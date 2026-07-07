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Thierry Ouellet

Logan MT5 High Risk

Thierry Ouellet
Thierry Ouellet

Thierry Ouellet

5 (20)
Hello everyone!
After years of manual trading and testing countless Expert Advisors, I finally decided to build my own EA: **Logan MT5**.
1 product 3 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 71%
TitanFX-MT5-01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
211
Profit Trades:
176 (83.41%)
Loss Trades:
35 (16.59%)
Best trade:
70.95 USD
Worst trade:
-59.68 USD
Gross Profit:
1 048.13 USD (64 277 pips)
Gross Loss:
-397.29 USD (29 332 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (56.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.52 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.25
Trading activity:
17.66%
Max deposit load:
5.62%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.42
Long Trades:
130 (61.61%)
Short Trades:
81 (38.39%)
Profit Factor:
2.64
Expected Payoff:
3.08 USD
Average Profit:
5.96 USD
Average Loss:
-11.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-93.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-93.69 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
34.83%
Annual Forecast:
422.64%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.07 USD
Maximal:
101.31 USD (7.59%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.58% (101.18 USD)
By Equity:
22.84% (281.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 176
AUDCAD 35
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 630
AUDCAD 21
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
AUDCAD 394
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.95 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +56.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -93.69 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TitanFX-MT5-01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ValutradesSeychelles-Live
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
2.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.02 × 211
Exness-MT5Real5
2.50 × 16
RoboForex-ECN
3.28 × 137
Tickmill-Live
3.65 × 48
DooTechnology-Live
4.12 × 879
AUSCommercial-Live
4.24 × 21
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
5.24 × 1579
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.26 × 38
XMTrading-MT5 3
9.76 × 25
Exness-MT5Real15
16.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is the live signal for the expert advisor Logan MT5 on TitanFX
No reviews
2026.07.13 03:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 15:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 11:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 01:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 01:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 43 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Logan MT5 High Risk
30 USD per month
71%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
14
99%
211
83%
18%
2.63
3.08
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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