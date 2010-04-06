Volume profile ctrldrag

VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — Interactive Volume Profile

Version 3.20  |  MQL5  |  MT5  |  Indicator for Main Chart Window

VolumeProfile CtrlDrag  — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly.

How to Use

  Hold Ctrl + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range

  Drag the cursor to the end of the range

  Release the mouse button — the profile is built automatically

  Displayed: POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High) and VAL (Value Area Low)

Features

  Buy/Sell volume split  — separate visualization of bullish and bearish volume

  Configurable number of price levels (histogram rows)

  Volume labels displayed on histogram bars

  Profile accumulation mode  — “Keep Previous Profiles” allows storing multiple profiles simultaneously

  Real volume support (if provided by the broker)

  Full color customization: buy bars, sell bars, POC, VAH/VAL, labels

Important Notes

Mouse Conflict: The indicator requires exclusive capture of mouse events in the main chart window. If another indicator in the same window also uses CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, the Ctrl+Drag function may not work correctly. When a conflict is detected, the notification is sent exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal  — the chart screen remains clean.

 Apply only to the main chart window  — the indicator does not work in sub-windows

  To clear all profiles — detach and reattach the indicator

  The selected range must contain at least 10 bars  — if the range is too narrow the profile is not built (a message is logged to the journal)

  All technical messages and errors — exclusively in the MT5 Experts journal (format: [VP] ...)

Input Parameters

Volume Profile

  Price Levels — number of histogram price levels (default: 100)

  Split Buy/Sell — split volume into buy and sell

  Buy/Sell/Total Bar Color — histogram bar colors

  Bar Width % — profile width as % of visible bars (1–50)

  Keep Previous Profiles — keep previous profiles on the chart

Key Levels

  Show POC — show the Point of Control line

  Show VAH/VAL — show Value Area High and Low levels

  Show Level Labels — POC / VAH / VAL text labels on the chart

Volume Labels

  Show Volume Labels — show volume numbers on bars

  Label Min Ratio % — minimum bar size ratio to display a label (0–100)

Volume Source

  Use Real Volume — use real volume (requires broker support)

Experts Journal Messages

All diagnostic messages from the indicator are output exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal in the format

  [VP] WARN: mouse conflict detected — mouse capture conflict with another indicator

  [VP] WARN: range too narrow — selected range is less than 10 bars

  [VP] Profile built | Bars:N | POC:... | VAH:... | VAL:... — profile successfully built

  [VP] ERR: no volume/time/high/low data — no data available for the selected range

 

Traders Market |  Version 3.20  | Gennadiy Stanilevych - iTC -  MQL5 Algo Trading community



