NY Time and Sessions

NY Time and Sessions: The Ultimate ICT Timing Toolkit

NY Time and Sessions is a hyper-optimized, all-in-one timezone and session indicator built specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT traders. Stop guessing what time it is in New York or trying to mentally calculate your broker's time offset!

This indicator seamlessly adds a Custom New York Time X-Axis directly to the bottom of your chart and flawlessly maps out all major trading sessions and macro cycles dynamically.

Built with performance in mind, this indicator uses strict viewport-rendering technology. Unlike other bloated session indicators that freeze your MT5 terminal by drawing thousands of background boxes, NY Time and Sessions calculates and draws exactly what is visible on your screen—ensuring zero lag and ultra-smooth scrolling even on the 1-minute chart.

🔥 Key Features

1. Custom New York Time Axis

  • Projects a clean, secondary X-Axis at the bottom of your chart perfectly synced to NY Local Time.
  • Configurable broker-offset ensures accuracy no matter where your broker is located.
  • Fully customizable text, font size, and color.
  • Optional dual-grid system to cleanly segment the hourly and sub-hourly intervals.

2. Dynamic High/Low Session Boxes

  • Automatically maps out Asia, London, NY AM, and NY PM sessions.
  • Smart Shrink-Wrap Technology: Session boxes don't just stretch endlessly from top to bottom. They dynamically shrink-wrap to the exact Highest High and Lowest Low of that specific session, highlighting the session's trading range.
  • Real-Time Expansion: Active sessions will seamlessly stretch in real-time if a new high/low is broken.
  • Dynamic text labels perfectly sit on top of each session box so you know exactly which session you are viewing.

3. ICT Macro Cycle Timeboxes

  • Need to track algorithmic delivery cycles? Toggle on the 90-minute, 30-minute, or 10-minute cycle boxes.
  • Cycle boxes are intricately calculated to align with NY time macros, helping you spot algorithmic delivery windows with ease.

4. Fully Customizable & Aesthetic

  • Complete control over colors using raw RGB inputs to perfectly blend with your chart's background (giving you the ability to create beautiful "transparent" wash effects).
  • Toggle between solid background fills or clean minimalist outlines.
  • Enable or disable any specific session or grid element to keep your charts as clean or as detailed as you need.

⚙️ How to Setup (RGB Transparency Trick)

MT5 does not natively support an "opacity" slider for chart rectangles. To create beautiful translucent boxes:

  • For Dark Charts: Use extremely low RGB values (e.g.,  15,25,35 ) so the box blends deeply into the dark background.
  • For Light Charts: Use extremely high RGB values (e.g.,  240,245,255 ) for a faint, pastel wash.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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