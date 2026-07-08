PropGuardian

**PropGuard — the account-level guardian that keeps your prop-firm account alive.**





Most funded traders don't fail because of their strategy. They fail because one

bad day breaches a daily-loss or max-drawdown rule. PropGuard watches your

account in real time — including floating P/L — warns you early, and closes

everything BEFORE your firm's limit is hit. Then it locks the day so one bad

hour can't become a blown account.





**Built on a real live funded account.** This is not a tester product: PropGuard

is the generalized version of the exact protection layer I run behind my own

strategies on my live FTMO account. Every design decision below exists because

something in live trading demanded it.





**What makes PropGuard different**





- **State survives restarts and VPS reboots.** Most protectors count drawdown

"since the EA was attached" — one terminal restart and your protection is

reset. PropGuard persists its state per account login and restores it,

including an active lock, after any restart.

- **Configurable daily reset time.** Broker-server midnight or any GMT offset

(e.g. GMT+2 for CE(S)T-based firms) — because your firm's daily reset is not

your broker's midnight.

- **Three drawdown anchor models.** Static from initial balance, trailing from

highest balance, or trailing from highest equity — matching how different

firms actually measure max drawdown.

- **Presets with a built-in safety margin.** The presets arm at 4.5%/9% instead

of 5%/10% — you want to be stopped BEFORE the firm stops you. (Always verify

your firm's current rules; firms change them.)

- **Escalation ladder.** One early warning (popup/push/email) at a configurable

percentage of the limit → close all positions + delete pending orders → day

lock. While locked, any new trade from any EA or manual entry is closed

immediately.

- **Works alongside anything.** Attach it to one chart and it guards the whole

account — your EAs, your manual trades, everything. Filling-mode detection

with retry makes closing work across brokers.

- **Heartbeat timer.** PropGuard checks once per second even on quiet charts —

pure OnTick tools sleep exactly when you need them.

- **Panel that adapts** its colors to light and dark charts, showing used limit

percentages, your exact stop-out equity and drawdown floor at all times.





**Honest limitations (read before buying)**





- MQL5 Market products cannot disable AutoTrading (no DLLs allowed). While

locked, PropGuard cannot PREVENT other EAs from opening trades — it closes

them immediately instead. Each blocked attempt costs one spread.

- If you attach PropGuard mid-day for the first time, the day-start equity is

approximated from your realized history (restarts on the same day restore the

exact value).

- The GMT offset is static — adjust it manually at daylight-saving changes.

- Breach detection is tick-based: in fast markets the realized loss can overshoot

the configured limit by a few points/euros before the close executes. This is

physically unavoidable for any protection tool — it is exactly why the presets

arm BELOW the firm limits.

- Presets are conservative starting points, NOT a guarantee. Verify your firm's

current rules. PropGuard is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop firm.





**Quick start**





1. Attach to any one chart (the pair doesn't matter — PropGuard guards the account).

2. Pick a preset or configure your firm's limits manually.

3. Check the panel: status PROTECTING, your stop-out equity and drawdown floor

are displayed live. Done.





A full setup guide with screenshots is available in my profile blog.



