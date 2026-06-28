Taobel Divergence Detector

Taobel Divergence Detector is an advanced divergence analysis indicator designed for traders who want more than simple divergence type. It combines Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, multi-timeframe trend analysis, performance statistics, and an integrated trade management panel into one professional trading workspace.

Taobel Divergence Detector evaluates market context, tracks historical performance, and provides actionable trade information to help traders make more informed decisions.

Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, the indicator delivers clean, non-repainting divergence signals together with market intelligence and risk management tools.

Watch out! 

Expert Advisor using Taobel Divergence Detector Indicator will be Available very soon!

Key Features

Professional Dashboard

A modern dashboard displays essential market information at a glance, including:
Current symbol and timeframe
Multi-timeframe market context
Trend direction
Signal status
Last detected signal
Signal quality score
Live divergence statistics
Suggested trading parameters
Detects Four Types of Divergence
The indicator automatically identifies:
✔ Regular Bullish Divergence
✔ Regular Bearish Divergence
✔ Hidden Bullish Divergence
✔ Hidden Bearish Divergence

Signals are clearly displayed on the chart with visual markers for easy interpretation.

Multi-Timeframe Market Context

Instead of relying only on the current timeframe, the indicator analyzes higher timeframes to determine the prevailing market direction.
Example:
H1 Bullish
H4 Bearish
Overall Market Bias

This helps traders avoid taking divergence signals against the dominant trend.

Historical Performance Statistics
One of the standout features is the built-in statistics engine.
The dashboard tracks:
Total Regular Bullish signals
Total Regular Bearish signals
Total Hidden Bullish signals
Total Hidden Bearish signals
Individual historical win rates
Overall signal performance
This enables traders to evaluate which divergence types have historically performed best.
Smart Trade Panel
The integrated trade panel provides suggested trading parameters based on the detected setup.
Features include:
Suggested lot size
Recommended Stop Loss
Recommended Take Profit
Risk-adjusted values
Quick Buy button
Quick Sell button

Close All button

Automatic Signal Quality Assessment
Every divergence is evaluated before being presented.
The indicator grades signal quality using market conditions, helping traders focus on stronger opportunities.
Intelligent Market Context
The indicator evaluates:
Trend strength
Market direction
Trend quality
Multi-timeframe alignment
This reduces low-probability trades.
Professional Chart Display
The indicator automatically draws:
Divergence lines
Signal arrows
Profit targets
Signal labels
Trade annotations

All objects are designed to keep charts clear and easy to read.

Performance Monitoring
Track:
Historical win rate
Signal frequency
Recent trade outcomes
Total detected opportunities
Suitable For
Forex
Gold (XAUUSD)
Indices
CFDs
Crypto (supported by your broker)
Timeframes
Works on all major timeframes including:
M1
M5
M15
M30
H1
H4

D1

Main Advantages
✔ Non-repainting divergence detection
✔ Professional dashboard
✔ Multi-timeframe trend analysis
✔ Historical signal statistics
✔ Built-in trade panel
✔ Live market context
✔ Clean chart visualization

✔ Suitable for beginners and professionals

Recommended Usage
For best results:
Confirm divergence and type of arrow shown on chart

  • Up Arrow - Buy
  • Down Arrow - Sell
Recommended stop loss and profit target also provided upon signal generation 
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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