ADX Trend Pro
- 专家
-
- 版本: 5.11
- 激活: 5
ATR Trend Pro is an intelligent trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade with market momentum while incorporating multiple layers of trade filtering and advanced risk management.
The EA combines ATR-based stop loss calculations, trend confirmation, volatility analysis, Schaff Trend Cycle (STC), Bollinger Bands, spread filtering, session control, news filtering, and dynamic trade management to improve trade quality while reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.
Instead of relying on a single indicator, ATR Trend Pro evaluates several market conditions before executing a trade.
Main Features
- ATR-based adaptive Stop Loss
- Three-stage profit management (TP1, TP2, TP3)
- Automatic Break-even after TP1
- ATR-based trailing stop after TP2
- Dynamic exit using Bollinger Bands
- STC reversal exit
- Trend confirmation filter
- Bollinger Band squeeze filter
- ATR expansion filter
- Relative candle body filter
- Volatility range filter
- Dynamic spread filter
- Trading session filter
- High-impact news filter
- Weekend filter
- Daily loss protection
- Maximum drawdown protection
- Automatic Magic Number by timeframe
- Multiple alert options
- Real-time dashboard
Trade Management
ATR Trend Pro manages every position using three independent profit targets.
TP1
- Partial position closed
- Stop Loss moved to Break-even
TP2
- Second partial position closed
- ATR Trailing Stop activated
TP3
- Final position managed until exit conditions are met.
This layered exit strategy allows profits to be protected while leaving part of the position available to benefit from larger market trends.
Entry Filters
The EA evaluates several market conditions before opening a trade.
These include:
- Trend confirmation
- ATR volatility
- Bollinger Band squeeze detection
- Candle body strength
- Spread analysis
- Market volatility expansion
- Trading session validation
- News avoidance
- Weekend restriction
Only when all enabled conditions are satisfied will the EA consider entering a position.
Risk Management
ATR Trend Pro includes several capital protection features.
- Fixed Lot mode
- Percentage Risk mode
- Daily Loss Limit
- Maximum Drawdown Protection
- Spread Protection
- Slippage Protection
- Reverse Signal Handling
- Multi-Trade Control
Exit Logic
Open trades can be closed by:
- Stop Loss
- TP1
- TP2
- TP3
- Break-even
- ATR Trailing Stop
- Bollinger Band Exit
- STC Trend Reversal
Notifications
The EA supports
- Popup Alerts
- Sound Alerts
- Push Notifications
- Email Notifications
Recommended Usage
BTCUSD Recommended Timeframes
- M30
- H1
- H4
Recommended Symbols
- Major Forex pairs
- Gold
- Indices
- Other instruments with sufficient liquidity
Use a VPS for uninterrupted execution.
Inputs
The EA provides configurable parameters for
- Money Management
- ATR Settings
- Bollinger Band Settings
- Take Profit Levels
- Trailing Stop
- Trend Filters
- Volatility Filters
- Spread Filters
- News Filter
- Session Filter
- Risk Protection
- Alert Settings
The default parameters are optimized for general market conditions and may be adjusted according to individual trading preferences.
Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange and CFDs involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should thoroughly test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading with real funds.