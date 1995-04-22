ORB Indices by ARGUS
- 专家
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Yevhen HladchenkoI am a discretionary trader turned systems developer.
After several years of trading the markets by hand - learning price action, risk management, and the psychology of execution the hard way - I reached one clear conclusion: consistency comes from process, not emotion.
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Breakout Portfolio
A fully automated, intraday diversification system for US stock indices.> INSTITUTIONAL-GRADE LOGIC. SINGLE-CHART SIMPLICITY.
Diversification over aggression
Most automated systems rely on aggressive risk parameters applied to a single setup. The Opening Range Breakout Portfolio pursues a smoother equity curve through breadth.
Anatomy of a trade
Six strategies. One instance.
Attaching the EA to a single chart automatically deploys six independent signal combinations — two index symbols across three timeframes — spreading entries to flatten drawdown periods.
Strict algorithmic safety
- No Martingale sizing
- No Grid overlapping
- No averaging down
- No hedging
- Fixed lot per leg
- Exposure capped: legs × fixed lot
- Max 1 trade / day / combination
- 100% intraday, flat before close
Backtest diagnostics
Period 2020 – early 2026 · 100% history quality
Deposit-load profile peaks near ~25%, indicating growth driven by statistical edge rather than over-leveraging.
Seamless global syncing
US Daylight Saving Time adjustments break many automated strategies. This system eliminates manual time adjustments.
Quick start
Requirements for live deployment
> Historical performance metrics derived from backtesting do not guarantee future market behaviour. Execute with discipline.