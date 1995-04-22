ORB Indices by ARGUS

The Opening RangeBreakout Portfolio

A fully automated, intraday diversification system for US stock indices.

> INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE LOGIC. SINGLE-CHART SIMPLICITY.

Diversification over aggression

Most automated systems rely on aggressive risk parameters applied to a single setup. The Opening Range Breakout Portfolio pursues a smoother equity curve through breadth.

Target Trades the opening range of the US cash session. Scope Spans multiple index symbols and timeframes. Execution Operates entirely from a single chart attachment.

Anatomy of a trade

1. Build the range Algorithmic mapping of the opening range during the first minutes after the US cash open. 2. Trend filter Real-time price validation against a moving average to ensure macro-trend alignment. 3. Breakout confirm Entry only on a candle CLOSE beyond the range, filtering false wicks and traps. 4. Target & protection Immediate Take-Profit (range multiple) and hard Stop-Loss (opposite side of range). 5. Daily flat All positions closed before session close. Zero overnight or weekend exposure.

Six strategies. One instance.

Attaching the EA to a single chart automatically deploys six independent signal combinations — two index symbols across three timeframes — spreading entries to flatten drawdown periods.

NAS100 (US Tech) M5 · M15 · M30 SPX500 (US 500) M5 · M15 · M30 Chart attachment Symbol & timeframe of the chart do not affect portfolio logic.

Strict algorithmic safety

TOXIC METHODS EXCLUDED No Martingale sizing

No Grid overlapping

No averaging down

No hedging SAFETY PROTOCOLS ENFORCED Fixed lot per leg

Exposure capped: legs × fixed lot

Max 1 trade / day / combination

100% intraday, flat before close

Backtest diagnostics

Period 2020 – early 2026 · 100% history quality

Profit Factor 1.32 Sharpe Ratio 4.13 Max equity drawdown 5.51% Recovery Factor 14.38 Total trades 8,310 Win rate 52.9% 4,398 profitable trades

Deposit-load profile peaks near ~25%, indicating growth driven by statistical edge rather than over-leveraging.

Seamless global syncing

US Daylight Saving Time adjustments break many automated strategies. This system eliminates manual time adjustments.

1. Set InpBrokerGMT to your broker server offset.

2. The system resolves the US cash open automatically (incl. DST).

3. Journal verification: US open -> HH:MM server .

Quick start

1. AttachApply the EA to any single chart. The chart symbol and timeframe do not affect the portfolio logic.

2. SyncDefine InpBrokerGMT for your broker and verify the resolved US open via the Journal.

3. SizeConfigure InpFixedLot for a single leg.

4. AutomateEnable Algo Trading. Continuous deployment via VPS or a 24/7 terminal is highly recommended.

Requirements for live deployment

Optimal environment Engineered for US Tech-100 (NAS100 / USTEC) and S&P 500 (US500 / SPX500) index conditions. Margin capacity Account must hold index CFD margin for up to six simultaneous legs. Verification Run initial deployment on demo to validate broker symbol formatting and spreads.

> Historical performance metrics derived from backtesting do not guarantee future market behaviour. Execute with discipline.