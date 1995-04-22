Market Cheat Sheet SMC is a multi-currency trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on the Smart Money Concepts methodology.

The Expert Advisor analyzes a closed FX system consisting of 28 major and cross-currency pairs. Instead of analyzing a single symbol in isolation, the system evaluates the entire currency market as one structure: currency strength, flow direction, market structure, and completed SMC events.

The core logic of the system is:

Currency Flow → SMC Events → Score → Trade Setup → Execution

The Expert Advisor is designed to identify trading conditions where currency flow direction aligns with market structure and confirmed SMC events.

Main Features

Analysis of 28 major and cross-currency pairs

Currency Flow ranking model

SMC event scoring system

Hierarchical dashboard sorted by SMC Score

Display of active SMC events for each currency pair

Automatic trade execution

Adjustable operating modes: SCALP, DAY, SWING

Configurable MinScore and MaxScore filters

Only one position per symbol

Magic Number support

Spread filter

Trading time filter

Break Even

ENTRY / SL / TP calculation

Open positions displayed directly on the dashboard

Account and current position information

No grid

No martingale

No averaging

Integrated Dashboard

The Expert Advisor includes an integrated visual dashboard. The dashboard is not a separate indicator and does not calculate independent signals. It displays the internal state of the Expert Advisor itself.

Each currency pair card displays:

Symbol

BUY or SELL direction

Flow score

SMC score

Active SMC events

ENTRY / SL / TP for valid setups

OPEN / LOTS / P/L for open positions

The Currency Flow Rank panel displays the relative strength of the eight major currencies. Rank 8 represents the strongest currency, while rank 1 represents the weakest currency.

This allows the trader to quickly see which currency pairs currently have the strongest combination of currency flow and SMC structure.

SMC Event Model

The Expert Advisor evaluates the following Smart Money Concepts elements:

Liquidity

Sweep

Break of Structure

Change of Character

Market Structure Shift

Fair Value Gap

Order Block

These events are combined into a general SMC Score. The user can define the minimum required level using the MinScore parameter.

A higher MinScore makes the Expert Advisor more selective. A lower MinScore increases the number of possible setups.

Operating Modes

The Expert Advisor supports three modes:

SCALP DAY SWING

Each mode is designed for a specific trading style and uses its own analysis structure. The mode can be changed in the Expert Advisor settings without replacing the file.

Trade Management

The Expert Advisor uses a fixed lot size and includes practical execution filters:

Maximum number of open trades

One trade per symbol

Spread filter

Trading session filter

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break Even

Magic Number

The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid, or recovery multiplication after a loss.

Usage Recommendations

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, it is recommended to test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

The Expert Advisor is intended for traders who understand Smart Money Concepts, multi-currency analysis, and the risks of automated trading.

Market conditions can change. No trading algorithm can guarantee future results.

Important Risk Warning

Forex and CFD trading involves a high level of risk. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a guarantee of profit. Past results, tests, or demo performance do not guarantee future profitability.

The user is fully responsible for choosing the settings, lot size, risk level, broker conditions, and use of the Expert Advisor on their own trading account.

Live MCS monitoring:



https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378156