推荐产品
VP hidden
Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
指标
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
FREE
Deriv Boom and crash
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Boom: Take SELL signals only (price spikes up then crashes) Crash: Take BUY signals only (price drops then spikes up) SL goes beyond the line as labeled Interactive Market Watch Panel : A left-side sidebar showing real-time strength indicators (po
FREE
VolumaxProfile
Alexandre Vincent Traber
指标
概述 VolumaxProfile 直接在图表上构建真实的成交量分布图，显示所选周期内各价格水平的成交量集中位置。自 动标出成交量控制点(POC)和价值区域(VAH/VAL)。 工作原理 扫描最近N根K线(Lookback_Bars)，将价格区间划分为若干 行 将每根K线的成交量分配到其触及的价格行 为每行绘制与成交量成比例的水平直方图 识别POC(成交量最高的行)并计算覆盖设定百分比的价值区域 每根新K线自动重建 输入参数 Lookback_Bars: 用于构建分布图的K线数量 Row_Count: 价格行数量 Value_Area_Pct: 价值区域覆盖的成交量百分比 Max_Bar_Width_Px: 直方图最大宽度 Show_POC: 显示POC线 Show_Value _Area: 显示VAH/VAL线 Use_Tick_Volume: 使用tick成交量或真实成交量 Color_Profile: 直方图颜色 Color_ValueArea: 价值区域颜色 Color_POC: POC线颜色 Color_VAH_VAL: VAH/VAL线颜色 推荐设置 适用于任何品种和
FREE
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine
Arslan Rouf
指标
Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine Bitcoin Daily Top Bottom Engine is a MetaTrader 5 indicator created for Bitcoin market structure analysis. The indicator is designed to help traders observe daily price behavior, possible daily extreme areas, liquidity sweep conditions, and market status. It is a manual decision-support tool and does not execute trades automatically. Overview Bitcoin often moves through wide daily ranges. This indicator helps organize that movement into a simple structure vie
FREE
MR Volume Profile 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
指标
The "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator is a charting tool that displays trading volume at different price levels rather than time intervals. A key concept in volume profile is the point of control (POC)—the price level with the highest volume traded during the session or time range. While tools like VWAP or OBV provide volume trends, the "MR Volume Profile 5" indicator offers granular detail about where the most market activity occurs at specific price levels. This makes it a more precise tool for
Volume profile CVD Frato
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
5 (2)
指标
Frato Volume Profile Pro v7.5 由 Frato Academy 开发 此指标用于 MetaTrader 5 平台，显示价格成交量分布图。它计算在可配置周期内各价格水平的交易量分布，并将结果直接显示在主图表上。 功能： 带颜色渐变的成交量分布图 该指标将价格区间划分为多个水平，并为每个水平分配相应的成交量。每个水平的颜色根据成交量呈连续渐变：低成交量水平采用冷色调（深蓝色），高成交量水平采用暖色调（黄色）。最高成交量水平，称为控制点 (POC)，会以视觉方式突出显示。 参考线：POC、VAH 和 VAL 该指标会自动绘制三条水平线： - POC（控制点）：最高成交量水平 - VAH（价值区域上限）：价值区域的上限 - VAL（价值区域下限）：价值区域的下限 定义价值区域的百分比可配置（默认值：70%）。 预估成交量差值 对于每个价格水平，该指标根据每根K线的开盘价、收盘价、最高价和最低价之间的关系，估算买卖成交量之间的差异。结果以镜像K线的形式显示在成交量分布图旁边。 当日成交量差值面板 一个浮动面板显示自当日开盘以来的累计成交
FREE
Mirror Chart MT5
Andrej Hermann
5 (1)
指标
The Mirror Chart MT5 is a overlay indicator specifically designed to project a second financial instrument directly onto the main chart window. This tool is invaluable for traders who rely on correlation analysis, as it visualizes the price movements of two different instruments in real time. Unlike traditional overlays, this indicator utilizes intelligent, dynamic centering and scaling logic. It continuously analyzes the visible price range in the current window for both symbols and calculates
