Tick Candles Live Seconds Chart

MetaTrader 5 has no native second charts. Tick Candles fills that gap: true second-based candles (default 1 second), built directly from your broker's tick stream, in their own subwindow on any chart and symbol. TradingView-style wheel zoom, drag pan and crosshair readout, deep zoom that never compacts the data, a tick-count volume pane, live bid and ask lines with a spread readout, and one-key CSV export. No custom symbols, no offline charts, no setup: attach it to any chart and it backfills instantly.

What makes it different

- The data stays raw. Zooming out never converts your seconds into a higher timeframe. Below 1 pixel per candle it switches to pixel-column rendering (each column shows the high-low range of the candles behind it), so you can see hours of 1-second data and zoom right back in to every candle.
- It reads like a modern charting app: mouse wheel zooms, dragging pans, the newest candle sits where you want it (configurable right margin), and a LIVE button snaps back to the edge. END follows live, HOME jumps to the oldest data.
- It is honest about data quality. Seconds without ticks are drawn grey, never faked as price movement. When the feed goes quiet (market closed) the chart says so instead of inventing candles.

Features

- Candle-size buttons on the chart: 1s, 2s, 5s, 10s, 15s, 30s, 1m — one click, instant rebuild (any 1–60 s via the inputs)
- Up to 7 days of candles kept in memory (default 12 hours); tick-history backfill covers up to 24 hours, the rest fills live
- Instant backfill on attach from the broker tick history, in memory-safe chunks
- Tick-count volume pane under the price chart (direction-colored, scales with every zoom level)
- Crosshair with time, O/H/L/C, percentage change and tick-count readout of the candle under the cursor
- TradingView-style free chart: drag the price scale (or scroll over it) to stretch or flatten the vertical scale; then drag anywhere to move the view in any direction; LIVE or END snaps back to auto-fit
- Crosshair price label on the scale shows the percentage distance from the current price
- Live bid line with price label, optional ask line with a live spread readout in points
- Optional spread alert: set a points threshold, get at most one alert per minute
- Press E to export every kept candle (time, open, high, low, close, tick count) to a CSV file in the MQL5 Files folder — always the same file name per symbol, easy to find back; an on-chart banner and an alert confirm every save
- Zoom level is remembered across timeframe switches
- Per-candle tick counter in the header
- Works on symbols that quote bid/ask and on exchange symbols that only stream last-trade prices
- Self-healing rendering: survives window resizes, subwindow layout changes, long minimizes and market reopens without needing a timeframe switch
- Colors fully configurable, dark-theme default

How to use

1. Attach to any chart (the chart timeframe does not matter).
2. Scroll the mouse wheel inside the subwindow to zoom, drag to pan, click a size button (1s–1m) to change the candle size.
3. Drag or scroll the right price scale to stretch or flatten the chart vertically; then drag anywhere to move the view in any direction. END or the LIVE button returns to auto-fit and follows the live edge; HOME jumps to the oldest kept candle.
4. Hover for the crosshair readout; press E to export the kept candles to a CSV (the journal shows the file name).

Good to know

- History is limited to the configured ring (default 12 hours). The tool shows what your broker's tick feed delivers; it does not download external data.
- Candles are built from bid prices (or last-trade prices on exchange symbols). The ask line is live only.
- This is a visual tool in an indicator subwindow. It does not trade and it does not place objects on your main chart.

Free demo

The free demo runs in the Strategy Tester (MetaTrader trials cannot be attached to a live chart). For a good demo run: set the modelling to Every tick, pick a short date range of a day or two, and use a slow visual speed. A one second chart over a long range flies past even though the rendering is smooth. On a real chart the full version builds its candles live from your broker's tick stream, which is where the tool shines.

Why I built this

After switching to MetaTrader 5, I was disappointed it had no 1-second chart, or any sub-minute chart at all, so I built my own. It is inspired by the 1-second chart on MEXC, which I always liked the feel of.

Real-chart version

Want the seconds candles on a full-size real chart instead of a subwindow, so you can attach EAs and templates to them? That's my Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185807

Questions in the Comments tab are answered within 24 hours on trading days. Reported issues get fixed quickly.

