Position Manager Panel MT5

Position Manager Panel MT5

The Position Manager Panel is an all-in-one, high-performance visual trading assistant designed to streamline your order execution, risk management, and position tracking directly from your MetaTrader 5 chart. Built with an intuitive, ultra-responsive drag-and-drop HUD, this tool eliminates the need for manual calculations, letting you focus entirely on price action.

Whether you are a scalper requiring lightning-fast entries or a swing trader managing complex multi-order setups, this panel bridges the gap between precision math and rapid execution.

Key Advantages

  • Perfect Chart Lock Dragging Engine: Move the panel anywhere on your chart seamlessly. The layout engine temporarily freezes background chart scrolling the exact moment you drag it, ensuring a fluid, glitch-free workspace.

  • Instant Risk & Reward Visualization: Drag your Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines dynamically on the chart. The panel recalculates and displays your point distances, potential monetary risk, and projected profit in real-time USD before you even execute.

  • Automated Risk Management: Never worry about manually trailing your stop loss again. The built-in backend engine handles precise break-even tracking and multi-step trailing stops seamlessly.

Core Features

  • Multi-Mode Order Deployment: Easily switch between Market Buy/Sell, Stop Orders, Limit Orders, and Stop-Limit Orders with a single click.

  • One-Click Scaling (Multi-Orders): Define how many orders you want to scale into a position at once, allowing for advanced split-risk execution.

  • HUD Customization Toggle Switches: * Minimize: Collapse the entire panel instantly to keep your workspace clean.

    • Layer Toggle: Send the panel to the background or pull it to the front of your graphics.

    • Objects Display: Hide or show all trade overlay lines with one button.

    • Lock SL/TP: Lock your risk parameters to a fixed mathematical point offset relative to your entry line.

Input Parameters & Settings

--- Panel Layout Settings ---

  • InpPanelX (Default: 30 ): Initial horizontal X-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.

  • InpPanelY (Default: 50 ): Initial vertical Y-axis starting position of the panel in pixels.

  • InpEnableDrag (Default: true ): Enables the mouse-tracking drag-and-drop mechanism.

--- Typography & UI Customization ---

  • InpFontFamily (Default: "Arial" ): Font style used across all text labels and buttons.

  • InpPanelFontSize (Default: 9 ): Font size for internal panel buttons and inputs.

  • InpLabelFontSize (Default: 10 ): Font size for the floating price lines overlaid on the chart.

--- Custom UI Colors ---

  • InpPanelBgColor: The background color hex for the main panel frame.

  • InpLabelFontColor: Color of the floating text tags attached to your lines.

  • InpButtonBgColor: Base color for unselected layout buttons.

  • InpPanelFontColor: Text color for unselected layout buttons.

  • InpSelectedBgColor: Highlight color for active trading mode buttons.

  • InpSelectedFontColor: Text color for active trading mode buttons.

--- Line & Vector Colors ---

  • InpEntryLineColor: Color of the interactive Entry price line.

  • InpStopLossColor: Color of the interactive Stop Loss risk line.

  • InpTakeProfitColor: Color of the interactive Take Profit target line.

  • InpDrawLinesBackground (Default: false ): Move execution lines behind the chart candles if set to true.

--- Trade Engine Defaults ---

  • InpUseBreakEven (Default: true ): Enables or disables the automatic Break-Even feature globally upon launch.

  • InpBreakEvenPoints (Default: 300 ): Distance in points required for price to move in your favor before triggering break-even.

  • InpBreakEvenProfit (Default: 50 ): Amount of profit points secured/locked past the entry price when break-even activates.

  • InpUseTrailingStop (Default: true ): Enables or disables the progressive trailing stop engine.

  • InpTrailingStepPoints (Default: 50 ): Incremental point steps required before the trailing stop adjusts higher/lower.

  • InpMultiOrderFilling (Default: 1 ): Default batch size for placing simultaneous split positions.

  • InpLotSize (Default: 0.01 ): Initial starting transaction volume sizing.


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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Permanent Crosshair MT5
Mbonike Jackson Mwambalaswa
Utilities
Permanent Crosshair MT5 Tired of MetaTrader 5's clunky, disappearing crosshair? The Permanent Crosshair MT5 completely revamps your charting workflow by bringing a modern, persistent crosshair experience to MT5—similar to modern web-based charting platforms. Unlike other basic or free crosshair indicators that constantly block your mouse cursor and make it impossible to modify your charts, this utility features an intelligent Smart Click-Toggle mechanism. Key Features Always-On Visibility: The c
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