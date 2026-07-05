Mfg Smc Structure Signals Pro

MFG SMC Structure Signals Pro is a professional smart money and market structure indicator built for traders who want clearer chart reading, cleaner levels, and faster decision-making inside MetaTrader 5.

The indicator combines support and resistance mapping, swing structure, liquidity levels, fair value gaps, order blocks, BOS, ChoCH, and a visual signal engine into one organized trading assistant. Instead of leaving traders to manually scan crowded charts, it highlights the most relevant market areas and presents the current bias in a clean dashboard.

The main goal of this tool is to help retail traders understand where price is reacting, where liquidity may be resting, and where potential continuation or reversal setups may be forming. It is designed for traders who use price action, SMC, ICT-style concepts, support and resistance, or structure-based confirmation.

MFG SMC Structure Signals Pro automatically identifies key market zones and separates fresh areas from stronger confirmed areas. Broken zones can be filtered away, helping keep the chart cleaner and more focused on current market conditions. Swing highs and lows are marked with structure labels such as HH, HL, LH, and LL, making trend direction easier to read at a glance.

The built-in signal engine provides visual entry, stop loss, and TP1 guidance when a valid structure sequence is detected. Alerts can also be enabled for important market events such as zone touches, zone breaks, bias changes, and new signals.

This indicator is not a “black box” trading robot and does not guarantee profits. It is a decision-support tool built to improve market clarity, reduce chart confusion, and help traders follow structured setups with more confidence.

Best suited for forex, gold, indices, synthetic indices, and any market where price action and structure matter.


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Индикатор Coefficient Of Determination (COD) представляет собой значение коэффициента детерминации или квадрат коэффициента корреляции между зависимой переменной — ценой и объясняющей переменной — тиковым объемом. Что это дает нам на практике? COD отлично распознает кульминацию трендовых движений, что позволяет подбирать оптимальные точки и ловить развороты рынка. Как использовать индикатор: Наиболее популярная торговая стратегия строится совместно с трендовым индикатором Moving Average (MA), пе
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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