Gorilla EA1 V5 MT4

5
  • Эксперты
  • Muhammed Kerem Alkan
    Muhammed Kerem Alkan

    Muhammed Kerem Alkan

    5 (1)
    Я разработчик алгоритмической торговли, специализирующийся на создании советников, пользовательских индикаторов и инструментов для автоматизации торговли на MetaTrader 5. Моя работа сосредоточена на структурированной торговой логике, управлении рисками, фильтрации сигналов, рыночных зонах и
    4 продукта
  • Версия: 5.11
  • Обновлено: 20 июля 2026
Gorilla EA V5

Gorilla EA V5 is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader.

The EA combines three independent trading engines with grid-based position management, lot progression, basket take-profit calculation and optional equity protection. Each strategy operates with its own Magic Number, allowing positions to be tracked and managed separately.

Gorilla EA V5 is available completely free and does not contain time limits, account restrictions or demo limitations.

Main Features

  • Fully automated trade execution
  • Three independent trading engines
  • Buy and sell trading support
  • Grid and averaging position management
  • Configurable distance between additional entries
  • Adjustable lot progression
  • Weighted average basket price calculation
  • Shared basket take-profit management
  • Maximum open trade control
  • Optional trailing-stop management
  • Optional equity protection
  • Fixed-lot and money-management modes
  • Separate Magic Numbers for each strategy
  • Automatic broker lot normalization
  • Margin and trading-condition checks
  • Real-time chart information panel

Multi-Timeframe Market Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides a visual overview of market conditions across multiple timeframes:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1

The panel displays information based on:

  • MACD
  • RSI
  • CCI
  • Stochastic
  • Moving averages
  • Market trend direction
  • Current spread
  • Daily volatility
  • Open positions
  • Account balance and equity

The dashboard is designed as an additional market-monitoring tool. Trade management is handled automatically by the EA according to its configured strategy parameters.

Basket Management

When additional positions are opened, Gorilla EA V5 calculates the weighted average entry price of the complete basket.

The EA then manages the positions around a shared profit target. This allows a group of trades to be managed as a single trading basket rather than treating every position independently.

Users can configure:

  • Initial lot size
  • Lot multiplier
  • Grid distance
  • Basket take profit
  • Maximum number of trades
  • Trailing-stop settings
  • Equity-risk protection
  • Slippage tolerance

Recommended Usage

Before using the EA on a live account:

  1. Test it in the Strategy Tester.
  2. Run it on a demo account.
  3. Start with the lowest suitable lot size.
  4. Adjust the settings according to the symbol, account balance and broker conditions.
  5. Enable equity protection when additional risk control is required.

The MT5 version is best suited to a hedging account, because the strategy may manage multiple positions on the same symbol.

Important Risk Information

Gorilla EA V5 uses grid and lot-progression methods. These methods can produce substantial drawdown when the market moves strongly in one direction without sufficient correction.

Increasing the lot multiplier or maximum number of trades can significantly increase account risk.

Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Always use appropriate risk settings and test the EA carefully before live trading.

Free and Fully Functional

Gorilla EA V5 is provided as a fully functional free Expert Advisor.

There are:

  • No time restrictions
  • No account-number restrictions
  • No hidden subscriptions
  • No external licensing requirements

Download, test and configure the EA according to your own trading conditions.


Отзывы 1
Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2026.08.04 03:32 
 

Good Job .

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Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
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Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
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Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
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AW Trading Software Limited
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Эксперты
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
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Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
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Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Mirror EA mt4
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Эксперты
Mirror EA — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для исполнения сделок на основе индикатора SmaSRS196, представляющего собой комбинацию простой скользящей средней (SMA) и индекса относительной силы (RSI), с использованием 96-периодной оптимизационной модели. Советник постоянно анализирует рыночные условия для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей, подтверждая направление тренда с помощью SMA и используя RSI для определения силы импульса и потенциальных условий переку
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Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
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EA Gold Stuff - советник, разработанный специально для торговли золотом. В основе работы лежит открытие ордеров по индикатору  Gold Stuf f , таким образом советник работает по стратегии "Trend Follow", что означает следование за трендом. Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки для получения   персонального бонуса!   Вы можете получить бесплатную копию нашего индикатора Strong Support and Trend Scanner, пожалуйста, в личку. мне! Настройки и мануал  здесь  ПАРАМЕТРЫ Open new series - вкл./выкл. на
AW Double Grids EA
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Эксперты
Cоветник AW Double Grids MT4 - это агрессивный, полностью автоматизированный сеточный советник, с информационно торговой панелью и простой настройкой. Стратегия заключается в одновременной двухсторонней работе, мультиплицируя объем одного направления. Встроенный автоматический расчет лота, реализованы разные вариации увеличения объема позиций, и другие функции.  Инструкция ->   ЗДЕСЬ   /  Решение проблем - >  ЗДЕСЬ  /  МТ5 версия  - >   ЗДЕСЬ   Как торгует советник: AW Double Grids ведет двухст
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Советник Trend Catcher анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя собственные адаптивные индикаторы анализа тренда, разработанные автором. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Благодаря сочетанию возможностей сглаживания и фильтрации тренда специальных настраиваемых индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности, советник может автоматически со
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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1 (1)
Эксперты
Bypass Generator — это детерминированная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD, основанная на алгоритмах институционального уровня. Текущий сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Это не типичный советник (EA), который бездумно открывает сделку за сделкой, уничтожая вашу маржу и подвергая депозит ненужному риску. Каждая точка входа проходит через 16 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием единственной позиции. Здесь нет сеток, и каждая сделка имеет виртуальные Take Profit и Stop Loss. Кривая результатов бэктеста
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
HFT Prop EA
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4.93 (257)
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
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Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
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4.94 (34)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
EA Black Dragon
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4.74 (568)
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EA Black Dragon работает на трендовом индикаторе. Советник открывает сделку по цвету индикатора, далее имеется возможность наращивать сеть ордеров или работать со стоп-лоссом.  ВАЖНО! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки, чтобы получить инструкции и бонус! Мониторинг реальной работы, а также другие мои разработки можно посмотреть тут:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/mechanic/seller   Входящие параметры: ·         Open new series – True/False –вкл/выкл начало новой серии после закрытия всех орде
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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Фильтр:
Sergei Vasilev
732
Sergei Vasilev 2026.08.04 03:32 
 

Good Job .

Muhammed Kerem Alkan
558
Ответ разработчика Muhammed Kerem Alkan 2026.08.05 16:04
Thanks sir. Stay tuned 👍
Ответ на отзыв