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.58 (12)
指标
Haven Volume Profile 是一个多功能的成交量剖面分析指标，帮助基于交易量分布识别关键价格水平。它旨在为专业交易者提供更深入的市场理解，并帮助识别重要的进出场点。 其他产品 ->  这里 主要功能： Point of Control (POC) 计算 - 最大交易活动水平，帮助识别最具流动性的水平 Value Area 定义（增加活动区）和可自定义的成交量百分比，帮助更准确地评估交易区间 支持tick成交量和实际成交量，适用于不同市场类型和交易策略 灵活的计算周期设置（天数），使工具能够适应任何时间范围 自动适应浅色和深色终端主题，提升用户界面的可视体验 清晰的水平可视化，支持自定义样式和颜色，便于图表分析和快速决策 该指标非常适合识别重要的价格水平和整合区，帮助交易者做出更加明智的交易决策。使用 Haven Volume Profile 有助于通过更准确的成交量和市场动态分析来降低风险并增加利润。
FREE
CalendarFilter
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
指标
Are you having trouble with too many events in the economic calendar? This reduces to the minimum number you need. You can filter by country code importance any key words and you can receive alerts before the set time of the event. ++++++++++++++ If country code is blank, display available code on the expert tab. You need to turn off the automatic calendar update setting in MT5. Any sound file of .wav format in Sounds directory. The length of keyword characters is limited by MT5.
FREE
Analysis Professor
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis What It Does FiboPivot Dashboard is a powerful technical analysis tool that automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci-based pivot points on your chart. It identifies key support and resistance levels based on the previous day's price acti
FREE
Volume Profile Density v2
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Volume Profile Density V2.40 显示按价格水平分布的成交量，揭示机构交易兴趣区域。 不同于按时间统计的传统成交量，它展示成交量真正集中的位置。 主要概念： 水平条 = 各价格成交量 条越长 → 成交量越大 红色区域 = 关键支撑/阻力 主要用途： 识别真实支撑与阻力 确定 POC (控制点) 定义 价值区域 (占总量的70%) 低成交量区用于止损或目标 颜色说明： 蓝色 = 低成交量（快速通过区） 黄色 = 中等成交量（平衡区） 红色 = 高成交量（机构活动区） 交易策略： 红区反弹买入 红区或VAH受阻卖出 POC突破配合成交量进场 回测POC时入场 目标设在蓝区 参数设置： 初学者：1.0 / 100% / 1.0 短线交易：0.5 / 200% / 0.5 波段交易：2.0 / 50% / 1.5 技术信息： 版本：2.40 平台：MT5 品种：外汇、CFD、贵金属、加密货币 时间周期：M1–M15 类型：实时自适应指标 总结： 成交量不会说谎——顺应成交量区域交易，而不是逆势而行。
FREE
Anchored VWAP with Alerts
Alexandre Silva Diniz
指标
锚定VWAP 锚定VWAP是传统VWAP的一种变体，该指标的计算从特定的时间点（锚点）开始，而不是从交易时段开始或固定时间间隔计算。这对于希望从特定事件（如重大新闻、趋势开始或技术事件（例如支撑位或阻力位的突破））评估价格与成交量关系的交易者非常有用。 该指标适用于外汇、股票和指数。 您可以在同一图表上添加多个实例，并通过单击修改每个VWAP的锚点。 当价格触及VWAP时启用警报。 VWAP具有"磁性"：鼠标位于K线上方时，自动配置为HIGH；位于中心时，为TYPICAL；位于K线下方时，为LOW。 .....................................................
Frato Vwap Bands
Francisco Felipe Alves Da Silva Rocha
指标
Frato VWAP 带——带标准差的成交量加权平均价格 Frato VWAP 带指标结合了传统的成交量加权平均价格 (VWAP) 和动态波动率带。它提供成交量加权平均价格的多周期视图。 主要功能： 该指标计算成交量加权平均价格 (VWAP)，并根据标准差绘制最多 3 条上下波动率带。每次选择新的周期（小时、4 小时、日线、周线、月线）时，计算都会重置，从而支持日内和长期趋势分析。 标准差带的权重与 VWAP 的权重相同。这使得它们具有动态性，能够灵敏地反映市场活动，有助于识别异常的价格波动和潜在的反转区域。 解读指南：VWAP 线通常用作加权平均价格的参考线。高于 VWAP 线的交易表明买盘压力，而低于 VWAP 线的交易则表明卖盘压力。这些带状区域作为动态参考水平，外侧带状区域指示具有统计显著性的极值。 配置参数： 周期：定义 VWAP 重置频率。 - 1 小时 (H1) – 每 00:00 重置一次。 - 4 小时 (H4) – 每 4 小时重置一次（00:00、04:00、08:00 等）。 - 日线 – 在每个交易日开始时重置。 - 周线 – 在每个交
FREE
Session Volume Heatmap
Dang Tam Tran
指标
Volume Profile FREE — Multi-Session Heatmap (POC · VAH · VAL) See where trading activity actually occurs—not just where price moves. This indicator builds a clear, color-coded Volume Profile Heatmap directly on your chart and highlights the market's most important price levels: the Point of Control (POC) and the Value Area (VAH/VAL) , where price is most likely to react.
FREE
BoxProfile MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.6 (10)
指标
