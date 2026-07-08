PropGuardian

**PropGuard — the account-level guardian that keeps your prop-firm account alive.**

Most funded traders don't fail because of their strategy. They fail because one
bad day breaches a daily-loss or max-drawdown rule. PropGuard watches your
account in real time — including floating P/L — warns you early, and closes
everything BEFORE your firm's limit is hit. Then it locks the day so one bad
hour can't become a blown account.

**Built on a real live funded account.** This is not a tester product: PropGuard
is the generalized version of the exact protection layer I run behind my own
strategies on my live FTMO account. Every design decision below exists because
something in live trading demanded it.

**What makes PropGuard different**

- **State survives restarts and VPS reboots.** Most protectors count drawdown
  "since the EA was attached" — one terminal restart and your protection is
  reset. PropGuard persists its state per account login and restores it,
  including an active lock, after any restart.
- **Configurable daily reset time.** Broker-server midnight or any GMT offset
  (e.g. GMT+2 for CE(S)T-based firms) — because your firm's daily reset is not
  your broker's midnight.
- **Three drawdown anchor models.** Static from initial balance, trailing from
  highest balance, or trailing from highest equity — matching how different
  firms actually measure max drawdown.
- **Presets with a built-in safety margin.** The presets arm at 4.5%/9% instead
  of 5%/10% — you want to be stopped BEFORE the firm stops you. (Always verify
  your firm's current rules; firms change them.)
- **Escalation ladder.** One early warning (popup/push/email) at a configurable
  percentage of the limit → close all positions + delete pending orders → day
  lock. While locked, any new trade from any EA or manual entry is closed
  immediately.
- **Works alongside anything.** Attach it to one chart and it guards the whole
  account — your EAs, your manual trades, everything. Filling-mode detection
  with retry makes closing work across brokers.
- **Heartbeat timer.** PropGuard checks once per second even on quiet charts —
  pure OnTick tools sleep exactly when you need them.
- **Panel that adapts** its colors to light and dark charts, showing used limit
  percentages, your exact stop-out equity and drawdown floor at all times.

**Honest limitations (read before buying)**

- MQL5 Market products cannot disable AutoTrading (no DLLs allowed). While
  locked, PropGuard cannot PREVENT other EAs from opening trades — it closes
  them immediately instead. Each blocked attempt costs one spread.
- If you attach PropGuard mid-day for the first time, the day-start equity is
  approximated from your realized history (restarts on the same day restore the
  exact value).
- The GMT offset is static — adjust it manually at daylight-saving changes.
- Breach detection is tick-based: in fast markets the realized loss can overshoot
  the configured limit by a few points/euros before the close executes. This is
  physically unavoidable for any protection tool — it is exactly why the presets
  arm BELOW the firm limits.
- Presets are conservative starting points, NOT a guarantee. Verify your firm's
  current rules. PropGuard is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop firm.

**Quick start**

1. Attach to any one chart (the pair doesn't matter — PropGuard guards the account).
2. Pick a preset or configure your firm's limits manually.
3. Check the panel: status PROTECTING, your stop-out equity and drawdown floor
   are displayed live. Done.

A full setup guide with screenshots is available in my profile blog.

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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Utilities
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
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