MFG SMC Structure Signals Pro is a professional smart money and market structure indicator built for traders who want clearer chart reading, cleaner levels, and faster decision-making inside MetaTrader 5.

The indicator combines support and resistance mapping, swing structure, liquidity levels, fair value gaps, order blocks, BOS, ChoCH, and a visual signal engine into one organized trading assistant. Instead of leaving traders to manually scan crowded charts, it highlights the most relevant market areas and presents the current bias in a clean dashboard.

The main goal of this tool is to help retail traders understand where price is reacting, where liquidity may be resting, and where potential continuation or reversal setups may be forming. It is designed for traders who use price action, SMC, ICT-style concepts, support and resistance, or structure-based confirmation.

MFG SMC Structure Signals Pro automatically identifies key market zones and separates fresh areas from stronger confirmed areas. Broken zones can be filtered away, helping keep the chart cleaner and more focused on current market conditions. Swing highs and lows are marked with structure labels such as HH, HL, LH, and LL, making trend direction easier to read at a glance.

The built-in signal engine provides visual entry, stop loss, and TP1 guidance when a valid structure sequence is detected. Alerts can also be enabled for important market events such as zone touches, zone breaks, bias changes, and new signals.

This indicator is not a “black box” trading robot and does not guarantee profits. It is a decision-support tool built to improve market clarity, reduce chart confusion, and help traders follow structured setups with more confidence.

Best suited for forex, gold, indices, synthetic indices, and any market where price action and structure matter.