The indicator displays volume profiles based on the nesting principle. Profiles periods are pre-set so that each subsequent profile has a length twice as long as the length of the previous profile. In addition to profiles, the indicator displays volume clusters sorted by color, depending on the volume they contain. Indicator operation features The indicator works on typical timeframes from M5 to MN, but for calculations uses historical data from smaller timeframes: M1 - for timeframes from M5
FREE
VisualVol EURUSD
Maxim Kuznetsov
指标
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
FREE
Super Trend Live
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis buy signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction sell signal line and arrow to help you understand batter the direction trade what you see not what you think this is an simple and best trading tool for our traders of any market
FREE
Volume Orderflow Profile MT5
Suvashish Halder
指标
Introducing   Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122656/ The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during t
Auto Fibonacci Analyzer
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Automatically detects major swing points not internal noise Generates buy/sell signals at key Fibonacci levels Displays professional GUI panel with real-time analysis Marks major swings with visual indicators Trading Strategy BUY at 38.2%-61.8% Fib
FREE
Volatility Fusion Analyst
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis Short Description: Stop overloading your charts with dozens of indicators.   Bollinger Fibo  Pro   is a sophisticated, all-in-one trading system for MetaTrader 5 that merges two legendary concepts into a single, powerful tool. It enhances standard
VWAP Anchor Tool
Jackson Mukurani Wanguthi
指标
Anchored VWAP is a lightweight, interactive volume-weighted average price indicator designed for traders who need precision without clutter. Unlike standard VWAP that resets every session, this tool lets you drop up to five custom anchors directly on any candle. Each anchor calculates VWAP from that exact point forward, complete with standard deviation bands to highlight where price may find support or resistance relative to volume. Key Features: • Up to 5 simultaneous anchors — compare multi
FREE
Value Chart Candlesticks
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.57 (14)
指标
The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
FREE
Session CVD
Riccardo Moreo
5 (1)
指标
This is the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) , it's an indicator that calculates the long and short volumes plotting it then as a line on the chart, the most efficient way to use this indicator is by comparing the CVD line to the current chart and looking at the Divergence beetween the two of them, so that you can identify fake-outs and liquidty sweeps. for example in the picture that i put below you can see that the price has made a lower low but the CVD didn't, that means the volumes didn't suppo
FREE
Ultimate Trading Psychology
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Trading Guide MT5 Indicator is a powerful psychological trading assistant designed to keep traders disciplined, focused, and emotionally balanced. This innovative indicator displays real-time motivational messages, trading rules, and analysis
