Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard





Free indicator for multi-timeframe volatility analysis









Description





Multi Timeframe Volatility Dashboard is a powerful and convenient tool for traders that allows instant assessment of current market volatility across 7 timeframes simultaneously. The indicator displays ATR (Average True Range) values and classifies volatility as **LOW, MEDIUM, or HIGH** relative to the average value over a specified lookback period.









Key Features





- Multi-timeframe analysis: simultaneous display of ATR on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1

- Volatility classification: automatic determination of volatility level (LOW/MID/HIGH)

- Color coding: intuitive color-coded volatility representation

- Adaptive interface: automatic scaling to screen resolution

- Customizable display: ability to disable unwanted timeframes

- Compact panel: minimalist design that doesn't clutter the chart









How It Works





The indicator calculates the current ATR value for each selected timeframe and compares it to the average value over the **lookback period** (default 50 bars). Based on this ratio, the volatility level is determined:





- LOW (Green): current ATR < 80% of average — market is calm

- MID (Yellow): current ATR within 80–120% of average — normal volatility

- HIGH (Red): current ATR > 120% of average — high volatility









Advantages





- Time-saving: no need to switch between timeframes

- Fast decision-making: instant assessment of market conditions

- Versatility: suitable for any trading strategy

- Free: completely free tool with no limitations

- Ease of use: simple setup and intuitive interface









Settings





ATR Settings:

- ATR Period: ATR period (default 14)

- Lookback for volatility comparison: period for average ATR calculation (default 50)





Timeframes:

- Show M1/M5/M15/M30/H1/H4/D1: enable/disable display of the corresponding timeframe





Visual Settings:

- Panel X Position: panel X-axis position (default 10)

- Panel Y Position: panel Y-axis position (default 50)

- Panel Width: panel width (default 400)

- Background Color: panel background color

- Text Color: text color

- Header Color: header color

- Low Volatility Color: color for low volatility (green)

- Medium Volatility Color: color for medium volatility (yellow)

- High Volatility Color: color for high volatility (red)

- Font Size: font size (default 12)

- Auto-scale by screen resolution: automatic scaling to screen resolution









How to Use





1. Install the indicator on the chart via **Navigator → Indicators**

2. Adjust parameters as needed

3. Drag the panel to a convenient location on the chart

4. Monitor volatility changes across different timeframes









Trading Applications





- Timeframe selection for entry: use timeframes with optimal volatility

- Risk management: increase stop-loss distance during high volatility

- Signal filtering: avoid entries during extremely low or high volatility

- Scalping: use M1–M5 for fast trading

- Day trading: use H1–H4 for positional trading









System Requirements





- MetaTrader 5

- Any financial instrument

- Minimal system resources









Version 1.00





Free tool for professional traders