Gorilla EA1 V5 MT4

Gorilla EA V5

Gorilla EA V5 is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader.

The EA combines three independent trading engines with grid-based position management, lot progression, basket take-profit calculation and optional equity protection. Each strategy operates with its own Magic Number, allowing positions to be tracked and managed separately.

Gorilla EA V5 is available completely free and does not contain time limits, account restrictions or demo limitations.

Main Features

Fully automated trade execution

Three independent trading engines

Buy and sell trading support

Grid and averaging position management

Configurable distance between additional entries

Adjustable lot progression

Weighted average basket price calculation

Shared basket take-profit management

Maximum open trade control

Optional trailing-stop management

Optional equity protection

Fixed-lot and money-management modes

Separate Magic Numbers for each strategy

Automatic broker lot normalization

Margin and trading-condition checks

Real-time chart information panel

Multi-Timeframe Market Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides a visual overview of market conditions across multiple timeframes:

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

The panel displays information based on:

MACD

RSI

CCI

Stochastic

Moving averages

Market trend direction

Current spread

Daily volatility

Open positions

Account balance and equity

The dashboard is designed as an additional market-monitoring tool. Trade management is handled automatically by the EA according to its configured strategy parameters.

Basket Management

When additional positions are opened, Gorilla EA V5 calculates the weighted average entry price of the complete basket.

The EA then manages the positions around a shared profit target. This allows a group of trades to be managed as a single trading basket rather than treating every position independently.

Users can configure:

Initial lot size

Lot multiplier

Grid distance

Basket take profit

Maximum number of trades

Trailing-stop settings

Equity-risk protection

Slippage tolerance

Recommended Usage

Before using the EA on a live account:

Test it in the Strategy Tester. Run it on a demo account. Start with the lowest suitable lot size. Adjust the settings according to the symbol, account balance and broker conditions. Enable equity protection when additional risk control is required.

The MT5 version is best suited to a hedging account, because the strategy may manage multiple positions on the same symbol.

Important Risk Information

Gorilla EA V5 uses grid and lot-progression methods. These methods can produce substantial drawdown when the market moves strongly in one direction without sufficient correction.

Increasing the lot multiplier or maximum number of trades can significantly increase account risk.

Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Always use appropriate risk settings and test the EA carefully before live trading.

Free and Fully Functional

Gorilla EA V5 is provided as a fully functional free Expert Advisor.

There are:

No time restrictions

No account-number restrictions

No hidden subscriptions

No external licensing requirements

Download, test and configure the EA according to your own trading conditions.