- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
211
Profit Trades:
176 (83.41%)
Loss Trades:
35 (16.59%)
Best trade:
70.95 USD
Worst trade:
-59.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 048.13 USD (64 277 pips)
Gross Loss:
-397.29 USD (29 332 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (56.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.52 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
17.66%
Max deposit load:
5.62%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.42
Long Trades:
130 (61.61%)
Short Trades:
81 (38.39%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
3.08 USD
Average Profit:
5.96 USD
Average Loss:
-11.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-93.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.69 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
34.83%
Annual Forecast:
422.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
101.31 USD (7.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.58% (101.18 USD)
By Equity:
22.84% (281.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|176
|AUDCAD
|35
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|630
|AUDCAD
|21
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|AUDCAD
|394
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +70.95 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TitanFX-MT5-01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|2.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.02 × 211
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.50 × 16
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.28 × 137
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.65 × 48
|
DooTechnology-Live
|4.12 × 879
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|4.24 × 21
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|5.24 × 1579
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.26 × 38
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|9.76 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
This is the live signal for the expert advisor Logan MT5 on TitanFX
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
14
99%
211
83%
18%
2.63
3.08
USD
USD
23%
1:500