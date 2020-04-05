ADX Trend Pro

ATR Trend Pro

ATR Trend Pro is an intelligent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade with market momentum while incorporating multiple layers of trade filtering and advanced risk management.

The EA combines ATR-based stop loss calculations, trend confirmation, volatility analysis, Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), Bollinger Bands, spread filtering, session control, news filtering, and dynamic trade management to improve trade quality while reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Instead of relying on a single indicator, ATR Trend Pro evaluates several market conditions before executing a trade.

Main Features

  • ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss
  • Three-stage profit management (TP1, TP2, TP3)
  • Automatic Break-even after TP1
  • ATR-based trailing stop after TP2
  • Dynamic exit using Bollinger Bands
  • STC reversal exit
  • Trend confirmation filter
  • Bollinger Band squeeze filter
  • ATR expansion filter
  • Relative candle body filter
  • Volatility range filter
  • Dynamic spread filter
  • Trading session filter
  • High-impact news filter
  • Weekend filter
  • Daily loss protection
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Automatic Magic Number by timeframe
  • Multiple alert options
  • Real-time dashboard

Trade Management

ATR Trend Pro manages every position using three independent profit targets.

TP1

  • Partial position closed
  • Stop Loss moved to Break-even

TP2

  • Second partial position closed
  • ATR Trailing Stop activated

TP3

  • Final position managed until exit conditions are met.

This layered exit strategy allows profits to be protected while leaving part of the position available to benefit from larger market trends.

Entry Filters

The EA evaluates several market conditions before opening a trade.

These include:

  • Trend confirmation
  • ATR volatility
  • Bollinger Band squeeze detection
  • Candle body strength
  • Spread analysis
  • Market volatility expansion
  • Trading session validation
  • News avoidance
  • Weekend restriction

Only when all enabled conditions are satisfied will the EA consider entering a position.

Risk Management

ATR Trend Pro includes several capital protection features.

  • Fixed Lot mode
  • Percentage Risk mode
  • Daily Loss Limit
  • Maximum Drawdown Protection
  • Spread Protection
  • Slippage Protection
  • Reverse Signal Handling
  • Multi-Trade Control

Exit Logic

Open trades can be closed by:

  • Stop Loss
  • TP1
  • TP2
  • TP3
  • Break-even
  • ATR Trailing Stop
  • Bollinger Band Exit
  • STC Trend Reversal

Notifications

The EA supports

  • Popup Alerts
  • Sound Alerts
  • Push Notifications
  • Email Notifications

Recommended Usage

BTCUSD Recommended Timeframes

  • M30
  • H1
  • H4

Recommended Symbols

  • Major Forex pairs
  • Gold
  • Indices
  • Other instruments with sufficient liquidity

Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution.

Inputs

The EA provides configurable parameters for

  • Money Management
  • ATR Settings
  • Bollinger Band Settings
  • Take Profit Levels
  • Trailing Stop
  • Trend Filters
  • Volatility Filters
  • Spread Filters
  • News Filter
  • Session Filter
  • Risk Protection
  • Alert Settings

The default parameters are optimized for general market conditions and may be adjusted according to individual trading preferences.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with real funds.


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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Remarkable EA
Gunasekhar Gajapathy
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Overview REMARKABLE EA is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a proprietary Bill Williams multi-layer confluence engine. It combines Alligator, Gator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator (AO), and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) into a single internally scored decision framework that evaluates market conditions before any position is opened. If you have stumbled across this, you are in the right place to earn consistent profit.   It is a well-crafted Expert
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