BlockSight Order Blocks and FVG





Detection (transparent)

- Displacement: a candle whose body is at least ATR times a configurable multiple.

- Structure break: a bullish displacement must close above the most recent swing high (symmetric for bearish). This filter removes the noise that plagues naive order-block tools.

- Order block: the most recent opposing candle before the displacement; the zone is that candle's high to low.

- Fair value gap: a three-candle imbalance; the zone is the gap.

- Mitigation: a zone is marked mitigated when price closes through its far side (or on touch, your choice).





Zones form on closed bars only and are never moved or relabelled afterwards - so the non-repainting claim is real. Mitigated zones grey out instead of disappearing, so you can audit the indicator's historical accuracy rather than trust deleted zones.





Features

- Live rectangles that extend to the right; configurable zone caps keep charts and memory clean.

- First-touch return-to-zone alerts (terminal and optional mobile push).

- Adjustable ATR multiple, swing wing, and mitigation mode.





Best on M15 to H4 across FX, gold and indices. This is an analysis indicator; it does not trade. No promise of profit.





More from PropDesk - prop-firm risk & compliance tools for MetaTrader 5:

- Bastion - full prop-firm risk cockpit (auto-flatten, news, tilt lockout): www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185404

- RiskLens - whole-account risk X-ray - worst case vs your daily budget: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185459

- Breach Radar - FREE daily-drawdown & breach monitor: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185394

- EventStrike - news-straddle EA with a prop-firm gate: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185460

- SignalGate - signal copier with built-in risk controls: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185461

- ChronoBar - FREE candle timer, live spread & session boxes: www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185462

BlockSight marks institutional order blocks and fair value gaps using Smart Money Concepts - with a real structure-break filter, and without repainting.