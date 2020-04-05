AK Gold Raider MT5

AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Default Setting

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100

The Default setting is a more optimized strategy for the Gold Raider V1.53 EA. Focusing on steady profit collection. It combines a trend-following, fast-scalping strategy using Stop Pending Order entries. A Trailing Stop logic has also been added, providing multiple exit strategy options for greater flexibility.



AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 1 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE
Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100

Strategy 1 uses the same trading logic as the Default Setting. The main difference is the addition of a Daily Profit Target. As a result, a highly profitable day can sometimes end with little profit—or even a loss. To reduce this risk, Strategy 1 automatically stops trading once it reaches a 5% daily profit target and resumes trading on the next trading day. If a Stop Loss is triggered before the daily target is reached, the EA will continue opening new trades until the 5% profit target is achieved.



AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 2 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on H1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100


Strategy 2 focuses on a less aggressive trading approach using Pending Limit Order entries. A mini Grid system is activated when the price moves away from the initial entry, with a maximum of 3 grid layers added based on the configured pip step distance. Each grid layer has its own Stop Loss, so if the price continues to move further against the position, the affected trade will be automatically closed to help limit potential losses.




AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 3 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on M15 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $100

Strategy 3 is based on the Strategy 2 preset, but with further tuning and optimization. While Strategy 2 is designed for the H1 timeframe, Strategy 3 is intended to run on the M15 timeframe. The trade signals are more aggressive, but not every signal will be filled because the EA uses Pending Limit Orders. A Pending Order Expiry Timer automatically removes any unfilled pending orders after a specified period, ensuring that only fresh entry opportunities are taken. This strategy is designed to capture Limit Order entries mainly during periods of high market volatility.



AK Gold Raider Expert Advisor Set Files Stratergy 4 - DOWNLOAD SET FILE HERE

Use it on XAUUSD
Attach the EA on M1 Timeframe
Minimum starting capital $10,000 (Cent Account Only)

Strategy 4 is the highest-risk preset because it uses a Martingale/Grid strategy designed to achieve fast scalping profits. Unlike a typical Martingale system, this strategy uses a combination of Pending Stop Orders and Pending Limit Orders to trigger trades. Untriggered pending orders automatically trail the current market price and are deleted after a specified time if they remain unfilled. If the market moves against the open positions, the strategy includes an exit mechanism that automatically triggers a Auto Cut Loss of 20% floating based on the account balance. Once all positions have been closed, the EA will resume trading when a new valid trading signal is detected. This strategy is intended for traders who understand the higher risks associated with Martingale/Grid trading and should be used with proper risk management.

AK Gold Raider V1.53 Expert Advisor

Structured Gold Trading with Configurable Entry and Risk Management

Gold Raider is a configurable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed primarily for Gold trading on the H1 timeframe. It combines Parabolic SAR signal processing, market and pending-order execution, position management, optional grid recovery, and account-level trading controls in one system.

The EA is designed for traders who want to define how a strategy enters, manages, scales, and exits trades. Entry direction, signal timing, order method, lot calculation, trading hours, news pause times, recovery behavior, basket targets, and daily controls can all be adjusted from the input settings.

Gold Raider does not require the grid recovery function to operate. It can be used as a single-entry EA with a fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, and trailing stop, or configured with optional recovery layers for users who understand and accept the additional exposure.

How Gold Raider Works

1. The EA reads Parabolic SAR according to the selected trend mode, entry type, and signal candle.
2. A valid signal can be executed as a Market Order, Limit Pending Order, or Stop Pending Order.
3. Pending orders can expire automatically or trail the market using a configurable distance, step, and delay.
4. Open positions can be managed using Stop Loss, Take Profit, reversal exit, breakeven, standard trailing, or always-on trailing.
5. Optional grid recovery can add market or pending recovery layers when price reaches the configured adverse distance.
6. Basket targets can close trades using money or percentage calculations.
7. Period targets can stop new entries after the selected closed profit or loss threshold is reached.

