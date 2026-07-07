KS Fibonacci Level Alert Tool
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 5
KS Fibonacci Level Alert is a user-friendly custom Fibonacci retracement/extension indicator for MetaTrader 5.
Core Features
1. Click-to-Draw Draggable Fibonacci Tool
- Click the "+ New Fibonacci" button to instantly create a new Fibonacci object on the chart.
- The tool is fully draggable — drag either anchor point to set your swing high/low.
- Supports both retracement (levels between 0–1) and extension (levels >1 or negative) out of the box.
2. On-Chart Settings Panel
- Toggle the panel with the "Show/Hide Panel" button.
- Customize in real-time:
- Color (cycle through preset colors)
- Style (Solid, Dash, Dot, etc.)
- Width (1 to 5)
- Labels (show/hide percentage + price labels on levels)
- Sound Alert (built-in MT5 sounds or custom .wav)
- Push Notifications (to mobile MT5 app)
- Individual Level Toggle — enable/disable any of the 15 Fibonacci levels independently for new tools
3. Smart Alert System
- Monitors every active Fibonacci level on all your drawn tools.
- Triggers alerts when price touches or crosses an enabled level.
- Alert types:
- Sound (configurable)
- Popup Alert() window
- Mobile push notification
- Terminal print
- After triggering, the level changes color (default gray) so you can visually see which levels have fired.
- Dragging a Fibonacci object resets its alerts.
4. Level Management
- Pre-defined levels: -0.618, -0.272, 0.0, 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.786, 1.0, 1.272, 1.382, 1.618, 2.0, 2.618, 3.618
- You can enable/disable any combination via the panel.
5. Utility Buttons
- Delete All Fibonacci — clears everything.
- Apply to Selected — pushes current panel settings to a selected Fibonacci object.
- Delete Selected — removes only the currently selected Fibonacci tool.
How to Use
- Attach the indicator to any chart.
- Click "+ New Fibonacci" to create a tool.
- Drag the anchors to your desired swing.
- Open the panel to fine-tune colors, styles, and which levels should alert.
- Get notified as soon as price interacts with your key Fibonacci levels.