FREE
Tick Profile Free
Elia Burstein
5 (3)
指标
This indicator will show a vertical representation of the volume distribution within a selected user range. This is a free version of the full product. It is limited to use on a week old data or older. Find the full product at  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/42234 . Main features: This Indicator will create an image that will allow viewing the tick volume per price level in a graphical form. The indicator will work on any range size in any time-frame, limited only by your computer mem
FREE
TrendSync Risk Calculator
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
指标
Stop guessing your lot size. Risk the same amount on every trade. Most traders blow accounts not because of bad entries, but because of inconsistent position sizing: fixed lots with variable stops means every trade risks a different — and unknown — amount of money. TrendSync Risk Calculator solves this in one drag. How it works Attach the indicator. It automatically anchors three draggable lines at the current price: Entry , SL at N×ATR and TP at your chosen R:R . Drag any line — or type a new A
FREE
Volume Profile FAN
Qiu Yu Fan
指标
Volume Profile FAN 成交量分布指标 一句话介绍： 在图表右侧/左侧显示成交量分布柱状图，直观展示每个价格区间的成交量大小，帮助识别关键支撑阻力位。 核心功能： - 成交量分布柱状图：将价格范围分成N个格子，统计每个格子的成交量 - POC（控制点）：成交量最大的价格水平，橙色加粗线 - 价值区域（VAH/VAL）：占70%成交量的价格区间，红/绿色线 - 高量柱标记：成交量超过阈值80%的柱子自动高亮 - 价格突破警报：价格突破POC/VAH/VAL时可弹窗/声音提醒 - 可拖拽范围：绿色垂直线可拖动，调整计算范围 - 左右切换：柱状图可显示在图表左侧或右侧 可调节参数： 计算设置： - 回测K线数量：计算多少根K线（默认100） - VP柱数量：价格分成多少个格子（默认100） - 价值区域百分比：价值区域占比（默认70%） 颜色设置： - 普通柱/POC/VAH/VAL/高量柱颜色全可自定义 显示设置： - 柱状图位置：左侧/右侧 - POC/VAH/VAL延伸线开关 警报设置： - POC/VAH/VAL突破警报独立开关 适用场景： - 支撑阻力
FREE
Moving VVC mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
指标
The   Visual Volatility Clustering   indicator clusters the market based on volatility. The indicator does not redraw and gives accurate data, does not use closing prices. Uses the opening prices or the highs or lows of the previous completed bar. Therefore, all information will be clear and unambiguous. The essence of the indicator is to divide the price market into certain areas according to a similar type of volatility. This can be done in any way. In this example, the indicator is configure
Tonic VWAP
Geanini Barbeli
指标
VWAP Indicator — Version 2.0 By Tonic Investment The VWAP Indicator (Volume Weighted Average Price) by Tonic Investment provides a precise and configurable visual representation of VWAP across multiple institutional time horizons. Designed for professional traders and systematic strategies, the indicator allows users to analyse price positioning relative to volume-weighted market value throughout different trading cycles. VWAP is widely used by institutional participants to evaluate execution qu
FREE
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
5 (3)
指标
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
FREE
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
指标
GoldenX Entry 是一款用于 MT5 的指标，包含自适应 Smart Entry Trend 算法、信号评分系统、市场状态识别器以及波动率过滤器。每个信号都包含计算得出的入场位、三个止盈位（TP1、TP2、TP3）以及止损位。它基于多个分析层构建，旨在适应不同市场条件，将多层分析系统与内置优化器及统计跟踪系统相结合。该指标基于风险收益比（RR）指标和历史交易行为提供量化分析。 开始使用非常简单——在所选时间周期上运行优化器，然后在图表上开始使用该指标。 核心功能 GoldenX Entry 将信号引擎与内置交易管理及历史统计跟踪整合在同一图表中： - 内置优化器： 优化器可在图表上单击运行。它通过两阶段搜索流程测试200种参数组合——先进行探索，再进行优化——并在完成后自动应用选定配置。结果会按时间周期缓存，因此当返回已优化的周期时，会立即恢复相同设置。 - 黄金品种自动周期识别： 将指标加载到任何 XAUUSD 图表（M1 到月线）。系统会自动识别当前周期并加载对应预设。共包含9个时间周期配置文件，专为黄金在标准周期上优化设计。切换周期时，参数会自动调整。 - 资金参考面