Main Features

- Buy, Sell, Both, and None trading-direction modes.
- Parabolic SAR Normal and Reversal interpretation.
- First trend bar, current trend, and special new-trend entry modes.
- Active-candle or closed-candle signal calculation.
- Market, limit pending, and stop pending fresh-entry methods.
- Pending-order trailing with point, bar, or minute controls.
- Broker server-time trading session filter.
- Three configurable daily news pause timestamps.
- Optional deletion of EA pending orders during a news pause.
- Fixed and balance-based fresh-entry lot sizing.
- Fixed, additive, and multiplying recovery lot modes.
- Optional market or pending-order grid recovery.
- Maximum grid-layer limitation.
- Average basket Take Profit management for market recovery positions.
- Standard Stop Loss and Take Profit controls.
- Reversal exit, breakeven, and multiple trailing-stop methods.
- Basket money and percentage profit or loss targets.
- Percentage references based on balance, equity, or a fixed initial amount.
- Daily, weekly, or monthly stop-new-trade targets based on closed results.
- Maximum fresh-entry signals per day.
- Configurable information and trade-control panel.

News Pause Behavior

The news pause is a manual server-time filter with three daily timestamps. It is not connected to an external economic calendar. During an active pause window, the EA blocks fresh automatic entries and grid re-entry layers. Pending orders can also be deleted if that option is enabled.

Existing positions remain managed. Basket targets, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven, trailing stop, close-target protection, and manual close controls continue to operate during the pause.

Entry and Pending-Order Control

Gold Raider can enter immediately or wait for price to reach a pending level. Stop pending orders can be used for continuation or breakout-style execution, while limit pending orders can be used for pullback-style execution.

The pending-order trailing system can reposition an untriggered order as the market moves. A minimum movement step and a bar- or minute-based delay help reduce unnecessary modifications. Broker Stop Level and Freeze Level requirements are checked before order operations are submitted.

Optional Grid Recovery

Grid recovery is disabled by default and can be enabled independently. Normal Market Grid mode opens a recovery layer when the adverse distance threshold is reached. Pending Order Grid mode places the next recovery order at a configured level.

The maximum grid-layer setting limits the number of recovery layers. The EA can calculate recovery volume using a fixed lot, an additive lot step, or a multiplying factor. An optional minimum-lot fallback can be used when the requested grid volume is not supported by available margin, provided the broker minimum lot can still be opened.

Grid and multiplying-lot methods can increase exposure quickly. They should be configured conservatively and tested with the intended broker, symbol specification, leverage, and deposit before use.

Trade and Account Protection

The EA provides two different target systems:

Basket targets manage open EA trades and can close all trades, buy trades, or sell trades when the selected money or percentage target is reached.

Stop-trading targets use closed profit or loss for a Daily, Weekly, or Monthly period. When enabled, they stop new trades after the configured target is reached and reset when the next selected period begins. Floating profit or drawdown alone does not trigger these period targets.

Percentage targets can reference current balance, current equity, or a fixed initial amount. Fixed-amount stepping is also available for users who want selected target values to scale at defined balance thresholds.

Recommended Starting Configuration

- Platform: MetaTrader 5.
- Primary symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's Gold symbol.
- Default timeframe: H1.
- Attach one EA instance to the intended Gold chart.
- Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
- Use a unique MagicNumber when running multiple EA configurations.
- Check the broker's point size, symbol digits, minimum lot, spread, Stop Level, and contract specification.
- Test the exact settings in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before live use.
- Use a continuously connected terminal or suitable hosting environment for uninterrupted management.

There is no universal minimum deposit or lot size suitable for every broker. Gold contract specifications, leverage, margin requirements, and account currencies differ. Select the lot and protection settings according to the intended account and acceptable risk.



Important Information


Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Trading Gold can involve rapid price movement, spread expansion, slippage, and significant risk. Grid recovery, balance-based sizing, and multiplying-lot modes can materially increase exposure and drawdown. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate settings and monitoring their trading account.

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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
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