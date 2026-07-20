ValeriaBTC

Valeria Trend BTC — No Grid. No Martingale. Every Trade Has a Stop.

Valeria Trend BTC is a momentum breakout EA for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. It runs five independent strategies across four timeframes from a single chart. Every position opens with a hard stop loss and a known worst case. There is no averaging, no grid, no martingale — if a trade is wrong, it is closed and the next one is taken.

Important: Contact me after buying to get the PDF manual.

Fresh Live Signal: Click here

No trades yet in the live signal, as it is completely new - will change soon!

How It Thinks & Trades

Valeria Trend BTC follows trends. It waits for price to break out in the direction of an established trend, confirms the move against a volatility-normalized threshold, and enters on the next bar. It never buys dips and never adds to a loser.

Five strategies run in parallel on the same instrument: M15, M30 (twice), H1 and H4. They differ in two ways — the timeframe they read, and how they exit. Some take a fixed profit target, others trail the price for as long as the move lasts. Fixed targets earn in choppy markets that reverse quickly; trailing stops earn in the long sustained moves. Running both means the portfolio has a way to profit in either regime.

  • Hard Stop Loss on Every Trade: Placed on the broker's server the moment the position opens. Your worst case is defined before you are in the trade — not managed afterwards.
  • Momentum Breakout Entry: Price must clear a volume-weighted trend line by a volatility-scaled margin, confirm against a slower baseline, and agree with the EMA trend filter. Signals are evaluated on closed bars only — no repainting, no intrabar guessing.
  • Five Uncorrelated Strategies: Different timeframes and different exit styles mean they enter and leave at different moments. They rarely all lose at once, which is what keeps the portfolio drawdown low.
  • Two Exit Styles by Design: Fixed take profit for reliability, trailing stop to ride the tail of large moves. Both are represented in the portfolio deliberately.
  • Adverse-Move Reduction: When a trade turns against us early, part of the position is closed automatically. Trades that go wrong early rarely recover — the risk is cut while the remainder stays in the game.
  • Risk-Based Position Sizing: Lot size is derived from the stop distance, so the euro risk per trade stays constant whether Bitcoin is calm or violent. Fixed-lot and balance-scaled modes are also available.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Hard daily drawdown kill switch, economic news filter, and randomized entry delay — the three things funded accounts actually require.
  • Real-Time Dashboard: On-chart display showing each strategy's position, unrealized R and P&L, trailing status, next lot size, live signal state, and realized statistics per strategy that survive a terminal restart.

What Makes This EA Different

Most Bitcoin EAs on this market are grid or martingale systems. They show a beautiful equity curve until the one trend that does not revert, and then they give back everything at once. ValeriaBTC is built on the opposite premise: it accepts many small losses in exchange for catching the large moves, and it never lets a single position grow beyond its planned size.

The consequence is an equity curve with more small dips and bigger moves. That is a deliberate trade — and for anyone who intends to keep an account alive for years rather than months, it is the right one.

Why Risk Stays Controlled

The maximum loss on any single trade is known before entry, because the stop distance and the lot size are calculated together. Raise the risk setting and every position scales with it; lower it and everything scales down. Nothing compounds behind your back.

Position size adapts to volatility. When Bitcoin is moving violently, the stop is further away, so the position is smaller — the euro risk stays the same. When the market is calm, the position is larger. You are not exposed to more risk simply because volatility rose overnight.

With all five strategies active at the default setting, your total simultaneous exposure is roughly 1.25% of equity — and that only in the rare case that all five hold a position at the same time. Usually only one or two are in the market.

What It Never Does

  • No Grid: One position per strategy. No stacking, no layering, no re-entries against the trend.
  • No Martingale: Losses are never chased with a larger position. Lot size follows account risk, never the previous outcome.
  • No Averaging Down: A losing trade is closed at its stop. It is never improved by adding to it.
  • No Naked Positions: Every trade carries a stop loss on the broker's server from the second it opens. If the EA, the VPS, or the internet fails, the stop stays.
  • No Black Box: The dashboard shows every strategy's state, the live signal, the filters, and the running statistics. Nothing happens that you cannot see.

Setup & Requirements

Attach to a BTCUSD chart. The chart timeframe does not matter — each strategy reads its own timeframe internally.

  • Chart: A BTCUSD chart of your broker. Important: do not attach the EA to a chart of a different symbol. The EA only wakes up when the chart symbol ticks, and a Gold or Forex chart would leave your Bitcoin positions unmanaged over the weekend.
  • Minimum Balance: €500. Recommended: €2,000 or more, so that position sizing works cleanly at the default risk level.
  • Broker: Any broker offering BTCUSD. Spreads and swap conditions vary widely — check yours.
  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher is sufficient. This is not a leverage-hungry system.
  • VPS: Recommended. Your stop loss and fixed take profit sit on the broker's server and protect you even if the EA is offline, but trailing stops require the EA to be running.

Settings — Quick Start

Valeria Trend BTC ships with optimized defaults. Entry parameters for each strategy are built in and cannot be changed — they are the configuration the strategies were tested in. Most users only need to touch three things:

  1. Risk Mode & Risk Percent: Choose "Risk % of Equity" (default, recommended) and set your risk per trade. Default 0.25%.
  2. Strategies: All five are enabled by default. Turn individual ones off if you want fewer trades or less exposure.
  3. Max Daily Drawdown: Off by default. Set it if you trade a prop firm account with a daily loss limit.

Settings — Advanced

Risk & Lot Sizing:

  • Risk % of Equity (default): Position is sized so that hitting the stop costs exactly the set percentage. The only mode where risk per trade stays constant across market conditions.
  • Fixed Lots: Always the same lot size. Simple, but euro risk swings with volatility.
  • Lots per Balance: Lot size scales with account balance in steps. Changes only when a trade closes, never while a position is open.
  • Min Lot Handling: On small accounts the calculated lot can fall below the broker minimum. Choose whether to skip the trade, take the minimum regardless, or take the minimum only if the resulting risk stays within a defined cap (default).

Prop Firm Suite:

  • Max Daily Drawdown: Hard kill switch. When the daily loss limit is reached, every open position is closed immediately and trading is locked until the next reset. Set it below your firm's actual limit — slippage can push the realized loss past the trigger.
  • Daily Reset Hour: Must match your prop firm's reset time. Many firms reset at 17:00 New York, which is 21:00 or 22:00 UTC depending on daylight saving.
  • News Filter: Blocks new entries around economic calendar events, with configurable priority and a window before and after. Open positions are not touched — stops keep working through the news.
  • Random Entry Delay: Delays each entry by a random 0–30 seconds so that execution timestamps are not identical across accounts.

Execution & Utility:

  • Enable Trading: Master switch. Off blocks new entries while existing positions are managed normally to completion. For account migrations or planned downtime.
  • Max Spread: Blocks entries when the spread is too wide. Exits are never blocked — a stop must always be able to trigger.
  • Slippage: Maximum accepted price deviation on order send.
  • Dashboard: Toggle the on-chart display and its refresh rate.

Risk Disclosure

Valeria Trend BTC is a trend following system. It takes many small losses in exchange for a smaller number of large winners — losing streaks are a normal and expected part of how it works, not a sign that something is broken. Bitcoin is a volatile instrument and can gap over weekends and during news events, which means a stop loss may occasionally fill worse than its set price.

Every trade carries a hard stop from the moment it opens, and the EA never uses grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. This limits the damage a single trade can do, but it does not eliminate risk. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account first and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
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Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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