want to define how a strategy enters, manages, scales, and exits trades. Entry direction, signal timing, order method, lot calculation, trading hours, news pause times, recovery behavior, basket targets, and daily controls can all be adjusted from the input settings.

Gold Raider does not require the grid recovery function to operate. It can be used as a single-entry EA with a fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, and trailing stop, or configured with optional recovery layers for users who understand and accept the additional exposure.

How Gold Raider Works

1. The EA reads Parabolic SAR according to the selected trend mode, entry type, and signal candle.
2. A valid signal can be executed as a Market Order, Limit Pending Order, or Stop Pending Order.
3. Pending orders can expire automatically or trail the market using a configurable distance, step, and delay.
4. Open positions can be managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, reversal exit, breakeven, standard trailing, or always-on trailing.
5. Optional grid recovery can add market or pending recovery layers when price reaches the configured adverse distance.
6. Basket targets can close trades using money or percentage calculations.
7. Period targets can stop new entries after the selected closed profit or loss threshold is reached.

Main Features

- Buy, Sell, Both, and None trading-direction modes.
- Parabolic SAR Normal and Reversal interpretation.
- First trend bar, current trend, and special new-trend entry modes.
- Active-candle or closed-candle signal calculation.
- Market, limit pending, and stop pending fresh-entry methods.
- Pending-order trailing with point, bar, or minute controls.
- Broker server-time trading session filter.
- Three configurable daily news pause timestamps.
- Optional deletion of EA pending orders during a news pause.
- Fixed and balance-based fresh-entry lot sizing.
- Fixed, additive, and multiplying recovery lot modes.
- Optional market or pending-order grid recovery.
- Maximum grid-layer limitation.
- Average basket Take Profit management for market recovery positions.
- Standard Stop Loss and Take Profit controls.
- Reversal exit, breakeven, and multiple trailing-stop methods.
- Basket money and percentage profit or loss targets.
- Percentage references based on balance, equity, or a fixed initial amount.
- Daily, weekly, or monthly stop-new-trade targets based on closed results.
- Maximum fresh-entry signals per day.
- Configurable information and trade-control panel.

News Pause Behavior

The news pause is a manual server-time filter with three daily timestamps. It is not connected to an external economic calendar. During an active pause window, the EA blocks fresh automatic entries and grid re-entry layers. Pending orders can also be deleted if that option is enabled.

Existing positions remain managed. Basket targets, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, close-target protection, and manual close controls continue to operate during the pause.

Entry and Pending-Order Control

Gold Raider can enter immediately or wait for price to reach a pending level. Stop pending orders can be used for continuation or breakout-style execution, while limit pending orders can be used for pullback-style execution.

The pending-order trailing system can reposition an untriggered order as the market moves. A minimum movement step and a bar- or minute-based delay help reduce unnecessary modifications. Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level requirements are checked before order operations are submitted.

Optional Grid Recovery

Grid recovery is disabled by default and can be enabled independently. Normal Market Grid mode opens a recovery layer when the adverse distance threshold is reached. Pending Order Grid mode places the next recovery order at a configured level.

The maximum grid-layer setting limits the number of recovery layers. The EA can calculate recovery volume using a fixed lot, an additive lot step, or a multiplying factor. An optional minimum-lot fallback can be used when the requested grid volume is not supported by available margin, provided the broker minimum lot can still be opened.

Grid and multiplying-lot methods can increase exposure quickly. They should be configured conservatively and tested with the intended broker, symbol specification, leverage, and deposit before use.

Trade and Account Protection

The EA provides two different target systems:

Basket targets manage open EA trades and can close all trades, buy trades, or sell trades when the selected money or percentage target is reached.

Stop-trading targets use closed profit or loss for a Daily, Weekly, or Monthly period. When enabled, they stop new trades after the configured target is reached and reset when the next selected period begins. Floating profit or drawdown alone does not trigger these period targets.

Percentage targets can reference current balance, current equity, or a fixed initial amount. Fixed-amount stepping is also available for users who want selected target values to scale at defined balance thresholds.

Recommended Starting Configuration

- Platform: MetaTrader 5.
- Primary symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol.
- Default timeframe: H1.
- Attach one EA instance to the intended Gold chart.
- Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
- Use a unique MagicNumber when running multiple EA configurations.
- Check the broker's point size, symbol digits, minimum lot, spread, Stop Level, and contract specification.
- Test the exact settings in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.
- Use a continuously connected terminal or suitable hosting environment for uninterrupted management.

There is no universal minimum deposit or lot size suitable for every broker. Gold contract specifications, leverage, margin requirements, and account currencies differ. Select the lot and protection settings according to the intended account and acceptable risk.



Important Information


Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Trading Gold can involve rapid price movement, spread expansion, slippage, and significant risk. Grid recovery, balance-based sizing, and multiplying-lot modes can materially increase exposure and drawdown. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and monitoring their trading account.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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