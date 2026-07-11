TrendingPro
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.0
- Активации: 5
TrendingPro – Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Indicator
TrendingPro is a professional trend analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders monitor market direction across multiple timeframes from a single dashboard.
It combines an ATR-based trend algorithm, multi-timeframe analysis, trend statistics, customizable filters, and intelligent alert notifications into one easy-to-use trading toolkit.
Whether you trade trend-following strategies, pullbacks, or intraday setups, TrendingPro helps you evaluate trend conditions more efficiently without cluttering your charts.
Main Features
• ATR-based trend calculation
• Multi-timeframe analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1)
• Trend agreement percentage
• Trend statistics dashboard
• Bullish/Bearish trend visualization
• Optional trend reversal arrows
• Moving Average, RSI, ADX and Tick Volume filters
• Popup, Push and Email alerts
• Dark and Light themes
• Customizable dashboard layout
• UTC session reference and bar countdown timer
Recommended Use
Markets
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- Cryptocurrencies
- Any MT5-supported symbol
Timeframes
- M1
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
TrendingPro is designed for traders who want a cleaner view of market trends, multi-timeframe confirmation, and configurable alerts in a single professional dashboard.
Compatibility
MetaTrader 5
All brokers supporting MT5
Manual trading and market analysis