NY Time and Sessions: The Ultimate ICT Timing Toolkit

NY Time and Sessions is a hyper-optimized, all-in-one timezone and session indicator built specifically for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT traders. Stop guessing what time it is in New York or trying to mentally calculate your broker's time offset!

This indicator seamlessly adds a Custom New York Time X-Axis directly to the bottom of your chart and flawlessly maps out all major trading sessions and macro cycles dynamically.

Built with performance in mind, this indicator uses strict viewport-rendering technology. Unlike other bloated session indicators that freeze your MT5 terminal by drawing thousands of background boxes, NY Time and Sessions calculates and draws exactly what is visible on your screen—ensuring zero lag and ultra-smooth scrolling even on the 1-minute chart.

🔥 Key Features

1. Custom New York Time Axis

Projects a clean, secondary X-Axis at the bottom of your chart perfectly synced to NY Local Time.

Configurable broker-offset ensures accuracy no matter where your broker is located.

Fully customizable text, font size, and color.

Optional dual-grid system to cleanly segment the hourly and sub-hourly intervals.

2. Dynamic High/Low Session Boxes

Automatically maps out Asia, London, NY AM, and NY PM sessions.

sessions. Smart Shrink-Wrap Technology: Session boxes don't just stretch endlessly from top to bottom. They dynamically shrink-wrap to the exact Highest High and Lowest Low of that specific session, highlighting the session's trading range.

Session boxes don't just stretch endlessly from top to bottom. They dynamically shrink-wrap to the exact Highest High and Lowest Low of that specific session, highlighting the session's trading range. Real-Time Expansion: Active sessions will seamlessly stretch in real-time if a new high/low is broken.

Active sessions will seamlessly stretch in real-time if a new high/low is broken. Dynamic text labels perfectly sit on top of each session box so you know exactly which session you are viewing.

3. ICT Macro Cycle Timeboxes

Need to track algorithmic delivery cycles? Toggle on the 90-minute, 30-minute, or 10-minute cycle boxes.

cycle boxes. Cycle boxes are intricately calculated to align with NY time macros, helping you spot algorithmic delivery windows with ease.

4. Fully Customizable & Aesthetic

Complete control over colors using raw RGB inputs to perfectly blend with your chart's background (giving you the ability to create beautiful "transparent" wash effects).

Toggle between solid background fills or clean minimalist outlines.

Enable or disable any specific session or grid element to keep your charts as clean or as detailed as you need.

⚙️ How to Setup (RGB Transparency Trick)

MT5 does not natively support an "opacity" slider for chart rectangles. To create beautiful translucent boxes: