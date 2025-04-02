AK Gold Raider MT5

AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Default Setting (Most Stable & Profitable)



Use it on XAUUSD

Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe

Minimum starting capital $100



The Default setting is a more optimized strategy for the Gold Raider V1.53 EA. Focusing on steady profit collection. It combines a trend-following, fast-scalping strategy using Stop Pending Order entries. A Trailing Stop logic has also been added, providing multiple exit strategy options for greater flexibility. The strategy limits risk to 10% per trade , with a potential profit of 1% to 30% per trade , allowing it to aim for the highest possible returns while keeping risk controlled.









AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 3 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE Use it on XAUUSD

Attach the EA on M15 Timeframe

Minimum starting capital $100



Strategy 3 is further tuning and optimization. While Default Setting is designed for the H1 timeframe, Strategy 3 is intended to run on the M15 timeframe. The trade signals are more aggressive, but not every signal will be filled because the EA uses Pending Limit Orders. A Pending Order Expiry Timer automatically removes any unfilled pending orders after a specified period, ensuring that only fresh entry opportunities are taken. This strategy is designed to capture Limit Order entries mainly during periods of high market volatility.



AK Gold Raider V1.53 Expert Advisor



Structured Gold Trading with Configurable Entry and Risk Management





Gold Raider is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed primarily for Gold trading on the H1 timeframe. It combines Parabolic SAR signal processing, market and pending-order execution, position management, optional grid recovery, and account-level trading controls in one system.





The EA is designed for traders who want to define how a strategy enters, manages, scales, and exits trades. Entry direction, signal timing, order method, lot calculation, trading hours, news pause times, recovery behavior, basket targets, and daily controls can all be adjusted from the input settings.





Gold Raider does not require the grid recovery function to operate. It can be used as a single-entry EA with a fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, and trailing stop, or configured with optional recovery layers for users who understand and accept the additional exposure.





How Gold Raider Works

1. The EA reads Parabolic SAR according to the selected trend mode, entry type, and signal candle.

2. A valid signal can be executed as a Market Order, Limit Pending Order, or Stop Pending Order.

3. Pending orders can expire automatically or trail the market using a configurable distance, step, and delay.

4. Open positions can be managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, reversal exit, breakeven, standard trailing, or always-on trailing.

5. Optional grid recovery can add market or pending recovery layers when price reaches the configured adverse distance.

6. Basket targets can close trades using money or percentage calculations.

7. Period targets can stop new entries after the selected closed profit or loss threshold is reached.





Main Features

- Buy, Sell, Both, and None trading-direction modes.

- Parabolic SAR Normal and Reversal interpretation.

- First trend bar, current trend, and special new-trend entry modes.

- Active-candle or closed-candle signal calculation.

- Market, limit pending, and stop pending fresh-entry methods.

- Pending-order trailing with point, bar, or minute controls.

- Broker server-time trading session filter.

- Three configurable daily news pause timestamps.

- Optional deletion of EA pending orders during a news pause.

- Fixed and balance-based fresh-entry lot sizing.

- Fixed, additive, and multiplying recovery lot modes.

- Optional market or pending-order grid recovery.

- Maximum grid-layer limitation.

- Average basket Take Profit management for market recovery positions.

- Standard Stop Loss and Take Profit controls.

- Reversal exit, breakeven, and multiple trailing-stop methods.

- Basket money and percentage profit or loss targets.

- Percentage references based on balance, equity, or a fixed initial amount.

- Daily, weekly, or monthly stop-new-trade targets based on closed results.

- Maximum fresh-entry signals per day.

- Configurable information and trade-control panel.





News Pause Behavior

The news pause is a manual server-time filter with three daily timestamps. It is not connected to an external economic calendar. During an active pause window, the EA blocks fresh automatic entries and grid re-entry layers. Pending orders can also be deleted if that option is enabled.





Existing positions remain managed. Basket targets, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, close-target protection, and manual close controls continue to operate during the pause.





Entry and Pending-Order Control





Gold Raider can enter immediately or wait for price to reach a pending level. Stop pending orders can be used for continuation or breakout-style execution, while limit pending orders can be used for pullback-style execution.





The pending-order trailing system can reposition an untriggered order as the market moves. A minimum movement step and a bar- or minute-based delay help reduce unnecessary modifications. Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level requirements are checked before order operations are submitted.





Optional Grid Recovery

Grid recovery is disabled by default and can be enabled independently. Normal Market Grid mode opens a recovery layer when the adverse distance threshold is reached. Pending Order Grid mode places the next recovery order at a configured level.





The maximum grid-layer setting limits the number of recovery layers. The EA can calculate recovery volume using a fixed lot, an additive lot step, or a multiplying factor. An optional minimum-lot fallback can be used when the requested grid volume is not supported by available margin, provided the broker minimum lot can still be opened.





Grid and multiplying-lot methods can increase exposure quickly. They should be configured conservatively and tested with the intended broker, symbol specification, leverage, and deposit before use.





Trade and Account Protection





The EA provides two different target systems:





Basket targets manage open EA trades and can close all trades, buy trades, or sell trades when the selected money or percentage target is reached.





Stop-trading targets use closed profit or loss for a Daily, Weekly, or Monthly period. When enabled, they stop new trades after the configured target is reached and reset when the next selected period begins. Floating profit or drawdown alone does not trigger these period targets.





Percentage targets can reference current balance, current equity, or a fixed initial amount. Fixed-amount stepping is also available for users who want selected target values to scale at defined balance thresholds.





Recommended Starting Configuration

- Platform: MetaTrader 5.

- Primary symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol.

- Default timeframe: H1.

- Attach one EA instance to the intended Gold chart.

- Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

- Use a unique MagicNumber when running multiple EA configurations.

- Check the broker's point size, symbol digits, minimum lot, spread, Stop Level, and contract specification.

- Test the exact settings in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.

- Use a continuously connected terminal or suitable hosting environment for uninterrupted management.





There is no universal minimum deposit or lot size suitable for every broker. Gold contract specifications, leverage, margin requirements, and account currencies differ. Select the lot and protection settings according to the intended account and acceptable risk.









Important Information





Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Trading Gold can involve rapid price movement, spread expansion, slippage, and significant risk. Grid recovery, balance-based sizing, and multiplying-lot modes can materially increase exposure and drawdown. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and monitoring their trading account.