Introductory price. Early buyers receive all future updates, and the price will rise as the indicator grows.
Рекомендуем также
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Индикаторы
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
Aklamavo Volume Delta Profile
Sylvester Aklamavo
Индикаторы
This Volume Delta Profile is an advanced MetaTrader 5 indicator that visualizes   volume delta (order flow imbalance)   using a volume profile-style histogram. It shows the difference between buying and selling pressure at specific price levels, helping traders identify supply and demand zones. This indicator provides a unique perspective on market dynamics by visualizing the imbalance between buying and selling pressure, offering insights beyond traditional volume analysis. Core Concept Positiv
Volume Profile Pro MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Индикаторы
Индикатор Volume Profile Pro Этот индикатор — инструмент Volume Profile Pro , который помогает проанализировать, «на какой цене происходит наибольшая торговая активность». Он обладает следующими уникальными возможностями: Режимы отображения (Display Modes) Volume Profile (Обычный): Показывает общий объем торгов (Total Volume) на каждом ценовом уровне, чтобы выделить важные зоны поддержки и сопротивления. Delta / Money Flow: Показывает «разницу» между давлением покупателей и продавцов (Buy vs Sel
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Meter - это самый простой способ определить сильные и слабые валюты. Этот индикатор показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют + Золото: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU . Символ золота может быть изменен на символ другого инструмента, например такого как XAG, XAU и т.д. По умолчанию значение силы нормализовано в диапазоне от 0 до 100 для алгоритма RSI: Значение выше 60 означает сильную валюту; Значение ниже 40 означает слабую валюту; Для работы данного индика
VibeFox Volume Profile
Andres Lume
Индикаторы
VibeFox Volume Profile — Volume Profile для MetaTrader 5 VibeFox Volume Profile — это полный набор инструментов Volume Profile для MetaTrader 5. Он строит горизонтальное распределение торгуемого объёма по цене, поэтому вы сразу видите, где рынок проявил наибольшую активность, где торговал слабо и какие ценовые уровни, вероятно, будут действовать как магниты или барьеры. Каждый профиль рисуется прямо на графике и управляется из современной панели с управлением мышью — никаких меню, в которых нужн
EasyTrading Panel by Vexo
Joseph Brian Ong Gustilo
Эксперты
EasyTrading Panel V3.0 by Vexo — User Guide EasyTrading Panel V3.0 by Vexo — Manual Trade Entry Panel for MetaTrader 5 Works on ANY symbol • Auto Risk Sizing • Volume Profile POC BUY / SELL Market orders with SL → Confirm flow B.LIMIT / S.LIMIT Limit orders with OK / CANCEL buttons Auto POC Volume Profile Point of Control (live) MTF Trend EMA 50/200 on M5 M15 H1 H4 Panel Layout EA: ACTIVE Bal: $37.23 POC: 1.17951 Lot: 0.01 Risk%: 1.0 % RR: 1:2.5 SL: 1.16663 (auto) BUY SELL B.LIMIT S.LIMIT Live a
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт позволит Вам выгодно приобреcти и использовать два самых популярных продукта для анализа объемов заявок и сделок на биржевых рынках: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Данный продукт вобрал в себя всю мощь каждого отдельного индикатора и оформлен в виде одного файла. Функционал продукта Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart полностью идентичен оригинальным индикаторам. Вы оцените удобство объединения этих двух продуктов в один супер-индикато
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Индикаторы
PipTick VWAP является версией индикатора Volume-Weighted Average Price. VWAP - это соотношение между торгуемым значением (цена, умноженная на число торгуемого объема) и общим торгуемым объемом за определенный период времени. Он гораздо лучше измеряет среднюю цену инструмента по сравнению с обычной скользящей средней. Хотя и существует множество способов применения VWAP, большинство инвесторов используют его для расчета среднего дневного диапазона. Индикатор работает в пяти режимах: Moving - В да
Proxy OrderFlow MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
Индикатор на основе дисбаланса тик-спреда. TF: Работает на всех таймфреймах (от M1 до D1). Пары: Совместим с Forex, индексами, золотом и CFD (автоматическая настройка для инструментов JPY, Gold, CFD). Параметры: TickWindow (200) – окно наблюдения тиков SpreadWeight (1.5) – вес спреда NormalizationPeriod (20) – период нормализации (z-score) Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – уровни оповещения AlertCooldown (300s) – интервал между оповещениями Заключение: Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2
Smart Exit currency strenght meter
Pedro Miguel Quiles Mingot
Индикаторы
SMART EXIT Currency Strength Meter is a professional Forex currency strength indicator designed to identify the strongest and weakest currencies in real time. The indicator analyzes 27 major Forex pairs and ranks the 8 major currencies according to their relative strength. By combining EMA momentum analysis with volatility-adjusted calculations, traders can quickly identify market leaders and laggards without manually reviewing dozens of charts. Main Features • Real-time ranking of the 8 major c
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Daily Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Daily Zone Breaker - MT5 Indicator  Overview Daily Zone Breaker is an advanced multi-kernel regression indicator that identifies critical price zones and breakthrough moments with surgical precision. Using sophisticated kernel smoothing algorithms, it filters out market noise to reveal true directional momentum and key trading zones where price is most likely to break through resistance or support levels.  What It Does Core Functionality Daily Zone Breaker analyzes price action through 17 differ
VPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Definition : VPO is a Volume Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words volume-price-opportunity (VPO) profiles are histograms of how many volumes were traded at each price within the span of the profile. By using a VPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on volume, for each
MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Индикаторы
Stop wasting time scanning dozens of currency pairs. MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 instantly shows which pairs deserve attention and which pairs should be avoided, helping traders focus only on the highest-quality currency pair opportunities. Full Product Description MaMI Pair Quality Engine v5 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly identify which forex pairs deserve attention before moving to deeper analysis or execution. Instead of forcing you to scan many pairs manually,
