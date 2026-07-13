Gorilla EA 1 V5 MT5

Gorilla EA V5

Gorilla EA V5 is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader.

The EA combines three independent trading engines with grid-based position management, lot progression, basket take-profit calculation and optional equity protection. Each strategy operates with its own Magic Number, allowing positions to be tracked and managed separately.

Gorilla EA V5 is available completely free and does not contain time limits, account restrictions or demo limitations.

Main Features

  • Fully automated trade execution
  • Three independent trading engines
  • Buy and sell trading support
  • Grid and averaging position management
  • Configurable distance between additional entries
  • Adjustable lot progression
  • Weighted average basket price calculation
  • Shared basket take-profit management
  • Maximum open trade control
  • Optional trailing-stop management
  • Optional equity protection
  • Fixed-lot and money-management modes
  • Separate Magic Numbers for each strategy
  • Automatic broker lot normalization
  • Margin and trading-condition checks
  • Real-time chart information panel

Multi-Timeframe Market Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides a visual overview of market conditions across multiple timeframes:

  • M1
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1

The panel displays information based on:

  • MACD
  • RSI
  • CCI
  • Stochastic
  • Moving averages
  • Market trend direction
  • Current spread
  • Daily volatility
  • Open positions
  • Account balance and equity

The dashboard is designed as an additional market-monitoring tool. Trade management is handled automatically by the EA according to its configured strategy parameters.

Basket Management

When additional positions are opened, Gorilla EA V5 calculates the weighted average entry price of the complete basket.

The EA then manages the positions around a shared profit target. This allows a group of trades to be managed as a single trading basket rather than treating every position independently.

Users can configure:

  • Initial lot size
  • Lot multiplier
  • Grid distance
  • Basket take profit
  • Maximum number of trades
  • Trailing-stop settings
  • Equity-risk protection
  • Slippage tolerance

Recommended Usage

Before using the EA on a live account:

  1. Test it in the Strategy Tester.
  2. Run it on a demo account.
  3. Start with the lowest suitable lot size.
  4. Adjust the settings according to the symbol, account balance and broker conditions.
  5. Enable equity protection when additional risk control is required.

The MT5 version is best suited to a hedging account, because the strategy may manage multiple positions on the same symbol.

Important Risk Information

Gorilla EA V5 uses grid and lot-progression methods. These methods can produce substantial drawdown when the market moves strongly in one direction without sufficient correction.

Increasing the lot multiplier or maximum number of trades can significantly increase account risk.

Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance. Always use appropriate risk settings and test the EA carefully before live trading.

Free and Fully Functional

Gorilla EA V5 is provided as a fully functional free Expert Advisor.

There are:

  • No time restrictions
  • No account-number restrictions
  • No hidden subscriptions
  • No external licensing requirements

Download, test and configure the EA according to your own trading conditions.


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worldofhunger
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worldofhunger 2026.07.16 02:50 
 

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Muhammed Kerem Alkan
550
Reply from developer Muhammed Kerem Alkan 2026.07.16 11:06
Hello. Thank you for your review. Don't forget to stay tuned.
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