ADX Trend Pro

ATR Trend Pro

ATR Trend Pro is an intelligent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade with market momentum while incorporating multiple layers of trade filtering and advanced risk management.

The EA combines ATR-based stop loss calculations, trend confirmation, volatility analysis, Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), Bollinger Bands, spread filtering, session control, news filtering, and dynamic trade management to improve trade quality while reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, ATR Trend Pro evaluates several market conditions before executing a trade.

Main Features

ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss

Three-stage profit management (TP1, TP2, TP3)

Automatic Break-even after TP1

ATR-based trailing stop after TP2

Dynamic exit using Bollinger Bands

STC reversal exit

Trend confirmation filter

Bollinger Band squeeze filter

ATR expansion filter

Relative candle body filter

Volatility range filter

Dynamic spread filter

Trading session filter

High-impact news filter

Weekend filter

Daily loss protection

Maximum drawdown protection

Automatic Magic Number by timeframe

Multiple alert options

Real-time dashboard

Trade Management

ATR Trend Pro manages every position using three independent profit targets.

TP1

Partial position closed

Stop Loss moved to Break-even

TP2

Second partial position closed

ATR Trailing Stop activated

TP3

Final position managed until exit conditions are met.

This layered exit strategy allows profits to be protected while leaving part of the position available to benefit from larger market trends.

Entry Filters

The EA evaluates several market conditions before opening a trade.

These include:

Trend confirmation

ATR volatility

Bollinger Band squeeze detection

Candle body strength

Spread analysis

Market volatility expansion

Trading session validation

News avoidance

Weekend restriction

Only when all enabled conditions are satisfied will the EA consider entering a position.

Risk Management

ATR Trend Pro includes several capital protection features.

Fixed Lot mode

Percentage Risk mode

Daily Loss Limit

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Spread Protection

Slippage Protection

Reverse Signal Handling

Multi-Trade Control

Exit Logic

Open trades can be closed by:

Stop Loss

TP1

TP2

TP3

Break-even

ATR Trailing Stop

Bollinger Band Exit

STC Trend Reversal

Notifications

The EA supports

Popup Alerts

Sound Alerts

Push Notifications

Email Notifications

Recommended Usage

BTCUSD Recommended Timeframes

M30

H1

H4

Recommended Symbols

Major Forex pairs

Gold

Indices

Other instruments with sufficient liquidity

Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution.

Inputs

The EA provides configurable parameters for

Money Management

ATR Settings

Bollinger Band Settings

Take Profit Levels

Trailing Stop

Trend Filters

Volatility Filters

Spread Filters

News Filter

Session Filter

Risk Protection

Alert Settings

The default parameters are optimized for general market conditions and may be adjusted according to individual trading preferences.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with real funds.