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (4)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
指标
全新王者降临 - 指标 + 订单管理提示（TP1 + TP2 + TP3）+ 可选 Telegram 信号发送器 INCLUDED（免费） (完整交易与信号系统) 我们最强的黄金 EA： Gold Slayer 该指标包含先进的交易策略、可自定义订单管理系统，以及结合 Envelope 扩展的均值回归系统，并通过 RSI 等多重智能确认过滤器进行验证，以捕捉高概率反转入场机会，提供 BUY 与 SELL 信号。 你不仅能够学习如何交易，还能学会如何高效管理多个仓位，并利用之前盈利的持仓来覆盖亏损交易。 专为 M5 周期打造并优化，在 BTCUSD 和 XAUUSD 上表现尤为出色，因为这些市场的流动性能够让信号更加干净、可靠。 该指标会自动生成清晰的多头（Long）与空头（Short）信号，同时基于 ATR 自动计算入场位、止损位和止盈位，让风险管理从一开始就融入系统之中。 多 TP 系统设有三个渐进式目标位，你可以在 TP1 锁定部分利润、在 TP2 继续持仓，并在更大的行情中将仓位持有至 TP3，而这正是平均风险回报比真正开始大放异彩的地方。 默认参数开箱即用，已经针对稳定表现进行
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
作者的更多信息
Trading Chaos Chart
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
指标
本指标的主要目的是根据 "混沌交易, 第二版" 策略，在图表里检测并标记交易信号。 带有角度的多头和空头背离柱线 (包括下蹲)。 柱线位于红色或绿色区域，是根据动量振荡器的直方条颜色。 图表上的下蹲柱线颜色独立于动量振荡器直方条。 "important" 级别的分形与鳄鱼指标的 "Teeth line" 相关。 绘制角度射线，是从平衡线至反转柱线。 第二智者和蓝光信号。 动量振荡器指标的 "区域里随后的第五根柱线" 信号。 本指标包括 新交易维度图表 指标的基本功能, 即以下: 检测并指示当直方条线穿越零轴时在图表上生成信号，以及相同方向上形成的蓝光特殊信号。 彩色柱线有三个区域 (红, 绿, 灰), 检测下蹲柱线。 为了切换 新交易维度图表 的功能, 将输入参数 Use new trading dimensions colors 设为 TRUE 值。 本指标根据 B. Williams 描述的策略专为 MetaTrader 5 开发。 图例: 蓝色柱线 - 下蹲柱线。 柱线之上的红星或绿星 - 柱线含有 "反向" 背离信号 (BDB)。 红色菱形或绿色菱形 - "第二智者" 信号。
Alligator modified
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (6)
指标
Alligator Modified is a modification of the classic Alligator indicator designed to help traders visually identify market direction and coordinated line expansion. In addition to displaying the Jaw, Teeth, and Lips, the indicator marks situations when the lines cross and become correctly aligned. This helps distinguish directional Alligator expansion from periods when the lines are intertwined and do not indicate a consistent market direction. A Buy signal appears when the Lips and Teeth cross t
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.67 (36)
指标
本指标用于在图表上识别和标记 1-2-3 多头和空头形态。本指标可辅助确定交易的开始和分形信号，以及 МetaTrader 5 所有时间帧内的可能入场点。在图表上绘制的菲波纳奇线用来指示在波浪理论基础上价格移动的可能目标。 在价格顶部或底部形成 1-2-3 形态尤其重要，它的出现可作为离散 (聚合)。 本指标可以调整射线和菲波纳奇线的颜色。 本指标对于任何交易系统或模板都是一个极好的补充。
FREE
Modified Awesome Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (2)
指标
本指标的主要目的是根据 "混沌交易, 第二版" 和 "新交易维度" 策略，在动量振荡器的直方图里检测并标记交易信号。 本指标检测并标记以下交易信号: "双峰" - 背离。 信号 "第二智者" - 动量振荡器连续三根柱线之后颜色改变。 直方条与零轴交叉。 信号 "飞碟"。 指标包括一个信号块，用来方便地通知交易者任何新信号的形成。 本指标是基于 "混沌交易" 策略的复杂交易系统的一部分。本指标是形态的一部分。建议指标与以下产品配合使用: 混沌交易法 EA 混沌交易图表 新交易维度图表 改编的加速振荡器 识别 1 2 3 形态 波浪制造者 点差和利息监控 虚拟挂单突破做空 (EA 的简化版本) 虚拟挂单突破做多 (EA 的简化版本)
Spread and Swap monitor
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
实用工具
本指标的目的是判断点差和利率大小，以及按照存款货币每一个点的风险，设置从当前价位计算的止损距离。 本指标告知交易者有关金融工具在每个时段之间转换时可能的额外费用和利润。它还告知有关的点差和挂单的距离，从当前价位的尾随止损位。此外，指标告知交易者有关存款货币每一个点的风险。 信息被显示在图表下方的单独子窗口里。它可以避免图表被不同的信息塞满。点差和利率监控指标适合任何自定义模板。
Modified Accelerator Oscillator
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
指标
本指标的主要目的是根据 "混沌交易, 第二版" 和 "新交易维度" 的描述，在加速振荡器的直方图里检测并标记交易信号。信号列表: 当指标直方条低于零轴此为做多信号。 当指标直方条低于零轴此为做空信号。 当指标直方条高于零轴此为做空信号。 当指标直方条高于零轴此为做多信号。  当指标直方条与零轴交叉此为做多信号。  指标包括一个信号块，用来方便地通知交易者任何新信号的形成。 本指标是基于 "混沌交易" 和 "新交易维度" 策略的复杂交易系统的一部分。本指标是形态的一部分。建议指标与以下产品配合使用: 混沌交易法 EA   混沌交易图表 新交易维度图表 改编的动量指标 识别 1 2 3 形态 波浪制造者 点差和利息监控 虚拟挂单突破做空 (混沌交易法 EA 的简化版本) 虚拟挂单突破做多 (混沌交易法 EA 的简化版本)
