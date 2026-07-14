Gorilla EA 2 Orderflow

Gorilla EA OrderFlow

Gorilla EA OrderFlow is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It combines custom Price Action and OrderFlow concepts with structured entry confirmation, liquidity-based targets and automated position management.

The system does not rely on a simple indicator crossover. It analyzes price reactions, wick structures, body compression, displacement strength, liquidity formation and the return of price to previously detected zones.

The current architecture contains more than 4,700 lines of strategy, execution, risk-management and broker-compatibility logic.

Strategy Modules

Gorilla EA OrderFlow includes two independently controlled strategy modules.

Normal Wick OrderFlow

This module detects zones created by repeated wick reactions around a similar price level.

A valid structure may include:

Multiple wick reactions

A clearly defined reaction zone

Strong displacement away from the zone

Price movement away from the structure

Liquidity formation

A controlled return to the zone

First-retest entry logic

The Wick strategy includes an optional quality filter. Users can adjust the minimum zone score and require additional structure or imbalance confirmation.

Bobin / Coil OrderFlow

The Bobin module detects short candle-body compression structures formed before a directional expansion.

The model analyzes:

A minimum three-candle compression structure

Similar and aligned candle bodies

Alternating bullish and bearish candles

Body overlap and compression quality

Strong directional displacement

Weak-breakout rejection

Return and retest behavior

Bobin zones can be used for trading, displayed for analysis only or disabled completely.

Selectable Strategy Operation

Users can control each strategy separately:

Use only the Wick strategy

Use only the Bobin strategy

Use both strategies together

Display Wick zones without allowing Wick trades

Display Bobin zones without allowing Bobin trades

Disable either strategy completely

This allows the Expert Advisor to be adapted to different trading styles and market conditions.

Armed Triangle Entry Model

The Expert Advisor does not automatically enter immediately after a zone is created.

The entry process follows a structured sequence:

A valid OrderFlow zone is detected. Price moves away from the zone. A swing high or swing low is formed. Price begins returning toward the zone. The zone becomes armed. The first valid live-price retest can trigger an entry.

This model is designed to avoid entering before the market has shown clear displacement and liquidity formation.

Breaker and Reverse-Retest Logic

A zone is not considered broken because of a simple wick penetration.

The Breaker model requires:

A strong body-based break through the zone

Clear directional displacement

Price movement away from the broken zone

A return to the structure

A confirmed reverse retest

The Expert Advisor does not immediately open a reverse position when price first crosses a zone.

Stop-Loss Placement

Stop loss is based on the source structure that created the trading zone.

For BUY positions, the system searches for the relevant source or sweep low.

For SELL positions, the system searches for the relevant source or sweep high.

An ATR-based buffer is added behind the structural level. The EA also checks the broker’s minimum stop and freeze-level requirements before sending or modifying an order.

Take-Profit and Position Management

The first profit target is based on the liquidity point created during the triangle movement.

When TP1 is reached, the system can:

Close part of the position

Move the stop loss to breakeven

Keep the remaining volume as a runner

Activate broker-side and virtual trailing management

The remaining position is managed using:

TrailStopPoints

TrailStepPoints

The trailing stop only moves in the profitable direction and does not move back beyond the protected breakeven level.

Risk Management

Gorilla EA OrderFlow supports:

Automatic lot calculation based on stop-loss distance

Percentage-based risk

Fixed-lot operation

Maximum volume protection

Maximum open-position control

Minimum reward-to-risk filtering

Margin availability checks

Broker volume-step validation

Stop-level and freeze-level validation

Operation Modes

The Expert Advisor includes several operating modes:

Indicator Only

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Full Automatic

Users can also select different entry styles:

Aggressive

Normal

Safe

Additional Features

Wick and Bobin zone visualization

Strong-breakout validation

Weak-displacement filtering

First-retest logic

Breaker-zone handling

Session and weekday controls

Partial close management

Breakeven protection

Broker-side trailing stop

Virtual stop management

Automatic risk calculation

Dark chart interface

Real-time status panel

Optional push notifications

Hedging and netting account support

Recommended Use

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account:

Run a backtest using real tick data.

Test the EA on a demo account.

Confirm symbol specifications and trading costs with your broker.

Select a risk level appropriate for your account.

Avoid using settings that have not been tested on the selected symbol and timeframe.

Recommended symbols and timeframes should be chosen according to the backtest and forward-test results supplied with the product.

Important Information

Market conditions, spread, commission, slippage, liquidity and broker execution can affect results.

Historical performance does not guarantee future results. Every trading strategy involves risk, and users are responsible for selecting suitable settings and risk levels.