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.5 (8)
Индикаторы
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Meter - это самый простой способ определить сильные и слабые валюты. Этот индикатор показывает относительную силу 8 основных валют + Золото: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Символ золота может быть изменен на символ другого инструмента, например такого как XAG, XAU и т.д. По умолчанию значение силы нормализовано в диапазоне от 0 до 100 для алгоритма RSI: Значение выше 60 означает сильную валюту; Значение ниже 40 означает слабую валюту; Для работы данного индикат
IceFX VelocityMeter Mini for MT5
Norbert Mereg
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор IceFX VelocityMeter Mini для платформы MetaTrader 4 измеряет скорость рынка форекс . Это не обычный индикатор объемов или других величин. IceFX VelocityMeter Mini способен понять скорость скрытых в тиках движений рынка, а эта ценная информация не доступна в обычных свечах, поэтому не может быть получена простым индикатором. Этот индикатор контролирует приход тиков (частоту и величину изменения) в пределах указанного диапазона времени, анализирует эти данные, определяет, запи
Cumulative Delta Histogram
Nar Bahadur Sen
Индикаторы
It estimates the net buying and selling pressure within each price bar by decomposing volume into approximate buy-side and sell-side components, then accumulates this delta over a configurable lookback window. The result is displayed as a color-coded histogram with smoothing moving averages and an integrated divergence detection system. Component 1: Delta Estimation Engine (CLV Method) Component 2: Cumulative Delta Calculation Component 3: Histogram Color Coding Component 4: Moving Averages (Fa
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Эксперты
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Position Size Calculator PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Индикаторы
Калькулятор лота и риска PRO MT5 (v2.30) Position Size Calculator PRO — продвинутый инструмент управления рисками для MetaTrader 5, который рассчитывает рекомендуемый объем лота на основе вашего риска на сделку, расстояния Stop Loss и спецификаций символа (значение тика, размер тика, минимальный/максимальный/шаг объема, маржа). Без торговых операций: этот индикатор не открывает и не закрывает ордера и не управляет позициями. Это инструмент поддержки принятия решений для стандартизации управления
Support Resistance Pro Toolkit
Osama Echchakery
Индикаторы
Support Resistance Pro Toolkit Donchian is a support and resistance indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to highlight important market zones using a Donchian-based swing detection model. It draws clean support and resistance levels or zones directly on the chart, tracks broken structures, identifies sweep events, and provides a live dashboard with useful statistics. Pricing Launch Price : $33 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $10 after every 10 purchases. Final Price : $69 T
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Индикаторы
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Индикаторы
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Индикаторы
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Price Magnet — Индикатор зон плотности цены и уровней притяжения Price Magnet — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, который определяет ключевые уровни поддержки и сопротивления на основе статистической плотности распределения цены (Price Density). Индикатор анализирует заданный исторический период и находит ценовые значения, на которых рынок находился дольше всего. Эти зоны выступают в роли «магнитов» — они притягивают цену или служат фундаментом для разворота. В отличие от стандартны
ALIEN Dashboard
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
ALIEN DASHBOARD FULL EDITION – Professional ICT & Precision Trading Dashboard for MT5 ( HYBRID ENGINE ) Overview The   Alien Dashboard Full Edition   is a comprehensive, all‑in‑one technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that merges the most powerful concepts from Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology with advanced precision‑entry logic, multi‑timeframe analysis, and an intuitive on‑chart dashboard. Designed for serious traders who want to visualise institutional order flow, identify high‑probabili
Magic Channel Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Индикаторы
Magic Channel Scalper  is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, Magic Channel Scalper does not redraw. The alert system (alerts, email and push notifications) will help you to simultaneously monitor multiple trading instruments. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator Sample
Badr El Fattahi
Утилиты
The free edition of Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator: real seconds charts on any DEMO account. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (EURUSD becomes EURUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Attach indicators and EAs, draw, apply templates. One generated symbol serves the whole seconds ladder through the chart's own timeframe selector: M1 = 1 second, M5 = 5 seconds, M15 = 15 seconds, M30 = 30 seconds, H1 = 1 minute, D1 = 24 min
FREE
Prop Firm Guard Daily Loss Protector
Badr El Fattahi
Утилиты
The market can do anything. Your prop firm's limits cannot. Prop Firm Guard makes sure you never cross them: it watches your account in real time and closes everything BEFORE your daily-loss or maximum-loss limit is touched, whatever opened the trades: you, an EA, or a copied signal. It never trades a strategy of its own and promises no profit. It does one thing, reliably: keep you on the safe side of the wall. In short - Closes every position and blocks new trades BEFORE your daily-loss or m
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator MT5
Badr El Fattahi
Утилиты
Tick Candles Seconds Chart Generator turns any symbol into a real seconds chart. It creates a custom symbol copy of your chart (BTCUSD becomes BTCUSD.Sec) and streams every tick onto it, so a normal MT5 chart renders true seconds candles. Not a subwindow drawing: a real chart. Attach indicators and EAs, draw trendlines, apply templates, zoom, scroll. Everything works. Made to stay current. Two things commonly go wrong with seconds charts: the chart stops updating and shows stale prices, or it f
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв