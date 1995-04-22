ValeriaBTC

Valeria Trend BTC — No Grid. No Martingale. Every Trade Has a Stop.

Valeria Trend BTC is a momentum breakout EA for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. It runs five independent strategies across four timeframes from a single chart. Every position opens with a hard stop loss and a known worst case. There is no averaging, no grid, no martingale — if a trade is wrong, it is closed and the next one is taken.

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How It Thinks & Trades

Valeria Trend BTC follows trends. It waits for price to break out in the direction of an established trend, confirms the move against a volatility-normalized threshold, and enters on the next bar. It never buys dips and never adds to a loser.

Five strategies run in parallel on the same instrument: M15, M30 (twice), H1 and H4. They differ in two ways — the timeframe they read, and how they exit. Some take a fixed profit target, others trail the price for as long as the move lasts. Fixed targets earn in choppy markets that reverse quickly; trailing stops earn in the long sustained moves. Running both means the portfolio has a way to profit in either regime.

Hard Stop Loss on Every Trade: Placed on the broker's server the moment the position opens. Your worst case is defined before you are in the trade — not managed afterwards.

Momentum Breakout Entry: Price must clear a volume-weighted trend line by a volatility-scaled margin, confirm against a slower baseline, and agree with the EMA trend filter. Signals are evaluated on closed bars only — no repainting, no intrabar guessing.

Five Uncorrelated Strategies: Different timeframes and different exit styles mean they enter and leave at different moments. They rarely all lose at once, which is what keeps the portfolio drawdown low.

Two Exit Styles by Design: Fixed take profit for reliability, trailing stop to ride the tail of large moves. Both are represented in the portfolio deliberately.

Adverse-Move Reduction: When a trade turns against us early, part of the position is closed automatically. Trades that go wrong early rarely recover — the risk is cut while the remainder stays in the game.

Risk-Based Position Sizing: Lot size is derived from the stop distance, so the euro risk per trade stays constant whether Bitcoin is calm or violent. Fixed-lot and balance-scaled modes are also available.

Prop Firm Ready: Hard daily drawdown kill switch, economic news filter, and randomized entry delay — the three things funded accounts actually require.

Real-Time Dashboard: On-chart display showing each strategy's position, unrealized R and P&L, trailing status, next lot size, live signal state, and realized statistics per strategy that survive a terminal restart.

What Makes This EA Different

Most Bitcoin EAs on this market are grid or martingale systems. They show a beautiful equity curve until the one trend that does not revert, and then they give back everything at once. ValeriaBTC is built on the opposite premise: it accepts many small losses in exchange for catching the large moves, and it never lets a single position grow beyond its planned size.

The consequence is an equity curve with more small dips and bigger moves. That is a deliberate trade — and for anyone who intends to keep an account alive for years rather than months, it is the right one.

Why Risk Stays Controlled

The maximum loss on any single trade is known before entry, because the stop distance and the lot size are calculated together. Raise the risk setting and every position scales with it; lower it and everything scales down. Nothing compounds behind your back.

Position size adapts to volatility. When Bitcoin is moving violently, the stop is further away, so the position is smaller — the euro risk stays the same. When the market is calm, the position is larger. You are not exposed to more risk simply because volatility rose overnight.

With all five strategies active at the default setting, your total simultaneous exposure is roughly 1.25% of equity — and that only in the rare case that all five hold a position at the same time. Usually only one or two are in the market.

What It Never Does

No Grid: One position per strategy. No stacking, no layering, no re-entries against the trend.

No Martingale: Losses are never chased with a larger position. Lot size follows account risk, never the previous outcome.

No Averaging Down: A losing trade is closed at its stop. It is never improved by adding to it.

No Naked Positions: Every trade carries a stop loss on the broker's server from the second it opens. If the EA, the VPS, or the internet fails, the stop stays.

No Black Box: The dashboard shows every strategy's state, the live signal, the filters, and the running statistics. Nothing happens that you cannot see.

Setup & Requirements

Attach to a BTCUSD chart. The chart timeframe does not matter — each strategy reads its own timeframe internally.

Chart: A BTCUSD chart of your broker. Important: do not attach the EA to a chart of a different symbol. The EA only wakes up when the chart symbol ticks, and a Gold or Forex chart would leave your Bitcoin positions unmanaged over the weekend.

Minimum Balance: €500. Recommended: €2,000 or more, so that position sizing works cleanly at the default risk level.

Broker: Any broker offering BTCUSD. Spreads and swap conditions vary widely — check yours.

Leverage: 1:50 or higher is sufficient. This is not a leverage-hungry system.

VPS: Recommended. Your stop loss and fixed take profit sit on the broker's server and protect you even if the EA is offline, but trailing stops require the EA to be running.

Settings — Quick Start

Valeria Trend BTC ships with optimized defaults. Entry parameters for each strategy are built in and cannot be changed — they are the configuration the strategies were tested in. Most users only need to touch three things:

Risk Mode & Risk Percent: Choose "Risk % of Equity" (default, recommended) and set your risk per trade. Default 0.25%. Strategies: All five are enabled by default. Turn individual ones off if you want fewer trades or less exposure. Max Daily Drawdown: Off by default. Set it if you trade a prop firm account with a daily loss limit.

Settings — Advanced

Risk & Lot Sizing:

Risk % of Equity (default): Position is sized so that hitting the stop costs exactly the set percentage. The only mode where risk per trade stays constant across market conditions.

Fixed Lots: Always the same lot size. Simple, but euro risk swings with volatility.

Lots per Balance: Lot size scales with account balance in steps. Changes only when a trade closes, never while a position is open.

Min Lot Handling: On small accounts the calculated lot can fall below the broker minimum. Choose whether to skip the trade, take the minimum regardless, or take the minimum only if the resulting risk stays within a defined cap (default).

Prop Firm Suite:

Max Daily Drawdown: Hard kill switch. When the daily loss limit is reached, every open position is closed immediately and trading is locked until the next reset. Set it below your firm's actual limit — slippage can push the realized loss past the trigger.

Daily Reset Hour: Must match your prop firm's reset time. Many firms reset at 17:00 New York, which is 21:00 or 22:00 UTC depending on daylight saving.

News Filter: Blocks new entries around economic calendar events, with configurable priority and a window before and after. Open positions are not touched — stops keep working through the news.

Random Entry Delay: Delays each entry by a random 0–30 seconds so that execution timestamps are not identical across accounts.

Execution & Utility:

Enable Trading: Master switch. Off blocks new entries while existing positions are managed normally to completion. For account migrations or planned downtime.

Max Spread: Blocks entries when the spread is too wide. Exits are never blocked — a stop must always be able to trigger.

Slippage: Maximum accepted price deviation on order send.

Dashboard: Toggle the on-chart display and its refresh rate.

Risk Disclosure

Valeria Trend BTC is a trend following system. It takes many small losses in exchange for a smaller number of large winners — losing streaks are a normal and expected part of how it works, not a sign that something is broken. Bitcoin is a volatile instrument and can gap over weekends and during news events, which means a stop loss may occasionally fill worse than its set price.

Every trade carries a hard stop from the moment it opens, and the EA never uses grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. This limits the damage a single trade can do, but it does not eliminate risk. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account first and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.