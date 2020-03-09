Golden Lotus MT4

Golden Lotus — a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe.

The Expert Advisor comes with optimized default settings and is ready to trade immediately after installation, with no lengthy optimization required. The strategy is based on executing a high number of short-duration trades while maintaining strictly predefined risk on every position.

When you purchase Golden Lotus, you receive not only the Expert Advisor but also full support to help you get started.

Simply send me a private message via MQL5, and I'll provide the following free of charge:

  • a detailed user guide;
  • recommendations for setup and risk management;
  • best practices for configuring your trading environment;
  • a list of recommended brokers where the Expert Advisor has shown the most consistent results.


Key Advantages of Golden Lotus

  • Ready to trade right out of the box. The Expert Advisor comes with optimized settings for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.
  • Fixed risk on every trade. Position size is calculated according to a predefined risk level and is never increased after losing trades.
  • No Martingale. The Expert Advisor never increases position size following a losing streak.
  • No averaging down. Every trade is opened independently and is never used to recover previous losses.
  • Controlled drawdown. The trading logic is designed to maintain a moderate and consistent level of risk throughout trading.
  • Designed with the requirements of modern prop firms in mind. Thanks to its fixed-risk approach, the absence of Martingale, and controlled drawdown, the Expert Advisor is well suited to the rules of many proprietary trading firms.

Risk Management Is the Foundation of the Strategy

Golden Lotus was developed with one primary objective: to create an Expert Advisor capable of operating consistently over the long term. For this reason, the system is built around risk management rather than maximizing short-term profits.

Every trade is opened with a predefined level of risk that remains constant regardless of previous trading results. The Expert Advisor does not use Martingale and does not average losing positions, ensuring predictable trading behavior while keeping risk under control.

Long-term consistency is more important than maximizing short-term returns. This approach helps prevent a sharp increase in account exposure after a series of losing trades and promotes more stable long-term performance.


How Golden Lotus Works

Golden Lotus is built around a short-term price momentum strategy. At a predefined time, the Expert Advisor analyzes current market conditions and places a series of pending orders above and below the current market price.

Once price begins moving in one direction, only the pending orders aligned with that momentum are triggered. The Expert Advisor then manages the position automatically using a trailing stop, locking in profits as the move continues.

The entire trading process is fully automated. Once attached to an XAUUSD M1 chart, the Expert Advisor independently analyzes the market, opens trades, manages positions, and closes them without requiring constant trader intervention.


Why XAUUSD?

Golden Lotus was developed exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD). Instead of creating a universal Expert Advisor, development focused on gaining an in-depth understanding of one of the world's most actively traded and volatile financial instruments.

Gold's high intraday volatility regularly produces short-term momentum moves, creating numerous trading opportunities. These characteristics form the foundation of the Golden Lotus trading strategy.

Optimizing the strategy for a single instrument eliminated the compromises required by multi-market systems and allowed the Expert Advisor to fully adapt to the behavior of XAUUSD, contributing to more stable long-term performance.


Ready to Trade Immediately After Installation

Golden Lotus follows a simple principle: "Install it and start trading." The Expert Advisor already includes optimized settings developed through extensive testing and optimization, so additional configuration is unnecessary in most cases.

Getting started takes just three simple steps:

  • Open an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  • Attach the Golden Lotus Expert Advisor.
  • Enable Algo Trading.

Once running, the Expert Advisor takes care of the entire trading process automatically:

  • analyzes the market;
  • places a series of pending orders;
  • manages open positions;
  • controls risk;
  • closes trades automatically.

For most users, the default settings are all that's required. Experienced traders can adjust the input parameters to customize the strategy according to their own trading preferences.

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Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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5 (1)
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