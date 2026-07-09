Asira Structure

I trade gold on M5 and M15. I built this tool because I was tired of two things:
drawing the same levels every single morning, and indicators that cover the chart
with fifty lines and then take credit for whatever price does.

Auto Structure Assistant draws the structure map the way a careful trader would.
Pivot-based support and resistance. Horizontal walls where price has actually been
rejected, not just where a formula says so. And the moment a level breaks, the next
level ahead is already waiting on your chart, so you always know what price is
travelling toward.

The part I care about most: every line has to earn its grade.

[PRIME] - Rare. A flat, confirmed level sitting on a round number with real
rejection history behind it. When one of these is near price, the panel row
turns gold with a star. These are the setups I personally wait for.
[STD] - Solid, tradeable structure.
[ctx] - Context. It shows you the terrain. It is not a signal.

If you only want the good stuff, switch StrictMode to true and the chart goes
quiet about everything except PRIME.

What it tells you, and how:
- Nearest resistance and support, with live distance in ATR, grade and status,
always on the panel.
- "Rejection confirmed" alert: a closed candle actually rejected a graded level.
That is worth your attention. A mere touch is not, so touch alerts are separate
and off-hours filtered.
- Breakout alerts carry a tick-volume note, because a break on thin volume is
usually a trap.
- Preparation levels: dashed lines showing the next likely stop above and below,
rebuilt every bar. They are labeled as previews and never pretend to be
confirmed structure.

What it does NOT do:
- It does not trade, does not give buy/sell arrows, and does not promise any
win rate. Levels fail. Use your own risk management.
- No popup windows. Ever. Alerts go to the panel log, and optionally to sound
and push notifications.
- On M1 the panel says "context mode". My own testing showed 1-minute structure
is mostly noise, and I would rather tell you that than sell it to you.

Practical notes:
- Built and tested on gold. Works on FX pairs, indices and crypto: the round
number logic and all distances are ATR-based, so they adapt to the symbol and
timeframe on their own.
- Anti-repaint by design: pivots confirm on closed bars, confirmed lines lock
their anchors. What you see in history is what the tool actually showed.
- English and Thai interface, one click on the panel.
- High-DPI screens supported (the panel scales).

Quick start: attach it, keep the defaults, read the panel top-left. Give it a
few sessions before you judge it. If the chart feels too busy for your taste,
set StrictMode = true and lower MaximumVisibleLines.

I use this every day on my own charts. Updates come from my own complaints.
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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