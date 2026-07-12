Quantum Synapse

Quantum Synapse is a professional trading system built for fast, precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system captures short-term market movements using exact execution and strict risk management. It analyzes real-time price behavior, momentum shifts, short-term volatility, and grid-based trade management to identify high-probability setups in the gold market.

Quantum Synapse adapts instantly to changing market speeds and volatility while maintaining clear, efficient trading logic. Advanced market filters analyze price action and trading conditions before opening any position to ensure precision. The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe, focusing heavily on this highly volatile asset. It combines rapid market analysis, smart trade execution, and automated position management to capitalize on short-term price fluctuations.

The robot is available for MetaTrader 5.

After purchasing, please send a private message to get access to the group.

Bonus: free Gold Hunter indicreator : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186041


How to properly test the Scalping Robot Pro in the MetaTrader 5 tester?
Please select a deposit of 1000, choose a custom date, XAUUSD pairs, M1 Timeframe and select Every Tick Normal. The robot is fully optimized, so you only need to set the lot size. All other parameters should remain unchanged. Then click the start button in the MetaTrader 5 tester.

Key features:

  • Professional Gold Scalping The robot is designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping, focusing on fast market reactions and short-term price movements.

  • Session Filters Session Filters allow the robot to trade only during selected market sessions, avoiding periods of lower activity.

  • M1 Timeframe Optimization Quantum Synapse is fully optimized for the M1 timeframe, ensuring precise execution in fast-moving market conditions.

  • Flexible Trade Direction Users can choose Buy only, Sell only, or Buy and Sell trading modes depending on current market conditions and trading preferences.

  • Built-In Trading Schedule Trading hours can be individually configured for each day of the week, giving users full flexibility and control over trading sessions.

  • News Filter Protection An integrated news filter helps avoid trading during high-impact economic events and unstable market conditions.

  • Holiday Trading Control The robot includes optional holiday protection settings to avoid low liquidity and unpredictable market behavior during selected periods.

  • Risk Control Built-in risk management protects capital and maintains stable trading conditions during volatile market movements.

  • Daily Profit and Drawdown Protection Optional Daily Profit and Max Drawdown settings allow traders to control account exposure and trading limits.

  • Take Profit Users can configure fixed Take Profit levels based on their own trading preferences and risk management approach or use the automated TP.

  • Stop Loss The system supports fixed Stop Loss configuration to maintain controlled and disciplined risk exposure or use the automated SL.

  • Trailing Stop Built-in Trailing Stop functionality helps secure profits automatically as the trade moves in your favor or use the automated TS.

  • Trading Panel Built-in trading panel with real-time trading statistics and information. The panel is not displayed during non-visual backtesting.

Information:

  • Pairs: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum deposit: 1000

  • Leverage: 1:20 up to 1:unlimited 

  • Account type: Zero

Updates:

The current version of this robot is 2.1. All future updates are provided free of charge and the latest version is always available directly from the platform.

Price:

The robot costs 890.00$ for the first 5 copies. After that, the price will gradually increase with each new sale until reaching $1290.

QUANTUM SYNAPSE - Frequently Asked Questions

  • What makes Quantum Synapse different from other trading robots? Quantum Synapse focuses strictly on fast, precise XAUUSD scalping on the M1 timeframe. It targets short-term momentum shifts and real-time volatility with highly disciplined execution.

  • Do I need advanced trading knowledge to use the system? No. The robot features optimized default settings. You only need to set your lot size and basic risk parameters; the system automatically manages entries, stop losses, and take profits.

  • Which markets does Quantum Synapse support? The system is optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

  • What timeframe should I use? It is designed specifically for the M1 timeframe to catch rapid market opportunities.

  • Does the robot trade fully automatically? Yes. The system analyzes conditions and executes trades completely on its own when all criteria match.

  • How does trade management work? The robot uses controlled trade management including configurable take profit, stop loss, trailing stops, and maximum position limits.

  • Can I customize the settings? Yes. You can adjust lot sizes, trading hours, protection features, news filters, and drawdown limits.

  • Can I use Quantum Synapse with any broker? Yes, with any broker supporting MetaTrader 5. Low-spread accounts are highly recommended for best performance.

  • Will I receive updates? Yes. All future updates and improvements are free.

  • What do I receive after purchase? You get the MetaTrader 5 robot, the 10-language manual, and access to the private support group


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Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
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5 (6)
Experts
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