FREE
Stairway
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.75 (4)
指标
The multi-timeframe indicator of the levels of the Pivot Points. Every closed daily period has its own so-called reference point - Pivot Point, which sets the levels for smaller intraday timeframes for the following day. The Pivot Points indicators existing in the codes have no method of showing the dynamics of the pivot point changes on the historical data of the price chart. Pivot Point calculation formula. Pivot=(High + Low + Close) /3 High — the maximum of the previous day; Low — the minimum
FREE
Short term extremum
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (2)
指标
The indicator determines and marks the short-term lows and highs of the market on the chart according to Larry Williams` book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". "Any time there is a daily low with higher lows on both sides of it, that low will be a short-term low. We know this because a study of market action will show that prices descended in the low day, then failed to make a new low, and thus turned up, marking that ultimate low as a short-term point. A short-term market high is just
FREE
Fifth dimension
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (3)
指标
The indicator looks for the "Fifth dimension" trade signals and marks them on the chart. A detailed description of the chart patterns that generate the trade signals can be found in Chapter 8 "The Balance Line Trades" in the book Williams' "New Trading Dimensions". Signal levels with indication of the position entry or stop loss placement price are indicated directly on the chart. This feature creates additional convenience for the trader when placing pending orders. A solid horizontal line is d
FREE
Fractal breakout level
Gennadiy Stanilevych
指标
Purpose and functions of the indicator The indicator determines and marks the moments of trend change on the chart based on the theory of fractal levels breakout on any of the analyzed timeframes. If a breakout based on all rules is valid, a horizontal line with corresponding color will appear on the chart. If there is an uptrend, the line will be blue. In the descending trend, the line will be red. The blue line is a strong support level, the trader should look for buying opportunities above th
FREE
Modified Bollinger Bands
Gennadiy Stanilevych
指标
The standard Bollinger Bands indicator has been improved by integrating additional indications from the Standard Deviation indicator (StdDev), which gives an additional filter for confirming trading signals. In addition, the color of the indicator's lines shows the beginning of a trend, its development and exhaustion. This indicator has a signal block that notifies the trader of the beginning of the trend on any time frame to which it is attached. Settings Type of messages - select the type of
FREE
Slider profy
Gennadiy Stanilevych
实用工具
The idea of ​​enhancing the free Slider utility appeared after the release of a lite version of the EA trade panel Trading Chaos Expert Lite , which operates in the Current Chart mode without the possibility to maintain trades of several symbols in a single window. The purpose of Slider profy Ease search for trading signals by automatic display of charts of currency pairs from the "Market Watch" one by one at a specified interval of time in seconds. Automation of one-click placing of pending ord
