Acceleration Force Meter Indicator MT4

Acceleration Force Meter Indicator - is a trend system that join market in trend phase and after trend pull-back. AFM indicator - is the system that watchs market phases from flat to extreme volatility and prefers to enter in market when it's active, more volatility, ignoring most flat places.

This is 100% complete trading system including enter and exit points. It works well with profitable trades - maximizing take profit targets(analysis of recent market volatility, its pips range to adapt current profit targets), also it works with loosings choosing most suitable exit point with minimal loss. Just have a bit patience and system possibly will make you happy.

Main Indicator's Features

  • Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear;
  • Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
  • Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
  • System is 100% autoadaptive no need manual adjusting. Just set up and start trading.

Recommendations for trading 

  • 5-60 min timeframes is the best choice;
  • Volatility / Trend  pairs(EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCHF,GBPJPY etc..) with small swaps, Gold and Crypto markets;





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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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