TrendingPro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator

TrendingPro is a professional trend analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders monitor market direction across multiple timeframes from a single dashboard.

It combines an ATR-based trend algorithm, multi-timeframe analysis, trend statistics, customizable filters, and intelligent alert notifications into one easy-to-use trading toolkit.

Whether you trade trend-following strategies, pullbacks, or intraday setups, TrendingPro helps you evaluate trend conditions more efficiently without cluttering your charts.

Main Features

• ATR-based trend calculation

• Multi-timeframe analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)

• Trend agreement percentage

• Trend statistics dashboard

• Bullish/Bearish trend visualization

• Optional trend reversal arrows

• Moving Average, RSI, ADX and Tick Volume filters

• Popup, Push and Email alerts

• Dark and Light themes

• Customizable dashboard layout

• UTC session reference and bar countdown timer

Recommended Use

Markets

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Any MT5-supported symbol

Timeframes

M1

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

TrendingPro is designed for traders who want a cleaner view of market trends, multi-timeframe confirmation, and configurable alerts in a single professional dashboard.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5

All brokers supporting MT5

Manual trading and market analysis