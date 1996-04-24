BlockSight Order Blocks and FVG
- 指标
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Joseph Andrew SteelePropDesk 为 MetaTrader 5 上的自营交易（prop firm）交易者打造风险管理与合规工具：回撤监控、考虑风险预算的交易面板，以及精确实现 FTMO、FundedNext、The5ers、FTUK 和 FXIFY 每日亏损与最大回撤规则的引擎。
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- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 10
BlockSight marks institutional order blocks and fair value gaps using Smart Money Concepts - with a real structure-break filter, and without repainting.
Detection (transparent)
- Displacement: a candle whose body is at least ATR times a configurable multiple.
- Structure break: a bullish displacement must close above the most recent swing high (symmetric for bearish). This filter removes the noise that plagues naive order-block tools.
- Order block: the most recent opposing candle before the displacement; the zone is that candle's high to low.
- Fair value gap: a three-candle imbalance; the zone is the gap.
- Mitigation: a zone is marked mitigated when price closes through its far side (or on touch, your choice).
Zones form on closed bars only and are never moved or relabelled afterwards - so the non-repainting claim is real. Mitigated zones grey out instead of disappearing, so you can audit the indicator's historical accuracy rather than trust deleted zones.
Features
- Live rectangles that extend to the right; configurable zone caps keep charts and memory clean.
- First-touch return-to-zone alerts (terminal and optional mobile push).
- Adjustable ATR multiple, swing wing, and mitigation mode.
Best on M15 to H4 across FX, gold and indices. This is an analysis indicator; it does not trade. No promise of profit.
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