Asira Structure

I trade gold on M5 and M15. I built this tool because I was tired of two things:
drawing the same levels every single morning, and indicators that cover the chart
with fifty lines and then take credit for whatever price does.

Auto Structure Assistant draws the structure map the way a careful trader would.
Pivot-based support and resistance. Horizontal walls where price has actually been
rejected, not just where a formula says so. And the moment a level breaks, the next
level ahead is already waiting on your chart, so you always know what price is
travelling toward.

The part I care about most: every line has to earn its grade.

[PRIME] - Rare. A flat, confirmed level sitting on a round number with real
rejection history behind it. When one of these is near price, the panel row
turns gold with a star. These are the setups I personally wait for.
[STD] - Solid, tradeable structure.
[ctx] - Context. It shows you the terrain. It is not a signal.

If you only want the good stuff, switch StrictMode to true and the chart goes
quiet about everything except PRIME.

What it tells you, and how:
- Nearest resistance and support, with live distance in ATR, grade and status,
always on the panel.
- "Rejection confirmed" alert: a closed candle actually rejected a graded level.
That is worth your attention. A mere touch is not, so touch alerts are separate
and off-hours filtered.
- Breakout alerts carry a tick-volume note, because a break on thin volume is
usually a trap.
- Preparation levels: dashed lines showing the next likely stop above and below,
rebuilt every bar. They are labeled as previews and never pretend to be
confirmed structure.

What it does NOT do:
- It does not trade, does not give buy/sell arrows, and does not promise any
win rate. Levels fail. Use your own risk management.
- No popup windows. Ever. Alerts go to the panel log, and optionally to sound
and push notifications.
- On M1 the panel says "context mode". My own testing showed 1-minute structure
is mostly noise, and I would rather tell you that than sell it to you.

Practical notes:
- Built and tested on gold. Works on FX pairs, indices and crypto: the round
number logic and all distances are ATR-based, so they adapt to the symbol and
timeframe on their own.
- Anti-repaint by design: pivots confirm on closed bars, confirmed lines lock
their anchors. What you see in history is what the tool actually showed.
- English and Thai interface, one click on the panel.
- High-DPI screens supported (the panel scales).

Quick start: attach it, keep the defaults, read the panel top-left. Give it a
few sessions before you judge it. If the chart feels too busy for your taste,
set StrictMode = true and lower MaximumVisibleLines.

I use this every day on my own charts. Updates come from my own complaints.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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