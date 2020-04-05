ValeriaBTC

Valeria Trend BTC — No Grid. No Martingale. Every Trade Has a Stop.

Valeria Trend BTC is a momentum breakout EA for Bitcoin on MetaTrader 5. It runs five independent strategies across four timeframes from a single chart. Every position opens with a hard stop loss and a known worst case. There is no averaging, no grid, no martingale — if a trade is wrong, it is closed and the next one is taken.

Important: Contact me after buying to get the PDF manual.

Fresh Live Signal: Click here

No trades yet in the live signal, as it is completely new - will change soon!

How It Thinks & Trades

Valeria Trend BTC follows trends. It waits for price to break out in the direction of an established trend, confirms the move against a volatility-normalized threshold, and enters on the next bar. It never buys dips and never adds to a loser.

Five strategies run in parallel on the same instrument: M15, M30 (twice), H1 and H4. They differ in two ways — the timeframe they read, and how they exit. Some take a fixed profit target, others trail the price for as long as the move lasts. Fixed targets earn in choppy markets that reverse quickly; trailing stops earn in the long sustained moves. Running both means the portfolio has a way to profit in either regime.

  • Hard Stop Loss on Every Trade: Placed on the broker's server the moment the position opens. Your worst case is defined before you are in the trade — not managed afterwards.
  • Momentum Breakout Entry: Price must clear a volume-weighted trend line by a volatility-scaled margin, confirm against a slower baseline, and agree with the EMA trend filter. Signals are evaluated on closed bars only — no repainting, no intrabar guessing.
  • Five Uncorrelated Strategies: Different timeframes and different exit styles mean they enter and leave at different moments. They rarely all lose at once, which is what keeps the portfolio drawdown low.
  • Two Exit Styles by Design: Fixed take profit for reliability, trailing stop to ride the tail of large moves. Both are represented in the portfolio deliberately.
  • Adverse-Move Reduction: When a trade turns against us early, part of the position is closed automatically. Trades that go wrong early rarely recover — the risk is cut while the remainder stays in the game.
  • Risk-Based Position Sizing: Lot size is derived from the stop distance, so the euro risk per trade stays constant whether Bitcoin is calm or violent. Fixed-lot and balance-scaled modes are also available.
  • Prop Firm Ready: Hard daily drawdown kill switch, economic news filter, and randomized entry delay — the three things funded accounts actually require.
  • Real-Time Dashboard: On-chart display showing each strategy's position, unrealized R and P&L, trailing status, next lot size, live signal state, and realized statistics per strategy that survive a terminal restart.

What Makes This EA Different

Most Bitcoin EAs on this market are grid or martingale systems. They show a beautiful equity curve until the one trend that does not revert, and then they give back everything at once. ValeriaBTC is built on the opposite premise: it accepts many small losses in exchange for catching the large moves, and it never lets a single position grow beyond its planned size.

The consequence is an equity curve with more small dips and bigger moves. That is a deliberate trade — and for anyone who intends to keep an account alive for years rather than months, it is the right one.

Why Risk Stays Controlled

The maximum loss on any single trade is known before entry, because the stop distance and the lot size are calculated together. Raise the risk setting and every position scales with it; lower it and everything scales down. Nothing compounds behind your back.

Position size adapts to volatility. When Bitcoin is moving violently, the stop is further away, so the position is smaller — the euro risk stays the same. When the market is calm, the position is larger. You are not exposed to more risk simply because volatility rose overnight.

With all five strategies active at the default setting, your total simultaneous exposure is roughly 1.25% of equity — and that only in the rare case that all five hold a position at the same time. Usually only one or two are in the market.

What It Never Does

  • No Grid: One position per strategy. No stacking, no layering, no re-entries against the trend.
  • No Martingale: Losses are never chased with a larger position. Lot size follows account risk, never the previous outcome.
  • No Averaging Down: A losing trade is closed at its stop. It is never improved by adding to it.
  • No Naked Positions: Every trade carries a stop loss on the broker's server from the second it opens. If the EA, the VPS, or the internet fails, the stop stays.
  • No Black Box: The dashboard shows every strategy's state, the live signal, the filters, and the running statistics. Nothing happens that you cannot see.

Setup & Requirements

Attach to a BTCUSD chart. The chart timeframe does not matter — each strategy reads its own timeframe internally.

  • Chart: A BTCUSD chart of your broker. Important: do not attach the EA to a chart of a different symbol. The EA only wakes up when the chart symbol ticks, and a Gold or Forex chart would leave your Bitcoin positions unmanaged over the weekend.
  • Minimum Balance: €500. Recommended: €2,000 or more, so that position sizing works cleanly at the default risk level.
  • Broker: Any broker offering BTCUSD. Spreads and swap conditions vary widely — check yours.
  • Leverage: 1:50 or higher is sufficient. This is not a leverage-hungry system.
  • VPS: Recommended. Your stop loss and fixed take profit sit on the broker's server and protect you even if the EA is offline, but trailing stops require the EA to be running.

Settings — Quick Start

Valeria Trend BTC ships with optimized defaults. Entry parameters for each strategy are built in and cannot be changed — they are the configuration the strategies were tested in. Most users only need to touch three things:

  1. Risk Mode & Risk Percent: Choose "Risk % of Equity" (default, recommended) and set your risk per trade. Default 0.25%.
  2. Strategies: All five are enabled by default. Turn individual ones off if you want fewer trades or less exposure.
  3. Max Daily Drawdown: Off by default. Set it if you trade a prop firm account with a daily loss limit.

Settings — Advanced

Risk & Lot Sizing:

  • Risk % of Equity (default): Position is sized so that hitting the stop costs exactly the set percentage. The only mode where risk per trade stays constant across market conditions.
  • Fixed Lots: Always the same lot size. Simple, but euro risk swings with volatility.
  • Lots per Balance: Lot size scales with account balance in steps. Changes only when a trade closes, never while a position is open.
  • Min Lot Handling: On small accounts the calculated lot can fall below the broker minimum. Choose whether to skip the trade, take the minimum regardless, or take the minimum only if the resulting risk stays within a defined cap (default).

Prop Firm Suite:

  • Max Daily Drawdown: Hard kill switch. When the daily loss limit is reached, every open position is closed immediately and trading is locked until the next reset. Set it below your firm's actual limit — slippage can push the realized loss past the trigger.
  • Daily Reset Hour: Must match your prop firm's reset time. Many firms reset at 17:00 New York, which is 21:00 or 22:00 UTC depending on daylight saving.
  • News Filter: Blocks new entries around economic calendar events, with configurable priority and a window before and after. Open positions are not touched — stops keep working through the news.
  • Random Entry Delay: Delays each entry by a random 0–30 seconds so that execution timestamps are not identical across accounts.

Execution & Utility:

  • Enable Trading: Master switch. Off blocks new entries while existing positions are managed normally to completion. For account migrations or planned downtime.
  • Max Spread: Blocks entries when the spread is too wide. Exits are never blocked — a stop must always be able to trigger.
  • Slippage: Maximum accepted price deviation on order send.
  • Dashboard: Toggle the on-chart display and its refresh rate.

Risk Disclosure

Valeria Trend BTC is a trend following system. It takes many small losses in exchange for a smaller number of large winners — losing streaks are a normal and expected part of how it works, not a sign that something is broken. Bitcoin is a volatile instrument and can gap over weekends and during news events, which means a stop loss may occasionally fill worse than its set price.

Every trade carries a hard stop from the moment it opens, and the EA never uses grid, martingale, or averaging techniques. This limits the damage a single trade can do, but it does not eliminate risk. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account first and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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