PropGuardian
- Utilities
-
Timon-pascal KruegerSystematic trader and software developer from Germany.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
**PropGuard — the account-level guardian that keeps your prop-firm account alive.**
Most funded traders don't fail because of their strategy. They fail because one
bad day breaches a daily-loss or max-drawdown rule. PropGuard watches your
account in real time — including floating P/L — warns you early, and closes
everything BEFORE your firm's limit is hit. Then it locks the day so one bad
hour can't become a blown account.
**Built on a real live funded account.** This is not a tester product: PropGuard
is the generalized version of the exact protection layer I run behind my own
strategies on my live FTMO account. Every design decision below exists because
something in live trading demanded it.
**What makes PropGuard different**
- **State survives restarts and VPS reboots.** Most protectors count drawdown
"since the EA was attached" — one terminal restart and your protection is
reset. PropGuard persists its state per account login and restores it,
including an active lock, after any restart.
- **Configurable daily reset time.** Broker-server midnight or any GMT offset
(e.g. GMT+2 for CE(S)T-based firms) — because your firm's daily reset is not
your broker's midnight.
- **Three drawdown anchor models.** Static from initial balance, trailing from
highest balance, or trailing from highest equity — matching how different
firms actually measure max drawdown.
- **Presets with a built-in safety margin.** The presets arm at 4.5%/9% instead
of 5%/10% — you want to be stopped BEFORE the firm stops you. (Always verify
your firm's current rules; firms change them.)
- **Escalation ladder.** One early warning (popup/push/email) at a configurable
percentage of the limit → close all positions + delete pending orders → day
lock. While locked, any new trade from any EA or manual entry is closed
immediately.
- **Works alongside anything.** Attach it to one chart and it guards the whole
account — your EAs, your manual trades, everything. Filling-mode detection
with retry makes closing work across brokers.
- **Heartbeat timer.** PropGuard checks once per second even on quiet charts —
pure OnTick tools sleep exactly when you need them.
- **Panel that adapts** its colors to light and dark charts, showing used limit
percentages, your exact stop-out equity and drawdown floor at all times.
**Honest limitations (read before buying)**
- MQL5 Market products cannot disable AutoTrading (no DLLs allowed). While
locked, PropGuard cannot PREVENT other EAs from opening trades — it closes
them immediately instead. Each blocked attempt costs one spread.
- If you attach PropGuard mid-day for the first time, the day-start equity is
approximated from your realized history (restarts on the same day restore the
exact value).
- The GMT offset is static — adjust it manually at daylight-saving changes.
- Breach detection is tick-based: in fast markets the realized loss can overshoot
the configured limit by a few points/euros before the close executes. This is
physically unavoidable for any protection tool — it is exactly why the presets
arm BELOW the firm limits.
- Presets are conservative starting points, NOT a guarantee. Verify your firm's
current rules. PropGuard is not affiliated with or endorsed by any prop firm.
**Quick start**
1. Attach to any one chart (the pair doesn't matter — PropGuard guards the account).
2. Pick a preset or configure your firm's limits manually.
3. Check the panel: status PROTECTING, your stop-out equity and drawdown floor
are displayed live. Done.
A full setup guide with screenshots is available in my profile blog.