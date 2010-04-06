Volume profile ctrldrag

VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — Interactive Volume Profile

Version 3.20 | MQL5 | MT5 | Indicator for Main Chart Window

VolumeProfile CtrlDrag — a professional tool for building a volume profile on any selected bar range. Simply hold Ctrl and drag the left mouse button across the desired chart area — the profile is built instantly.

How to Use

• Hold Ctrl + press and hold the left mouse button at the start of the desired range

• Drag the cursor to the end of the range

• Release the mouse button — the profile is built automatically

• Displayed: POC (Point of Control), VAH (Value Area High) and VAL (Value Area Low)

Features

• Buy/Sell volume split — separate visualization of bullish and bearish volume

• Configurable number of price levels (histogram rows)

• Volume labels displayed on histogram bars

• Profile accumulation mode — “Keep Previous Profiles” allows storing multiple profiles simultaneously

• Real volume support (if provided by the broker)

• Full color customization: buy bars, sell bars, POC, VAH/VAL, labels

Important Notes

Mouse Conflict: The indicator requires exclusive capture of mouse events in the main chart window. If another indicator in the same window also uses CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, the Ctrl+Drag function may not work correctly. When a conflict is detected, the notification is sent exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal — the chart screen remains clean.

• Apply only to the main chart window — the indicator does not work in sub-windows

• To clear all profiles — detach and reattach the indicator

• The selected range must contain at least 10 bars — if the range is too narrow the profile is not built (a message is logged to the journal)

• All technical messages and errors — exclusively in the MT5 Experts journal (format: [VP] ...)

Input Parameters

Volume Profile

• Price Levels — number of histogram price levels (default: 100)

• Split Buy/Sell — split volume into buy and sell

• Buy/Sell/Total Bar Color — histogram bar colors

• Bar Width % — profile width as % of visible bars (1–50)

• Keep Previous Profiles — keep previous profiles on the chart

Key Levels

• Show POC — show the Point of Control line

• Show VAH/VAL — show Value Area High and Low levels

• Show Level Labels — POC / VAH / VAL text labels on the chart

Volume Labels

• Show Volume Labels — show volume numbers on bars

• Label Min Ratio % — minimum bar size ratio to display a label (0–100)

Volume Source

• Use Real Volume — use real volume (requires broker support)

Experts Journal Messages

All diagnostic messages from the indicator are output exclusively to the MT5 Experts journal in the format

• [VP] WARN: mouse conflict detected — mouse capture conflict with another indicator

• [VP] WARN: range too narrow — selected range is less than 10 bars

• [VP] Profile built | Bars:N | POC:... | VAH:... | VAL:... — profile successfully built

• [VP] ERR: no volume/time/high/low data — no data available for the selected range

Traders Market | Version 3.20 | Gennadiy Stanilevych - iTC - MQL5 Algo Trading community







