Permanent Crosshair MT5

Permanent Crosshair MT5

Tired of MetaTrader 5's clunky, disappearing crosshair? The Permanent Crosshair MT5 completely revamps your charting workflow by bringing a modern, persistent crosshair experience to MT5—similar to modern web-based charting platforms.

Unlike other basic or free crosshair indicators that constantly block your mouse cursor and make it impossible to modify your charts, this utility features an intelligent Smart Click-Toggle mechanism.

Key Features

  • Always-On Visibility: The crosshair stays active on your chart as you move your mouse. No more constantly clicking the middle-mouse scroll wheel over and over during deep analysis sessions.

  • Smart Click-Toggle (Freeze Mechanism): A single click anywhere on the chart instantly freezes the crosshair lines exactly where they are. This gives you total freedom to select, drag, or adjust trendlines, rectangles, and Fibonacci levels without the crosshair getting in your way.

  • Seamless Resuming: Click the chart a second time to instantly unfreeze the crosshair and resume tracking your mouse position smoothly.

  • Ultra-Lightweight Performance: Written with pure, optimized MQL5 code to ensure zero lag, zero memory leaks, and absolutely no impact on your platform's performance—even when running on dozens of charts simultaneously.

User Manual & How It Works

Using this utility is incredibly simple and requires no complicated setup, hotkeys, or configuration.

  1. Activation: Drag and drop the Permanent Crosshair MT5 from your Navigator window onto any chart. The crosshair will instantly appear and begin tracking your mouse movements.

  2. Freezing the Lines (To Edit Objects): When you want to draw a trendline, adjust a support zone, or move a Stop Loss/Take Profit line, click once on an empty space on the chart. The crosshairs will lock in place, turning your mouse back into a standard cursor.

  3. Unfreezing the Lines: Once you are done modifying your chart objects, click once more anywhere on the chart. The utility will instantly reactivate and the crosshair will follow your mouse again.

  4. Deactivation: To turn it off, simply right-click the chart, go to your Indicators List, select this utility, and click Delete.

Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Product Type: Utility / Chart Management

  • Requirements: No external DLLs required. Works on all timeframes and asset classes (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks).


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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Position Manager Panel MT5
Mbonike Jackson Mwambalaswa
Utilities
Position Manager Panel MT5 The Position Manager Panel is an all-in-one, high-performance visual trading assistant designed to streamline your order execution, risk management, and position tracking directly from your MetaTrader 5 chart. Built with an intuitive, ultra-responsive drag-and-drop HUD, this tool eliminates the need for manual calculations, letting you focus entirely on price action. Whether you are a scalper requiring lightning-fast entries or a swing trader managing complex multi-ord
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