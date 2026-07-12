Permanent Crosshair MT5

Tired of MetaTrader 5's clunky, disappearing crosshair? The Permanent Crosshair MT5 completely revamps your charting workflow by bringing a modern, persistent crosshair experience to MT5—similar to modern web-based charting platforms.

Unlike other basic or free crosshair indicators that constantly block your mouse cursor and make it impossible to modify your charts, this utility features an intelligent Smart Click-Toggle mechanism.

Key Features

Always-On Visibility: The crosshair stays active on your chart as you move your mouse. No more constantly clicking the middle-mouse scroll wheel over and over during deep analysis sessions.

Smart Click-Toggle (Freeze Mechanism): A single click anywhere on the chart instantly freezes the crosshair lines exactly where they are. This gives you total freedom to select, drag, or adjust trendlines, rectangles, and Fibonacci levels without the crosshair getting in your way.

Seamless Resuming: Click the chart a second time to instantly unfreeze the crosshair and resume tracking your mouse position smoothly.

Ultra-Lightweight Performance: Written with pure, optimized MQL5 code to ensure zero lag, zero memory leaks, and absolutely no impact on your platform's performance—even when running on dozens of charts simultaneously.

User Manual & How It Works

Using this utility is incredibly simple and requires no complicated setup, hotkeys, or configuration.

Activation: Drag and drop the Permanent Crosshair MT5 from your Navigator window onto any chart. The crosshair will instantly appear and begin tracking your mouse movements. Freezing the Lines (To Edit Objects): When you want to draw a trendline, adjust a support zone, or move a Stop Loss/Take Profit line, click once on an empty space on the chart. The crosshairs will lock in place, turning your mouse back into a standard cursor. Unfreezing the Lines: Once you are done modifying your chart objects, click once more anywhere on the chart. The utility will instantly reactivate and the crosshair will follow your mouse again. Deactivation: To turn it off, simply right-click the chart, go to your Indicators List, select this utility, and click Delete.

Specifications