FREE
Lifebuoy
Gennadiy Stanilevych
实用工具
The script analyzes all trading instruments listed in the Market Watch of the MT5 platform to assess their suitability for trading on the timeframes specified in the settings. Based on the analysis, the script displays a table, where trading instruments deemed suitable and recommended for trading are marked in green, based on their compliance with the risk-to-reward ratio coefficient, including the spread (default 1:3). Instruments not recommended for trading are marked in red.
FREE
Iranger
Gennadiy Stanilevych
实用工具
Description The indicator based on Average True Range (ATR) is designed to accurately determine the possible range of price fluctuations on a selected timeframe. This tool is ideal for both beginner traders and experienced professionals looking to effectively plan their trades. Key Features: Displays possible price fluctuation levels on the chart, simplifying visual analysis. Utilizes the power of the ATR algorithm to calculate precise volatility values. Adapts to any timeframe, providing releva
FREE
Slider
Gennadiy Stanilevych
实用工具
This is a utility created to ease charts watching on tablet PCs. The indicator allows you automatically alternately display "slide show" of all currency charts from "MarketWatch". The user can set the display time interval (in seconds) between charts in indicator settings. In addition, there is an option of selecting the angle of Start/Stop button which starts and stops the display of charts. This function is very useful if a trader noticed a trading signal and would like to study it in more det
FREE
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
实用工具
世界上没有本软件的同等产品，它代表一个覆盖交易信号的通用交易 "控制台"，自动入场，设置止损和止盈，还有在单一窗口里同时进行多交易尾随终止。EA 的 "三次点击" 直观控制，确保在不同计算机上全方位使用所有功能，包括平板电脑。 与附加的信号指标交互来标记图标，给出实际市场的全貌，EA 令您做出正确的选择，以及在大多数情况下成为胜者一方。内置资金管理算法, 还有自动计算手数, 虚拟订单交易, 以及一些其它从崩溃账户里挽救交易者的 "诀窍"。它不是一个 "黑盒子"。而是一个深思熟虑的交易员的不可或缺的助理, 至少要尝试一次它的动作。 注，在面板上形成的 EA 不能在策略测试员中测试。可以在您的模拟账户里以实时模式检查它, 您可以下载本 EA 的免费版 - 混沌交易 EA 演示 。 EA 表现为一个面板，带有内置功能的交易机器人的，自动基于交易者可直观检查的交易信号入场，完全按照比尔·威廉姆斯的策略“混沌交易：第二版”和“新贸易维度”。在单独的窗口里，EA 识别价格走势的导向，用于指定品种和时间帧的全自动交易模式，也可以多品种并发。 它同时分析 MetaTrader 5“市场观察”窗口中显示
Auto Format
Gennadiy Stanilevych
实用工具
这是一款实用程序，用于图表的自动缩放，可使至少 140 根柱线可见。根据 Bill Williams 的 "混沌交易法" 策略，这是正确分析波浪所必需的。此实用程序可用于 МetaТrader 5 上的所有时间帧。 它在计算开始的第一根柱线位置绘制一条垂线。这条线可以让您看到在图表上充足的柱线，以及波浪序列的可能起始点。它也使得在选定时间帧内显示金融工具的历史价格波浪的标签更加容易。 指标可以自动选择能够容纳 140-150 根柱线所需要的较低时间帧。为此，在图表上使用矩形选择图上所需要的区域，然后鼠标双击矩形边框。该指标会自动选择波浪分析所需的适合时间帧。要返回到初始时间帧，点击 MetaTrader 5 界面上的相应按钮，并使用 "删除" 来删除对象。 建议保存指标至模板，以及 MetaTrader 5 中包含的其它标准 Bill Williams 指标，或在 MQL5 市场里提供的它们的模拟品。亦即以下产品: 混沌交易图表 改编的动量指标 改编的加速振荡器 混沌交易法 EA
Stop close only
Gennadiy Stanilevych
实用工具
The script in the form of an expert is created for the possibility of automatic installation of pending orders of the Stop Close Only type, which are not in MT5 by default. This type of order implies entering a long position in case the price closes above a given price level and opening a short position if the price closes below the price set by the trader. At the same time, level breakouts are not taken into account. The expert indicates the levels on the chart with lines, overcoming which will
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论