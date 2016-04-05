Aurum Quant Digger — FREE XAUUSD EA for MT5

Aurum Quant Digger is a free Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed specifically for XAUUSD trading on the M5 timeframe.

The EA uses selective momentum-based entries, protective filters and automated trade management. It is designed to wait for suitable market conditions rather than open trades every day.

This is not a high-frequency trading robot. There may be periods with few or no trades. It is intended for users who prefer controlled trade frequency over constant market activity.

Main Features

Completely free to use

Designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5

Three built-in presets

Risk-based position sizing

Spread and daily-loss protection

Automated partial close, breakeven and trailing management

Time and session filters

No external preset files required

Built-in Presets

BASIC

Lower-risk configuration focused on capital protection.

BALANCED

The main recommended preset, designed to balance growth and stability.

PROFIT

Higher-growth configuration for users who accept increased drawdown and account fluctuations.

The preset is selected directly from the EA inputs.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

XAUUSD Timeframe: M5

M5 Minimum deposit: 1,500 USD or equivalent

1,500 USD or equivalent Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher VPS: Recommended for stable execution

Recommended for stable execution

Account type: Hedging recommended

Hedging recommended Netting accounts: Supported in single-position compatibility mode The backtest results shown in the product images were obtained using a hedging account configuration.



The backtest results shown in the product images were generated in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester using 100% real tick history for the period from 01.01.2025 to 30.06.2026.

Aurum Quant Digger is not a martingale or arbitrage system. Results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution speed and symbol specifications.

Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it for live trading.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading XAUUSD involves risk.