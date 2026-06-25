Friday Blade: Scalping Expert Advisor for MT5

Friday Blade is a high-tech automated trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically engineered for classic scalping at key price boundaries (High/Low). The system instantly reacts to extreme level breakouts, executing rapid trades in the direction of the dominant trend validated by higher timeframes.

The algorithm relies on strict mathematical models that measure volatility using the ATR indicator. It completely eliminates toxic money management styles. There are no grids, no martingale, and no averaging down—the safety of every trade is guaranteed by a mandatory Stop Loss.

⚡ Key Features & Core Logic

Extremum Scalping Strategy: The EA scans a predefined candle range ) to identify relevant local highs and lows. It then places high-precision pending orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) at these boundaries to capture fast, impulsive price movements. Volatility-Based ATR Trailing Stop: Position management dynamically adapts to current market noise. The trailing stop shifts based on ATR, allowing the EA to lock in maximum profits during a spike and exit immediately when market momentum fades. Smart Money Management: Lot sizes are calculated automatically. The volume of each position is strictly tied to a user-defined risk percentage (\(Risk\%\)) of the current balance and the distance to the initial stop loss. Spread filter prevents the EA from opening positions under unfavorable market conditions. Interactive On-Screen Dashboard: A sleek, modern dashboard displays directly on your chart. It tracks essential metrics in real time: current balance, drawdown, net profit, floating spread, and win-rate statistics.

⚙ Core Input Parameters

Base Balance Settings: Set the starting capital for precise internal performance tracking and metrics calculation.

Order Configurations: Customize the Magic Number, maximum spread limits, risk management settings, or choose between fixed and automatic lot sizing.

📊 Best Practices & Recommendations