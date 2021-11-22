Margin Level Notifier

The Margin Level Notifier is a simple but a very useful and reliable Indicator which notifies you in case of a small Margin Level to avoid a sudden margin call and a risky high draw down. The Indicator does not trade, it is intended to monitors your account. Does the margin level of your drop under a preset minimal level, the Indicator sends immediately notifications per email, per push on your smartphone and per popup with audio alarm in your MetaTrader. The Indicator can be attached to any chart with any symbol and any time frame. It is also possible and intended that the indicator is attached several times with different minimal margin levels to the same chart to get as soon as possible an overview of your endangered accounts in case of a high draw down. In detail the Margin Level in this Indicator is calculated as ‘Account Equity’ / ‘Account Margin’.

Advantages over other Margin Level Notifiers

There exist also other different margin level notifiers on the market, but none of them met my needs which I implemented in this Indicator. As for example the simple and useful possibility to attach it several times to the same chart, at which it is automatically arranged by the Indicator. A further unique setting is the possibility to disable the notifications for a specific time (default: 5 Minutes) to avoid to get many senseless and annoying messages due to a fluctuation of the margin level. In addition you can set to be notified, if the margin level is again over the specified minimal margin level.


Input Parameters

Notification Settings

  • Notify at Margin Level (ML) - Default: 100
  • Switch off Notifier after ML was reached (in Minutes) - Default: 5
  • Switch off Notifier after ML was cleared (in Minutes) - Default: 5
  • X in Percent (After ML was reached, clear above ML + X of ML) - Default: 5
  • Popup Notification
  • Push Notification
  • Email Notification
  • Sound Notification
  • Send "Alert Cleared" - Send a notification, if the margin level is again over the specified minimal margin level
  • Choose Position of Visual Information by Indicator - Choose position of information automatically in the top left corner of a chart
  • Position of Visual Information - Choose position of information manually in the top left corner of a chart


Responsibility

The Developer is not responsible for any loss, damage and missed profit caused by the Margin Level Notifier.

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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Daniel Stein
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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4.09 (11)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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The News Filter based EA Controller (NFC) is a very convenient utility to control the live trading status of your Expert Advisors during important news events. The NFC was programmed to prevent all Expert Advisors of live trading during significant news events. The NFC is resource-efficient and uses the Forex Factory Calendar. It is not necessary to set offset hours dependent on your broker, it will be done by the NFC. The NFC was successfully used and tested under MetaTrader 4 on a personal com
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